Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Dwayne Haskins slips out of top 20 after Giants take different QB

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

This fit makes too much sense not to happen, and it's been the consensus thought since the combine.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

I like the sound of Dee Ford and Nick Bosa on the edges in San Francisco -- and DeForest Buckner inside.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets will explore a trade back, but with Allen here, I think they'll be too enticed by him to slide outside the top five.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

I do think the Raiders will address will their greatest need -- edge rusher -- with their first of three Round 1 selections. Who that edge rusher will be is the question. For this mock, I'm going Montez Sweat. He checks the size, length, and athleticism boxes. He and Arden Key will be freaky specimens for Jon Gruden's club.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

While he's best as a penetrator, Williams' experience two-gapping inside would be music to the ears of new Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Awesome pairing with Williams and Vita Vea inside.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

After trading Olivier Vernon, the Giants have a major need on the outside of their defensive line, and I can see GM Dave Gettleman falling in love with Gary's athletic talents.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Doug Marrone and Co. in Jacksonville very well could be enamored with Taylor's physicality and run-blocking prowess along with steady play as a pass protector.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Having seen the luxuries a lockdown, press man cornerback brings to a defense during his time in New England -- with Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore -- Lions head coach Matt Patricia could fall in love with the idea of the long, fast, and athletic Williams opposite Darius Slay .

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Keep coming back to this prospect-team pairing. It's what the Bills need, and I think if the first five or six picks include the players I have going in this mock, Oliver should be available at No. 9.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Lock has a live, explosive arm like Joe Flacco, and he'd enter the Broncos organization without loads of pressure right away.

Devin White, LB, LSU

White improved his tackling and coverage in 2018 and has elite-level speed to range all over the field.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

If the Lions don't pick Hockenson at No. 8, and the Bills pass on him a pick later, he should be available at No. 12 overall. Love the fit here.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington

Whichever rookie quarterback takes the reins in 2020 for Miami will be very grateful the Dolphins picked this pass-blocking wizard the year before.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Big hole at right tackle for the Falcons right now. Williams is a similar player to Jake Matthews.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

In this scenario, with Rosen in the mix, the Redskins fall in love with Brown's well-rounded game and the vertical element he'd bring to the offense for their new franchise guy.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Dalton Risner would be given serious consideration, but in this scenario the Panthers decide to rejuvenate the outside pass rush with Ferrell.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

The David Cutcliffe connection plays a big role in Jones landing with the Giants to be Eli's heir apparent.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Ford can play tackle in Minnesota, but if he's the pick here, don't be shocked if he plays guard. Bigger need right now for the Vikings.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Titans

Hard to get away from this prospect-team pairing. Burns is an ascending pass rusher, and he'd fill an obvious need in Nashville.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker is a scheme/coverage versatile cornerback with excellent ball skills and tremendous mirroring ability.

Trade with Seahawks Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

The Texans side idly by during free agency when other teams signed an assortment of solid offensive linemen. They can't do that during the draft. Here they trade with the Seahawks to get one of the most multi-faceted blockers in the draft.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The Ravens have to get Lamar Jackson some legitimate weapons on the outside, and Metcalf is the most intimidating outside receiver in this class because of his size, strength, and speed.

Trade with Texans Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The Seahawks obsessed with combine metrics, and Fant was clearly the most athletic tight end in Indianapolis this year. Awesome value after the trade back.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Raiders are rewarded for their patience. Haskins is in need of a redshirt season but has immense talent as a pure pocket passer.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Another slide stopped. Bush can take over the vacancy left by Jordan Hicks ' free-agency departure.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

The Colts could use more meat on the inside of their defensive line. Wilkins can do anything asked of him up front.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Jacobs represents the future of the backfield in Oakland. I can see Gruden and Mike Mayock being enamored with his game and the lack of mileage on his legs.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Simmons is too talented for the Chargers to pass up here. Sure, he may not start the regular season on the active list. It's all about getting healthy for the playoffs for the Chargers.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Adderley has outstanding range and can play some robber at the intermediate level of the Chiefs defense.

Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington

McGary is an athletic mauler who needs a little technical refinement. This would be more of a long-term pick than anything else for the Packers.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

The Rams use a lot of stretch running plays in their offense, and Bradbury is far and away the premier zone-blocking scheme center in this class.