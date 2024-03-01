Warriors shoot for more road success at Toronto

Stephen Curry might be regaining his shooting touch, something that would help the Golden State Warriors as they seek their eighth straight road victory Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Warriors' 110-99 victory over the host New York Knicks on Thursday night.

In his previous three games, Curry shot 31.5 percent (17-for-54) from the field and 21.6 percent (8-for-37) from 3-point range.

After shooting 6-for-21 for 18 points in a 123-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Curry was 11-for-26 from the field on Thursday in the second game of four straight on the road. He was 8-for-18 on 3-point attempts in New York.

Against the injury-depleted Knicks, Curry had 17 points and 10 rebounds by halftime.

"Every night's different, but it didn't hurt that in the Garden I had a good vibe and a good flow going," Curry said.

Jonathan Kuminga added 25 points for the Warriors, who have won 10 of 12. Klay Thompson, in his new role as the sixth man, added 16 points.

Chris Paul had 11 points and six assists in his second game back after missing 21 contests with a fractured left hand.

"There's nothing like getting out there and playing, especially with our team," Paul said. "We've got so many different ways that we are able to play with our team and I think the spirit is right and we've just got to keep playing the right way."

The Raptors are coming off a 136-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the opener of a four-game homestand. The defeat ended Toronto's first three-game winning streak of the season.

Scottie Barnes had 19 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 39 minutes for Toronto, extending his career-best double-double streak to five games. Barnes is putting up 21.4 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 50 percent (44-for-88) from the field during the run.

"I'm constantly challenging him for more." Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said. "I have a very high opinion and very high hopes for him. At the same time, what really makes me happy is that he sees things the same way I do. He's 22 years old. He's not perfect. He has a lot of things to improve and get better on.

"But the best thing about Scottie is he's hungry to put the work in and to listen. He wants to be coached, and he's improving day by day. Right now, Scottie is a young player who is trying to figure out his pick-and-roll game, his post-up game, how to connect with his teammates. He's very unselfish. He wants to play the right way. And that sets the tone for everybody else."

The rebuilding Raptors have been coming together recently but could not cope with Dallas.

"I don't think we did a good enough job of protecting the paint tonight. (We) allowed them way too many offensive rebounds," Rajakovic said. "We had 34 assists tonight but it did not feel like 34 assists. I didn't really like our ball movement and energy that we had on the offensive end, as well."

Andrew Wiggins (personal) is away from the Warriors indefinitely.

Toronto won the first meeting of the season between the teams, 133-118 on Jan. 7 in San Francisco behind 37 points from RJ Barrett.

