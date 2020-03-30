Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins, Patriots, Bucs, Browns trade up to address key needs
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to the middle of Round 1
The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a month away and this is our 30th (!) mock draft, dating back to the start of the 2019 college football season. This week, not only do we bring you another three-round mock draft, but this one has trades, starting very early in the first round and going all the way through the Round 3 compensatory picks.
Not surprisingly, we have four quarterbacks go in Round 1 and a run on offensive tackles in the first 10 picks, but we also found a way to shoehorn six wideouts among the first 32 selections. Before we get to all 106 picks, here are the terms of the mock-draft trades:
- Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39
- Buccaneers get No. 7; Panthers get No. 14, No. 45
- Jaguars get No. 17; Cowboys get No. 20, No. 116, No. 137
- Browns get No. 32; Chiefs get No. 41, No. 97
- Patriots get No. 50; Bears get No. 87, No. 98, No. 100
OK, let's get to it.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals' QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins reportedly tried to have Tagovailoa in for a visit before the NFL shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, and you'd have to think that if he's healthy the Dolphins will be willing to move up to get him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it, and they get an extra pick in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Wirfs was dominant during the 2019 season and he can play either right or left tackle. The Bucs move up to get him because a. it's imperative they protect Tom Brady, and b. they desperately need a right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Andrew Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia where he was dominant at times in protecting Jake Fromm and blocking for D'Andre Swift.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are doing to need to protect the second-year passer. Becton is a left tackle who will bookend 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Browns have their (latest) coach in Kevin Stefanski, whose job now entails getting this talented group to play like a team. The team would've loved an offensive tackle but four are already off the board. Not a bad consolation prize: landing the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the country. Kinlaw thought about coming out last year but returned to South Carolina where he had a stellar season, and then capped it off with an even better week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions, followed by running back Le'Veon Bell. Third on that list: explosive downfield threat Robby Anderson, who is now in Carolina. Jeudy has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham and there's no doubt he'd be a welcome addition to Adam Gase's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
It's hard to imagine Okudah falls this far but with several trades in the top 10, and a run on QBs and OTs, Okudah is still available here at No. 12. The Raiders could opt instead for a wide receiver but they have bigger needs in the secondary and Okudah is the best CB in this class.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The 49ers may not want to pass on Derrick Brown here but with Manny Sanders now in New Orleans, there's a need for wideouts too. CeeDee Lamb would flourish in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Brown is a top-five player who finds his way to Carolina because of trades, and early runs on QBs and OTs.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season? He can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons released Desmond Trufant, and since they signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, they need to address the secondary and Henderson is the second-best CB in this class.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Worried about a team like the Patriots who may want Love, the Jaguars move up three spots to get their franchise QB after giving up on Nick Foles following a forgettable 2019 season.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
We know some Dolphins fans don't like Jones here but he had a great 2019 campaign and an even better Senior Bowl. He has a chance to be really good, and young, athletic O-linemen is exactly what Miami needs.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
The Raiders didn't expect Okudah to still be available at No. 12 and now they get their big-play wide receiver. No player has had a better pre-draft season than Mims, who reminds us of Josh Gordon.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Cowboys trade down and still get a top-flight cornerback -- while also adding a few extra picks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
We've routinely had the Eagles taking a cornerback here for weeks (OK, months), but now that Darius Slay is in the fold the attention turns elsewhere. Receiver is a popular pick too, and Justin Jefferson would make sense, but with the No. 2 edge rusher still available Philly instead decides to address that position.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Xavier Rhodes is now in Indy after a disappointing '19 season and Diggs is a logical replacement; Diggs, who also happens to be Stefon Diggs' brother, is a big, physical playmaking cornerback who has drawn comparisons to Rhodes.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Pats could be looking for a QB here and trading up is certainly a possibility, but adding a WR is an obvious need too. Jefferson played primarily in the slot last season for LSU and he was electric, but he can also play out wide too.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Yes, Demario Davis is coming off an insanely good 2019 campaign but Kiko Alonso is 30 years old and on a one-year deal, and there's not much depth behind him. Queen, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, is one of the best athlete's in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Vikings have a ton of needs; they addressed cornerback above and now they go about trying to replace Stefon Diggs. Reagor is a four-down player who can score anytime he touches the ball. He'll complement Adam Thielen nicely.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Quarterback: check. Left tackle: check. Center: check. Not a bad first-round haul and Ruiz, who is the best center in this class, can also play guard if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This has been a popular pick for us in recent weeks. Maybe Jadeveon Clowney returns but for now his future in Seattle remains up in the air. L.J. Collier isn't a pure pass rusher. Gross-Matos is raw but he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and now with the Bengals. Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference, who is also a rock in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk is raw but he's a legit home run threat as both a wide receiver and a returner.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney had a standout season for the Horned Frogs, and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class. He measured just 5-foot-10 but he's incredibly physical and will have little trouble matching up with NFL receivers.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 32
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Browns didn't get an offensive tackle at No. 10 so they trade back into the first round to land Cleveland, who will bookend Jack Conklin in 2020 and provide Baker Mayfield some much-needed protection.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun can play on the edge and maybe even kick inside to linebacker. Either way, his versatility will be attractive to the Bengals.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
There's a lot to love about Higgins' game but questions remain about his deep speed. That said, Philip Rivers finds a way to get the most out of his receivers and this could be a great landing spot for the Clemson standout.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney is a first-round talent who slips to Detroit here.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
New York's pass rush gets better with Okwara, who flashed during the 2019 season before a November leg injury.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Swift will be Tyrod Taylor's best friend ... at least until Anthony Lynn puts Justin Herbert on the field.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson is raw but he's one of the most athletic tackles in this class. He may not be ready for playing time immediately but he could end up being really good.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Detroit uses the extra pick here to get Matthew Stafford some help in the form of one of the nation's best running backs.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Houston has a lot of holes and Gallimore, who had a strong Senior Bowl and combine, will improve the defensive line from Day 1.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Kansas City trades down and still gets a big-play cornerback.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Jags got their offensive tackle and quarterback in Round 1, and now they solidify the middle of that D with Blacklock here.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Same as last week for the same reasons: Is Mitchell Trubisky the answer? How about Nick Foles? No? Then why not take a chance on the strong-armed QB from Washington who would've likely been a first-rounder had he returned to school in 2020.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
The Colts have to protect Philip Rivers. Hunt, who played tackle in college, is a Day 1 starter on the interior in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Panthers need to replaced James Bradberry and Hall is a tall, athletic cornerback.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Providing some much-needed depth along the O-line, Niang, who missed the second half of last season, can play right tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Takk McKinley has one year left on his deal and Epenesa, who weighed 285 pounds at the combine, can also play on the inside too.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis is a first-round talent who battled injuries in 2017 and 2018. If he can stay healthy, he can be dominant.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Same as last week because this is such a good fit. Edwards-Helaire is as dangerous catching passes out of the backfield as he is running the ball; if James Conner can't stay healthy, Edwards-Helaire would give this offense one more weapon.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
This assumes the Patriots don't make a play for one of the free-agent QBs. Either way, Hurts helped himself at the combine and he could serve in a Taysom Hill role while learning New England's offense.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Cowboys' D is the biggest question heading into the season and they bolster the secondary with their first two selections.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
L.A. has to fix their offensive line and Jackson is coming off a solid season for the Buckeyes.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Philly took an edge rusher in Round 1 and get their much-needed wideout here. If Shenault is healthy, he's a first-round talent.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Miami revamped the defense during free agency but there are still holes at safety. Winfield is a ballhawk.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Yes, David Johnson was acquired in a trade, but how much does he have left? If Dobbins is still on the board Houston has to think hard about taking him.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette played in Okudah's shadow at Ohio State but he has a chance to be a really good NFL player. Plus, the Vikings have huge needs at the position after losing several CBs in free agency.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
No player is more important to their team than Russell Wilson is to Seattle, and the team has to improve up front.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The run game is the NFL's best and as Lamar Jackson continues to improve as a passer he'll need downfield weapons.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Tennessee needs to do a better job pressuring the QB and Taylor did that consistently for the Vols last season.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Green Bay needs to add depth at defensive tackle after Kenny Clark. Davidson played in Brown's shadow at Auburn but there's a chance he goes higher than late in Round 2.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Austin Reiter has one year left on his contract and Cushenberry is one of the best centers in the country.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Rebuilding the offensive line in Seattle continues with Tega Wanogho, who is raw but is only going to improve.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
The Bengals have to improve on defense and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field playmaker.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins they'll need to get him more weapons.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Darius Slay is gone and Dantzler was impressive last season for Mississippi State. His slow 40 time at the combine sees him fall to Detroit in Round 3.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jets bolster the secondary with Johnson, who had a standout season for Utah.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
The Chargers don't have much of a history of taking offensive tackles in Round 1 and they wait till the third round to get Wilson, who played RT at Georgia.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Cardinals signed Jordan Phillips and there's still need for depth at interior defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Jags' secondary slipped last season and Davis, a former track star, excels at patrolling center field.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
The Browns added Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency but Chinn can play safety, linebacker or in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
The youth movement along the O-line continues in Indy.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
This may be a tad high for Jefferson but he's such a precise route runner with great hands that he seems like a natural to get 50-60 targets from Tom Brady as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
He's listed as a safety but Dugger can line up all over the field and he may begin his NFL career at linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Alex Mack is 34 and entering the last year of his deal; Hennessy can be the heir apparent at center.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Gay flies all over the field and is solid in pass coverage but he comes with off-field baggage.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Las Vegas continues to get stronger up the middle by adding Davis, once thought to be a first-round talent.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
This might be a little high for Stenberg but he plays with an edge, just like Richie Incognito.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Travis Frederick retired and Harris quietly had a very strong Senior Bowl following a good season for the Huskies.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride is a physical corner and Denver has to find a way to replace Chris Harris.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks has off-the-charts athleticism, something the Rams defense needs to stock up on this offseason.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Matt Patricia is a former defensive coordinator who has yet to get the most out of Detroit's D.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Highsmith is a high-upside athlete who would have a chance to grow in Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Chicago signed Artie Burns but he's not the long-term answer at CB.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Bowden is raw but he has Taysom Hill type versatility without the injury history or the age concerns (Hill is 30).
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver had first-round production at Boise State but there are questions about his athleticism.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Edwards won't replace Nuk Hopkins but he is a contested-catch machine.
From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess can play safety as well as line up in the slot.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Gibson caught 38 passes last season but he also had 33 rushing attempts. He was used primarily as a RB at the Senior Bowl and he blazed a sub-4.4 40 at the combine.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Driscoll adds depth along the O-line after losing Jack Conklin to free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Bartch is a small-school player who opened a lot of eyes at the Senior Bowl.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Vic Fangio gets an athletic interior lineman for the middle of his defense.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
If he's healthy, Moss is one of the best backs in this class.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is undersized but he was one of the most physical CBs in the country last season.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Charles anchored the left tackle position at LSU and has the athleticism to be an NFL starter.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
A huge catch radius makes Gandy-Golden an intriguing option late on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Johnson put up huge numbers at Minnesota but questions about his deep speed could see him slip to Day 3.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Yes, Seattle signed Greg Olsen but Hopkins has the speed to create matchup problems all over the field.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga is explosive off the edge but he's battled injuries.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Wallace can play safety but also regularly lined up in the slot at Clemson.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season but has all the tools to consistently pressure the QB.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Elliott is a run stuffer who needs to improve as a pass rusher.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Baltimore shipped Hayden Hurst to Atlanta and replace him with the highly productive tight end out of Dayton.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven-round mock draft: Bucs help Brady
Projecting every single pick made by all 32 teams across seven rounds
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars choose Love
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins staying at 5 and drafting Tua in his Mock Draft 4.0
-
Draft: Buyer beware prospects
Despite being highly touted and likely top picks, these draft prospects are risky propositions
-
Redskins seven-round mock draft
The Redskins would come out as clear winners in the NFL draft with this class
-
2020 NFL Draft: Comparing QB attributes
Which draft-eligible quarterback is best on short and intermediate throws? Moves best in the...
-
Mock Draft: Dolphins move up for Tua
The Dolphins can't risk missing on Tagovailoa, so they trade up for him