The NBA season ground to an abrupt halt on March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, opinions on whether or not the season would ever finish have been mixed. Even now, as the NBA has migrated to Disney World, there is no guarantee that it will happen. The virus has shown few signs of slowing down, and cases are actually surging in Florida.

Health and safety concerns regarding the pandemic, combined with a growing social justice movement and questions about the quarantine situation have raised plenty of questions about whether the NBA will be able to pull this off, and, beyond that, whether it's even ethical for them to try.

For now, at least, the answer seems to be that they're forging ahead. In late June, players returned to team facilities for workouts, and teams started testing for COVID-19. That process has already turned up dozens of positive tests, including Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, DeAndre Jordan, Malcolm Brogdon, Harrison Barnes and a number of other players.

As this process continues to unfold, there will likely be even more NBA players and team members who test positive for the coronavirus, because it is unfortunately extremely contagious. Below is a list of players and figures from around the league who have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 to this point:

Members of NBA who tested positive for COVID-19