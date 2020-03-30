Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins, Patriots, Bucs, Browns trade up to address key needs

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals' QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins reportedly tried to have Tagovailoa in for a visit before the NFL shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, and you'd have to think that if he's healthy the Dolphins will be willing to move up to get him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it, and they get an extra pick in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Wirfs was dominant during the 2019 season and he can play either right or left tackle. The Bucs move up to get him because a. it's imperative they protect Tom Brady, and b. they desperately need a right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Andrew Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia where he was dominant at times in protecting Jake Fromm and blocking for D'Andre Swift.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are doing to need to protect the second-year passer. Becton is a left tackle who will bookend 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have their (latest) coach in Kevin Stefanski, whose job now entails getting this talented group to play like a team. The team would've loved an offensive tackle but four are already off the board. Not a bad consolation prize: landing the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the country. Kinlaw thought about coming out last year but returned to South Carolina where he had a stellar season, and then capped it off with an even better week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions, followed by running back Le'Veon Bell. Third on that list: explosive downfield threat Robby Anderson, who is now in Carolina. Jeudy has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham and there's no doubt he'd be a welcome addition to Adam Gase's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It's hard to imagine Okudah falls this far but with several trades in the top 10, and a run on QBs and OTs, Okudah is still available here at No. 12. The Raiders could opt instead for a wide receiver but they have bigger needs in the secondary and Okudah is the best CB in this class.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers may not want to pass on Derrick Brown here but with Manny Sanders now in New Orleans, there's a need for wideouts too. CeeDee Lamb would flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a top-five player who finds his way to Carolina because of trades, and early runs on QBs and OTs.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season? He can score from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons released Desmond Trufant, and since they signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, they need to address the secondary and Henderson is the second-best CB in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Worried about a team like the Patriots who may want Love, the Jaguars move up three spots to get their franchise QB after giving up on Nick Foles following a forgettable 2019 season.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th We know some Dolphins fans don't like Jones here but he had a great 2019 campaign and an even better Senior Bowl. He has a chance to be really good, and young, athletic O-linemen is exactly what Miami needs.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 8th The Raiders didn't expect Okudah to still be available at No. 12 and now they get their big-play wide receiver. No player has had a better pre-draft season than Mims, who reminds us of Josh Gordon.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Cowboys trade down and still get a top-flight cornerback -- while also adding a few extra picks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd We've routinely had the Eagles taking a cornerback here for weeks (OK, months), but now that Darius Slay is in the fold the attention turns elsewhere. Receiver is a popular pick too, and Justin Jefferson would make sense, but with the No. 2 edge rusher still available Philly instead decides to address that position.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Xavier Rhodes is now in Indy after a disappointing '19 season and Diggs is a logical replacement; Diggs, who also happens to be Stefon Diggs' brother, is a big, physical playmaking cornerback who has drawn comparisons to Rhodes.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Pats could be looking for a QB here and trading up is certainly a possibility, but adding a WR is an obvious need too. Jefferson played primarily in the slot last season for LSU and he was electric, but he can also play out wide too.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Demario Davis is coming off an insanely good 2019 campaign but Kiko Alonso is 30 years old and on a one-year deal, and there's not much depth behind him. Queen, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, is one of the best athlete's in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th The Vikings have a ton of needs; they addressed cornerback above and now they go about trying to replace Stefon Diggs. Reagor is a four-down player who can score anytime he touches the ball. He'll complement Adam Thielen nicely.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 13th Quarterback: check. Left tackle: check. Center: check. Not a bad first-round haul and Ruiz, who is the best center in this class, can also play guard if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th This has been a popular pick for us in recent weeks. Maybe Jadeveon Clowney returns but for now his future in Seattle remains up in the air. L.J. Collier isn't a pure pass rusher. Gross-Matos is raw but he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and now with the Bengals. Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference, who is also a rock in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Aiyuk is raw but he's a legit home run threat as both a wide receiver and a returner.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Gladney had a standout season for the Horned Frogs, and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class. He measured just 5-foot-10 but he's incredibly physical and will have little trouble matching up with NFL receivers.