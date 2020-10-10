It was an interesting decision by KSW to put former middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov in a fight for the title against Scott Askham. Khalidov entered the fight on a three-fight losing skid, the most recent loss coming to Askham in December 2019. But, one brutal head kick later, Khalidov is once again champion and may have secured the knockout of the year.

Khalidov stormed forward with a combination of punches in the opening moments of the fight, all of which missed Askham. But, with Askham moving backward, Khalidov threw a jumping switch kick that saw his right foot land clean to the side of Askham's head, sending him collapsing to the canvas.

Khalidov followed up with a few extra punches on the ground, but Askham was already done and Khalidov regained the title he first won in 2015. Askham was out on his feet after the bout was stopped by the referee, stumbling his way back to his corner in the aftermath of the devastating loss.

With the win, Khalidov's career record is now 34-7-2. Prior to his recent three-fight losing skid, he had been riding a 15-fight unbeaten streak that dated back to 2010.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.