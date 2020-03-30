Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins, Patriots, Bucs, Browns trade up to address key needs

With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to the middle of Round 1

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a month away and this is our 30th (!) mock draft, dating back to the start of the 2019 college football season. This week, not only do we bring you another three-round mock draft, but this one has trades, starting very early in the first round and going all the way through the Round 3 compensatory picks. 

Not surprisingly, we have four quarterbacks go in Round 1 and a run on offensive tackles in the first 10 picks, but we also found a way to shoehorn six wideouts among the first 32 selections. Before we get to all 106 picks, here are the terms of the mock-draft trades:

  • Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39
  • Buccaneers get No. 7; Panthers get No. 14, No. 45
  • Jaguars get No. 17; Cowboys get No. 20, No. 116, No. 137
  • Browns get No. 32; Chiefs get No. 41, No. 97
  • Patriots get No. 50; Bears get No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

OK, let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals' QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins reportedly tried to have Tagovailoa in for a visit before the NFL shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, and you'd have to think that if he's healthy the Dolphins will be willing to move up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it, and they get an extra pick in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine.
  Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Wirfs was dominant during the 2019 season and he can play either right or left tackle. The Bucs move up to get him because a. it's imperative they protect Tom Brady, and b. they desperately need a right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Andrew Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia where he was dominant at times in protecting Jake Fromm and blocking for D'Andre Swift.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are doing to need to protect the second-year passer. Becton is a left tackle who will bookend 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Browns have their (latest) coach in Kevin Stefanski, whose job now entails getting this talented group to play like a team. The team would've loved an offensive tackle but four are already off the board. Not a bad consolation prize: landing the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the country. Kinlaw thought about coming out last year but returned to South Carolina where he had a stellar season, and then capped it off with an even better week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions, followed by running back Le'Veon Bell. Third on that list: explosive downfield threat Robby Anderson, who is now in Carolina. Jeudy has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham and there's no doubt he'd be a welcome addition to Adam Gase's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's hard to imagine Okudah falls this far but with several trades in the top 10, and a run on QBs and OTs, Okudah is still available here at No. 12. The Raiders could opt instead for a wide receiver but they have bigger needs in the secondary and Okudah is the best CB in this class.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The 49ers may not want to pass on Derrick Brown here but with Manny Sanders now in New Orleans, there's a need for wideouts too. CeeDee Lamb would flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Brown is a top-five player who finds his way to Carolina because of trades, and early runs on QBs and OTs.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season? He can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons released Desmond Trufant, and since they signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, they need to address the secondary and Henderson is the second-best CB in this class.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Worried about a team like the Patriots who may want Love, the Jaguars move up three spots to get their franchise QB after giving up on Nick Foles following a forgettable 2019 season.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
We know some Dolphins fans don't like Jones here but he had a great 2019 campaign and an even better Senior Bowl. He has a chance to be really good, and young, athletic O-linemen is exactly what Miami needs.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Raiders didn't expect Okudah to still be available at No. 12 and now they get their big-play wide receiver. No player has had a better pre-draft season than Mims, who reminds us of Josh Gordon.
  Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Cowboys trade down and still get a top-flight cornerback -- while also adding a few extra picks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
We've routinely had the Eagles taking a cornerback here for weeks (OK, months), but now that Darius Slay is in the fold the attention turns elsewhere. Receiver is a popular pick too, and Justin Jefferson would make sense, but with the No. 2 edge rusher still available Philly instead decides to address that position.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Xavier Rhodes is now in Indy after a disappointing '19 season and Diggs is a logical replacement; Diggs, who also happens to be Stefon Diggs' brother, is a big, physical playmaking cornerback who has drawn comparisons to Rhodes.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
The Pats could be looking for a QB here and trading up is certainly a possibility, but adding a WR is an obvious need too. Jefferson played primarily in the slot last season for LSU and he was electric, but he can also play out wide too.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, Demario Davis is coming off an insanely good 2019 campaign but Kiko Alonso is 30 years old and on a one-year deal, and there's not much depth behind him. Queen, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, is one of the best athlete's in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Vikings have a ton of needs; they addressed cornerback above and now they go about trying to replace Stefon Diggs. Reagor is a four-down player who can score anytime he touches the ball. He'll complement Adam Thielen nicely.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
13th
Quarterback: check. Left tackle: check. Center: check. Not a bad first-round haul and Ruiz, who is the best center in this class, can also play guard if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
This has been a popular pick for us in recent weeks. Maybe Jadeveon Clowney returns but for now his future in Seattle remains up in the air. L.J. Collier isn't a pure pass rusher. Gross-Matos is raw but he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and now with the Bengals. Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference, who is also a rock in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
Aiyuk is raw but he's a legit home run threat as both a wide receiver and a returner.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Gladney had a standout season for the Horned Frogs, and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class. He measured just 5-foot-10 but he's incredibly physical and will have little trouble matching up with NFL receivers.
  Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Browns didn't get an offensive tackle at No. 10 so they trade back into the first round to land Cleveland, who will bookend Jack Conklin in 2020 and provide Baker Mayfield some much-needed protection.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baun can play on the edge and maybe even kick inside to linebacker. Either way, his versatility will be attractive to the Bengals.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
There's a lot to love about Higgins' game but questions remain about his deep speed. That said, Philip Rivers finds a way to get the most out of his receivers and this could be a great landing spot for the Clemson standout.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
McKinney is a first-round talent who slips to Detroit here.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
5th
New York's pass rush gets better with Okwara, who flashed during the 2019 season before a November leg injury.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Swift will be Tyrod Taylor's best friend ... at least until Anthony Lynn puts Justin Herbert on the field.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
6th
Jackson is raw but he's one of the most athletic tackles in this class. He may not be ready for playing time immediately but he could end up being really good.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
Detroit uses the extra pick here to get Matthew Stafford some help in the form of one of the nation's best running backs.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Houston has a lot of holes and Gallimore, who had a strong Senior Bowl and combine, will improve the defensive line from Day 1.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Kansas City trades down and still gets a big-play cornerback.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jags got their offensive tackle and quarterback in Round 1, and now they solidify the middle of that D with Blacklock here.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
5th
Same as last week for the same reasons: Is Mitchell Trubisky the answer? How about Nick Foles? No? Then why not take a chance on the strong-armed QB from Washington who would've likely been a first-rounder had he returned to school in 2020.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
16th
The Colts have to protect Philip Rivers. Hunt, who played tackle in college, is a Day 1 starter on the interior in the NFL.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Panthers need to replaced James Bradberry and Hall is a tall, athletic cornerback.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
Providing some much-needed depth along the O-line, Niang, who missed the second half of last season, can play right tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Takk McKinley has one year left on his deal and Epenesa, who weighed 285 pounds at the combine, can also play on the inside too.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
6th
Lewis is a first-round talent who battled injuries in 2017 and 2018. If he can stay healthy, he can be dominant.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
5th
Same as last week because this is such a good fit. Edwards-Helaire is as dangerous catching passes out of the backfield as he is running the ball; if James Conner can't stay healthy, Edwards-Helaire would give this offense one more weapon.
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
7th
This assumes the Patriots don't make a play for one of the free-agent QBs. Either way, Hurts helped himself at the combine and he could serve in a Taysom Hill role while learning New England's offense.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys' D is the biggest question heading into the season and they bolster the secondary with their first two selections.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
17th
L.A. has to fix their offensive line and Jackson is coming off a solid season for the Buckeyes.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Philly took an edge rusher in Round 1 and get their much-needed wideout here. If Shenault is healthy, he's a first-round talent.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
4th
Frank Gore is gone and Devin Singletary can't do it alone. Akers ran behind a bad O-line at Florida State and was still a game-changer -- imagine him in Buffalo in that offense.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
8th
Matt Judon was franchised but Baltimore could always use another explosive pass rusher.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
Miami revamped the defense during free agency but there are still holes at safety. Winfield is a ballhawk.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, David Johnson was acquired in a trade, but how much does he have left? If Dobbins is still on the board Houston has to think hard about taking him.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette played in Okudah's shadow at Ohio State but he has a chance to be a really good NFL player. Plus, the Vikings have huge needs at the position after losing several CBs in free agency.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
127th
POSITION RNK
29th
No player is more important to their team than Russell Wilson is to Seattle, and the team has to improve up front.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
12th
The run game is the NFL's best and as Lamar Jackson continues to improve as a passer he'll need downfield weapons.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Tennessee needs to do a better job pressuring the QB and Taylor did that consistently for the Vols last season.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Green Bay needs to add depth at defensive tackle after Kenny Clark. Davidson played in Brown's shadow at Auburn but there's a chance he goes higher than late in Round 2.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
10th
Austin Reiter has one year left on his contract and Cushenberry is one of the best centers in the country.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
Rebuilding the offensive line in Seattle continues with Tega Wanogho, who is raw but is only going to improve.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Malik Harrison LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bengals have to improve on defense and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field playmaker.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
14th
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins they'll need to get him more weapons.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Cameron Dantzler CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Darius Slay is gone and Dantzler was impressive last season for Mississippi State. His slow 40 time at the combine sees him fall to Detroit in Round 3.
  From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Jets bolster the secondary with Johnson, who had a standout season for Utah.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Greg Olsen is gone and Teddy Bridgewater will need all the help he can get.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Hamler is a four-down player who can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chargers don't have much of a history of taking offensive tackles in Round 1 and they wait till the third round to get Wilson, who played RT at Georgia.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Cardinals signed Jordan Phillips and there's still need for depth at interior defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jags' secondary slipped last season and Davis, a former track star, excels at patrolling center field.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Browns added Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency but Chinn can play safety, linebacker or in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
21st
The youth movement along the O-line continues in Indy.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Van Jefferson WR
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
18th
This may be a tad high for Jefferson but he's such a precise route runner with great hands that he seems like a natural to get 50-60 targets from Tom Brady as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
He's listed as a safety but Dugger can line up all over the field and he may begin his NFL career at linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
90th
POSITION RNK
18th
Alex Mack is 34 and entering the last year of his deal; Hennessy can be the heir apparent at center.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
8th
Gay flies all over the field and is solid in pass coverage but he comes with off-field baggage.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Las Vegas continues to get stronger up the middle by adding Davis, once thought to be a first-round talent.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Logan Stenberg OL
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
26th
This might be a little high for Stenberg but he plays with an edge, just like Richie Incognito.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
15th
Travis Frederick retired and Harris quietly had a very strong Senior Bowl following a good season for the Huskies.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Troy Pride Jr. CB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
12th
Pride is a physical corner and Denver has to find a way to replace Chris Harris.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
165th
POSITION RNK
10th
Brooks has off-the-charts athleticism, something the Rams defense needs to stock up on this offseason.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
9th
Matt Patricia is a former defensive coordinator who has yet to get the most out of Detroit's D.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
151st
POSITION RNK
18th
Highsmith is a high-upside athlete who would have a chance to grow in Sean McDermott's defense.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
Chicago signed Artie Burns but he's not the long-term answer at CB.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
24th
Bowden is raw but he has Taysom Hill type versatility without the injury history or the age concerns (Hill is 30).
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver had first-round production at Boise State but there are questions about his athleticism.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Edwards won't replace Nuk Hopkins but he is a contested-catch machine.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Terrell Burgess S
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Burgess can play safety as well as line up in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Antonio Gibson WR
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
201st
POSITION RNK
31st
Gibson caught 38 passes last season but he also had 33 rushing attempts. He was used primarily as a RB at the Senior Bowl and he blazed a sub-4.4 40 at the combine.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Jack Driscoll OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
22nd
Driscoll adds depth along the O-line after losing Jack Conklin to free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
24th
Bartch is a small-school player who opened a lot of eyes at the Senior Bowl.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
9th
Vic Fangio gets an athletic interior lineman for the middle of his defense.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
6th
If he's healthy, Moss is one of the best backs in this class.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Amik Robertson CB
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
16th
Robertson is undersized but he was one of the most physical CBs in the country last season.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Saahdiq Charles OL
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
168th
POSITION RNK
35th
Charles anchored the left tackle position at LSU and has the athleticism to be an NFL starter.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
17th
A huge catch radius makes Gandy-Golden an intriguing option late on Day 2.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Tyler Johnson WR
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
81st
POSITION RNK
13th
Johnson put up huge numbers at Minnesota but questions about his deep speed could see him slip to Day 3.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Brycen Hopkins TE
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Yes, Seattle signed Greg Olsen but Hopkins has the speed to create matchup problems all over the field.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
12th
Zuniga is explosive off the edge but he's battled injuries.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
K'Von Wallace S
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
114th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wallace can play safety but also regularly lined up in the slot at Clemson.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
133rd
POSITION RNK
14th
Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season but has all the tools to consistently pressure the QB.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
113th
POSITION RNK
24th
Elliott is a run stuffer who needs to improve as a pass rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Adam Trautman TE
Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
4th
Baltimore shipped Hayden Hurst to Atlanta and replace him with the highly productive tight end out of Dayton.
CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson joined CBS Sports in June 2011. He covers the NFL and NFL Draft for CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, and is a regular on the Pick Six Podcast. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from... Full Bio

