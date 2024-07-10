Some of the biggest stars in the basketball world will be appearing on the cover of NBA 2K25. On Wednesday, the popular video game franchise announced that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and NBA legend Vince Carter will grace various covers for the game's release

Tatum will be the cover athlete for the standard edition by himself, he and Wilson will share the All-Star edition cover (a first for the franchise), Wilson will be by herself for the WNBA edition and the Hall of Fame edition will feature Carter.

Tatum is fresh off of leading the Celtics to an NBA record 18th championship, and just signed a five-year, $314 million contract extension to become the highest paid player in league history. Tatum is a five-time All-Star, while also being named to the All NBA First Team in each of the past three seasons.

Wilson has led the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships and was named the WNBA Finals MVP in 2023. The Aces star has also taken home the last two Defensive Player of the Year Awards and is off to a strong start in the 2024 campaign.

Carter played for eight NBA teams throughout his career, but will be remembered a great deal for his time with the Toronto Raptors early on. The talented forward appeared in eight All-Star Games and will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month.