Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Love, Justin Herbert drop to bottom of first round

With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to the middle of Round 1

It's finally here, day 1 of the NFL Draft. After 32 mock drafts dating back to the start of the college football season, the actual draft is tonight. It's our last three-round mock but don't worry, we'll have our final one-round mock draft ready to go on Thursday morning. 

In this version, the Chargers pass on a quarterback at No. 6, Justin Herbert -- along with Jordan Love -- falls to the bottom half of Round 1, and Jacob Eason and Jalen Hurts don't hear their names called until Day 2. Meanwhile, the Jets pass on a wideout at No. 11, and with four offensive tackles off the board, the Buccaneers have some decisions to make at No. 14.

Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals' QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. It's certainly reasonable to entertain trade-down scenarios, but just to be clear: DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal, but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Here's the deal: If QBs taken in Round 1 work out about 50 percent of the time, and Miami thinks Tua's chance of success is even 33 percent, they should take him; they have three first-rounders and an obvious need under center.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Anthony Lynn says he's all in on Tyrod Taylor. If he is, maybe L.A. goes in a different direction here. Imagine L.A.'s defense with the addition of Simmons. Put another way: It just got a little bit harder for K.C. to win the division.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carolina's defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of the Panthers' D.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The second-best CB in this class, Henderson makes his way into the top 10. The Jags have needs along the offense and defensive lines and at quarterback, but Henderson is too good to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man, but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes, the Jets signed George Fant in free agency, and yes, they'd love to take the No. 1 WR on their board here, but protecting Sam Darnold is a bigger need. Andrew Thomas can play both right and left tackle and some teams consider him the top tackle in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The team heads to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for Oklahoma, where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The biggest question he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
San Francisco lost Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and Jeudy, who is the best route runner in this class, would join a WR corps that includes Deebo Samuel, the 2019 second-round pick coming off a fantastic rookie campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bucs don't move up for a OT but they take the best available at No. 14. Jones had a fantastic 2019 season and an even better Senior Bowl, and in Tampa he'll be tasked with protecting 43-year-old Tom Brady.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon are the backfield playmakers, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season? He can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons would love to land C.J. Henderson but he went off the board at No. 9. They also need edge-rush help, but with Kinlaw, the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this class, still on the board, they get Grady Jarrett a running mate inside.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chaisson is a raw, explosive pass rusher who is only going to get better the more he plays. The Cowboys have needs at cornerback and even at center, with Travis Frederick's retirement, but Chaisson is the second-best edge-player in this class.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins released Reshad Jones and the plan seems to be to stockpile defensive backs; they signed Byron Jones, and McKinney's versatility means he can line up all over the field.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Eli Apple didn't work out for the Raiders in free agency so cornerback remains a need. Terrell joins Trayvon Mullen, his former Clemson teammate in the Las Vegas secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jags passed on Herbert at No. 9, but with needs at QB -- the team says its all in on Gardner Minshew but he was benched last season for Nick Foles -- it's hard to let him go here. He'll need a season or two of seasoning, but has the best chance of success in a low-pressure atmosphere.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Aiyuk didn't take part in the Senior Bowl because of injuries, but he's a YAC monster who also excels as a returner. Philly would be best-case-scenario as a landing spot that would best utilize his skill set.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
Stefon Diggs is gone and Kirk Cousins needs weapons; Jefferson was dominant in the slot last season for LSU and the hope is that he can replicate that production in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are all gone (they landed in Detroit, Miami and Miami -- all home of former Pats assistant coaches) and Baun, who can play on the edge or at the linebacker position, has the type of versatility and smarts that makes it easy to connect him to New England.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Love is one of the most polarizing players in this draft. In New Orleans, he'll have an opportunity to sit for a year and possibly earn the starting job in Year 2, should Drew Brees retire.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Vikings have a ton of needs, most of them on defense. After parting ways with three cornerbacks this offseason, Gladney, who plays much bigger than his size, will have a chance for playing time on Day 1.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
The Dolphins have to get better along the O-line. Cleveland flew under the radar for much of the pre-draft process, but he's coming off a strong season for Boise State.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
Davidson was overshadowed by Derrick Brown, but he can line up inside or out, though he's much better coming off the edge at this point in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Queen feels like a Baltimore player. Josh Bynes left for Cincy, and one of the few holes on this defense is at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock were two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks in '19, both are free agents. Fulton is coming off a strong season, and would've been a likely first-rounder had he come out a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
Mims had a strong season for Baylor, balled out at the Senior Bowl, and then set the combine on fire with his performance there. He's still raw but he's the type of playmaker that could quickly grow into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Chiefs don't have many needs, but Ruiz is the best center in the country and Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his deal in Kansas City.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bengals need to bolster the LB position. Should Murray fall out of the first round, this would be an easy selection.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Pittman is 6-4, ran a 4.5 40 at the combine and excels on special teams too. He'll have a chance to thrive in an offense led by Philip Rivers.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn have to win now and shoring up the defense is the plan. After taking Okudah in Round 1, the Lions get a spark plug along the defensive line in Blacklock.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Some fans will want Isaiah Simmons at No. 4, but the Giants go offensive tackle and get their athletic playmaking safety at the top of Round 2. Davis is a former track athlete who can patrol centerfield or play in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
Whether the Chargers take a QB in the first round or not, the O-line has to improve. Wilson was the bookend to Andrew Thomas at Georgia, where he played right tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
Johnson is another playmaking cornerback in a deep class. The Panthers have to get better on defense and they do that with their first two picks.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Gross-Matos has yet to reach his full potential, but he has the frame and athleticism to be a top-flight edge rusher.
  From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Epenesa says he patterns his game after J.J. Watt, so the Texans make some sense here. He'll need to play with more consistency, but he can also kick inside if needed.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
5th
Chinn is one of the most athletic players in this class and he can play safety or linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Jags got their cornerback and quarterback in Round 1, and now they solidify the middle of that D with Gallimore here.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Delpit came into the season as the top safety, but struggles with tackling and questions about his deep speed see him slip to Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
16th
The Colts have to protect Philip Rivers. Hunt, who played tackle in college, is a Day 1 starter on the interior in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bucs need three things: an offensive tackle, a running back and a slot receiver. Tom Brady gets the No. 1 RB in this class here.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
12th
Providing some much-needed depth along the O-line, Jackson could eventually replace Garett Bolles.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Falcons missed out on C.J. Henderson in Round 1 but Noah Igbinoghene might be one of the most underrated CBs in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
9th
This is why the Jets addressed O-line first; it's such a deep WR class that a player of Reagor's caliber is still on the board here.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
It's hard to imagine these top-flight RBs lasting this long but if they do, the Steelers have an easy choice; get Big Ben some help in the backfield in case James Conner can't stay healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
Same as last week for the same reasons: Is Mitchell Trubisky the answer? How about Nick Foles? No? Then why not take a chance on the strong-armed QB from Washington who would've likely been a first-rounder had he returned to school in 2021.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
6th
Dugger looks the part, and he was the best player on the field every week for Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. The question is how long will it take him to acclimate to competing against NFL players.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Lewis is an athletic edge rusher who flashes several times a game. He needs to play with more consistency, but that could come with time.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
4th
If injuries aren't a concern, Winfield could go much higher; he's a playmaking centerfield who can also play in the slot.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dobbins and Singletary in the backfield would be a welcome duo for Josh Allen, who is looking to take another step forward in Year 3.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
8th
Matt Judon was franchised but Baltimore could always use another explosive pass rusher.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
5th
Edwards-Helaire runs hard, and he also caught 50 passes last season. He'll be another much-needed addition to an offense looking to improve in '20.
  From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Rams need help along the offensive line and Cushenberry is the No. 2 center in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Justin Madubuike DL
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Rebuilding the defense continues, this time with Madubuike, who has a relentless motor.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Prince Tega Wanogho OL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
No player is more important to their team than Russell Wilson is to Seattle, and the team has to improve up front.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
4th
A team with few holes gets one of the best running backs on the board.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Titans traded Jurell Casey, who was No. 2 on the team in tackles last season, and replace him with Jordan Elliott.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Damon Arnette CB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
10th
Arnette is NFL ready, and at 24, he'll be ready to step into a prominent role on Day 1.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
7th
Freakishly athletic, Gay is one of the best coverage linebackers in this draft.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
A year ago, DK Metcalf fell out of Round 1, and this year it's Shenault, who needs to prove he can stay healthy. If he does, he's a game-changer.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver's production was off the charts, but questions about his athleticism and competition see him fall to the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
11th
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons, and Hamler is the definition of that.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
6th
If Moss is healthy, he's arguably the best back in this class. In Detroit, he'll provide Matthew Stafford some much needed relief.
  From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
8th
Okwara suffered a leg injury that cut short his 2019 season, but he's only going to get better.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
128th
POSITION RNK
10th
Brooks put on a show at the combine and his physical skills showed up on tape too. He's a thumper who can run, and can help replace the loss of Luke Kuechly.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
159th
POSITION RNK
34th
It's clear what Miami is doing: protecting their new franchise QB, and it's a sound strategy. Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
120th
POSITION RNK
24th
The OL overhaul continues; this time the Chargers bolster the guard position with Lewis.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Cardinals signed Jordan Phillips and there's still need for depth at interior defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hall was our CB1 coming into the 2019 season, but an ankle injury saw him miss the final two months. If he's healthy, he has a chance to be a special talent.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Davis-Gaither shows up all over the field. He's undersized for an NFL linebacker, but he's a hybrid-type player who can do a lot of different things.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Adam Trautman TE
Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
76th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Trautman is from FCS Dayton and he'll join an Indy offense that now includes Philip Rivers.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Van Jefferson WR
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
18th
Jefferson is such a precise route runner with great hands that he seems like a natural to get 50-60 targets from Tom Brady as a rookie.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Malik Harrison LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
8th
Harrison is a thumper who put up impressive numbers at the combine.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
74th
POSITION RNK
9th
Greenard is coming off a strong showing for the Gators in '19, and the Falcons need edge-rush help.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
19th
Muti has a history of injuries, but if he can stay healthy he'll be a steal.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Terrell Burgess S
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
7th
Burgess can play safety or in the slot, and that versatility will appeal to Las Vegas.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hamilton played alongside Chase Young in college, and he more than held his own; he's stout against the run and can generate a pass rush too.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Cameron Dantzler CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
64th
POSITION RNK
11th
Dantzler had a strong season but ran a poor time at the combine. He certainly plays faster than he timed and the Cowboys need help at CB.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
16th
Jackson needs to play with more consistency in the run game, but he improves Atlanta's O-line, especially as a pass blocker.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Hard to believe Higgins falls this far, but he didn't test well at his pro day. Either way, he'll be in Sean McVay's system and will give Goff another weapon after the team traded Cooks.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
13th
Zuniga fought through injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
89th
POSITION RNK
10th
Taylor is quietly one of the best pass rushers in this draft and Buffalo is all about restocking its defense this offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
The TE class isn't particularly deep, and Kmet won't replace Rob Gronkowski, but he'll contribute immediately for whomever the Pats settle on at QB.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
138th
POSITION RNK
24th
Claypool is a huge target on the outside, and some NFL teams even like him as a TE. Either way, Sean Payton will get the most out of his talents.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
12th
Kareem isn't flashy but he's strong at the point of attack and has enough pass-rush moves to regularly find himself in the backfield.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Bryan Edwards WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Edwards won't replace Nuk Hopkins, but he is a contested-catch machine.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
115th
POSITION RNK
23rd
Richie Incognito is still playing at a high level, but he's 36 years old and his contract expires after the 2021 season.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
15th
Hennessy is an athletic center who moves well in space and Matt Skura has just one year left on his deal.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
12th
Niang battled injuries last season, but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
127th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wilson excels in coverage, which makes him a three-down player in the NFL.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Amik Robertson CB
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
12th
Robertson is 5-foot-8, but he plays much much bigger than that. He'll find a home immediately in the slot and he'll likely have success early too.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Reggie Robinson II CB
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
216th
POSITION RNK
27th
A big, physical cornerback who had 4 interceptions and 17 passes defended last season.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Leki Fotu DL
Utah • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
158th
POSITION RNK
13th
The Browns have few needs on defense, but adding depth at interior D-line is one of them.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Hurts helped himself at the combine and he could serve in a Taysom Hill role while learning New England's offense.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
91st
POSITION RNK
11th
Anae isn't as athletic as the best pass rushers in this class, but he consistently finds himself in the backfield.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Lynn Bowden Jr. WR
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Bowden can line up anywhere -- including QB -- and he feels like exactly the type of player Bill Belichick would target here.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
13th
Justin Britt in final year of 3-year deal, and Harris is a solid player coming off a strong 2019 campaign for the Huskies.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
218th
POSITION RNK
21st
Gipson has a ton of upside; right now he's extremely raw, but in the right hands he could turn into something special.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Davion Taylor LB
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
178th
POSITION RNK
11th
Taylor is insanely athletic, but he hasn't played a lot of football. He'll need time to grow into a role, but he could be really good.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
95th
POSITION RNK
14th
Ojemudia is a big, physical corner who flashed at Iowa and at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
109th
POSITION RNK
22nd
Don't let the small-school pedigree fool you; Bartch more than held his own against some of the best players in the country at the Senior Bowl.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Devin Duvernay WR
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
15th
Duvernay has a track background and runs like a running back. He'll fit right in with the Ravens.
