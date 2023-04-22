Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz got into a fight on Friday night, but it was not in the octagon. Diaz was caught choking someone out in a New Orleans street fight.

Following a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans, Diaz got into a fight outside Crescent City Pizza Works on Bourbon Street. In the video, Diaz can be seen engaging with a man who appeared to have his hands up when the fighter grabbed him and put him in a headlock.

Diaz kept his arm around the man's neck while he kneed him in the body, and when the man passed out, Diaz laid him on the ground.

The video went viral, and Diaz's fight caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who provided his reaction to the altercation.

Diaz's last fight in the UFC was on Sept. 10, 2022, when he beat Tony Ferguson by submission. After that, Diaz chose not to sign another contract with UFC, and he ended his career with an overall record of 21-13.

Even though Diaz walked away from the UFC, his fighting days are not over. Diaz is slated to fight former YouTuber and current boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas.