Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Dwayne Haskins slips out of top 20 after Giants take different QB
The Giants add help for their defensive front before securing a new QB-WR combo with their next two picks
Over the past week, two bits of speculation surfaced: the league might not be as high on Dwayne Haskins as most of the media, and the Redskins may or may not have emerged as the most likely landing spot for Josh Rosen.
But we're in the midst of #LyingSeason ... so who knows?
Anyway, in this mock, I have the Redskins trading their third-round pick and a sixth-rounder to the Cardinals for Rosen.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
This fit makes too much sense not to happen, and it's been the consensus thought since the combine.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
I like the sound of Dee Ford and Nick Bosa on the edges in San Francisco -- and DeForest Buckner inside.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
The Jets will explore a trade back, but with Allen here, I think they'll be too enticed by him to slide outside the top five.
|4
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
I do think the Raiders will address will their greatest need -- edge rusher -- with their first of three Round 1 selections. Who that edge rusher will be is the question. For this mock, I'm going Montez Sweat. He checks the size, length, and athleticism boxes. He and Arden Key will be freaky specimens for Jon Gruden's club.
|5
|Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
While he's best as a penetrator, Williams' experience two-gapping inside would be music to the ears of new Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Awesome pairing with Williams and Vita Vea inside.
|6
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
After trading Olivier Vernon, the Giants have a major need on the outside of their defensive line, and I can see GM Dave Gettleman falling in love with Gary's athletic talents.
|7
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Doug Marrone and Co. in Jacksonville very well could be enamored with Taylor's physicality and run-blocking prowess along with steady play as a pass protector.
|8
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Having seen the luxuries a lockdown, press man cornerback brings to a defense during his time in New England -- with Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore -- Lions head coach Matt Patricia could fall in love with the idea of the long, fast, and athletic Williams opposite Darius Slay .
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Keep coming back to this prospect-team pairing. It's what the Bills need, and I think if the first five or six picks include the players I have going in this mock, Oliver should be available at No. 9.
|10
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Lock has a live, explosive arm like Joe Flacco, and he'd enter the Broncos organization without loads of pressure right away.
|11
|Devin White, LB, LSU
White improved his tackling and coverage in 2018 and has elite-level speed to range all over the field.
|12
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
If the Lions don't pick Hockenson at No. 8, and the Bills pass on him a pick later, he should be available at No. 12 overall. Love the fit here.
|13
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington
Whichever rookie quarterback takes the reins in 2020 for Miami will be very grateful the Dolphins picked this pass-blocking wizard the year before.
|14
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Big hole at right tackle for the Falcons right now. Williams is a similar player to Jake Matthews.
|15
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
In this scenario, with Rosen in the mix, the Redskins fall in love with Brown's well-rounded game and the vertical element he'd bring to the offense for their new franchise guy.
|16
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
Dalton Risner would be given serious consideration, but in this scenario the Panthers decide to rejuvenate the outside pass rush with Ferrell.
|17
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The David Cutcliffe connection plays a big role in Jones landing with the Giants to be Eli's heir apparent.
|18
|Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Ford can play tackle in Minnesota, but if he's the pick here, don't be shocked if he plays guard. Bigger need right now for the Vikings.
|19
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Titans
Hard to get away from this prospect-team pairing. Burns is an ascending pass rusher, and he'd fill an obvious need in Nashville.
|20
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is a scheme/coverage versatile cornerback with excellent ball skills and tremendous mirroring ability.
|21
Trade with SeahawksDalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
The Texans side idly by during free agency when other teams signed an assortment of solid offensive linemen. They can't do that during the draft. Here they trade with the Seahawks to get one of the most multi-faceted blockers in the draft.
|22
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
The Ravens have to get Lamar Jackson some legitimate weapons on the outside, and Metcalf is the most intimidating outside receiver in this class because of his size, strength, and speed.
|23
Trade with TexansNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
The Seahawks obsessed with combine metrics, and Fant was clearly the most athletic tight end in Indianapolis this year. Awesome value after the trade back.
|24
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Raiders are rewarded for their patience. Haskins is in need of a redshirt season but has immense talent as a pure pocket passer.
|25
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Another slide stopped. Bush can take over the vacancy left by Jordan Hicks ' free-agency departure.
|26
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
The Colts could use more meat on the inside of their defensive line. Wilkins can do anything asked of him up front.
|27
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Jacobs represents the future of the backfield in Oakland. I can see Gruden and Mike Mayock being enamored with his game and the lack of mileage on his legs.
|28
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Simmons is too talented for the Chargers to pass up here. Sure, he may not start the regular season on the active list. It's all about getting healthy for the playoffs for the Chargers.
|29
|Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley has outstanding range and can play some robber at the intermediate level of the Chiefs defense.
|30
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
McGary is an athletic mauler who needs a little technical refinement. This would be more of a long-term pick than anything else for the Packers.
|31
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
The Rams use a lot of stretch running plays in their offense, and Bradbury is far and away the premier zone-blocking scheme center in this class.
|32
|Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a crafty route runner who excels after the catch in the short-to-intermediate portions of the field. Ideal skill set to flourish in New England.
Round 2
|1
|Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Regardless of who's playing quarterback, the Cardinals need to protect him better. Little is flying under the radar during the predraft process but put multiple years of solid pass-blocking in the SEC on film.
|2
|Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
How about another field-stretching receiver for Andrew Luck opposite T.Y. Hilton?
|3
|Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
The Raiders need to address the interior of their offensive line, and Lindstrom is as NFL ready as they come at the guard spot.
|4
|A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is a running back after the catch, meaning he'd be an exquisite fit with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.
|5
|N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
The Giants have two slot receivers on the roster in Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard. They need a force on the outside. That's what Harry can be for them.
|6
|Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Jacksonville needs a playmaking safety who can capitalize on its strong pass rush. Thornhill can be a game changer in Duval County.
|7
|Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State
The Buccaneers must get longer in their secondary. Layne has plenty of length and excellent athletic traits.
|8
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Arcega-Whiteside can beat press at the line and dominate in jump ball situations down the field for Josh Allen.
|9
|Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State
After losing Matt Paradis in free agency, the Broncos could add a center capable of starting in 2019. That's Jenkins.
|10
|Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Bit of a surprise. It wouldn't shock me though if Cincinnati's new head coach Zac Taylor was very intrigued by Grier's pinpoint accuracy.
|11
|Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College
After going corner in Round 1, the Lions get a versatile defensive lineman -- similar to Trey Flowers -- in Allen.
|12
|Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
The Packers signed Adrian Amos in free agency and have Josh Jones to man the strong safety/big nickel linebacker role. Hooker has a game reminiscent of Micah Hyde, so he can fill in as a center fielder if need be or man the slot.
|13
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Tillery would form an awesomely disruptive tandem on the inside next to Grady Jarrett.
|14
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy's 4.55 speed is the reason he could fall out of Round 1, and the Redskins would be smart to scoop up the springy corner here.
|15
|Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
The left side of the Panthers offensive line needs work. Cajuste has franchise left tackle upside.
|16
|Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
Same pick as last week for the Dolphins. Perfect foundational piece for 2020 and beyond.
|17
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
Gardner-Johnson can do the things Jabrill Peppers started to do in his second season in Cleveland.
|18
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Butler, Stefon Diggs, and Adam Thielen would be quite the receiving trio for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
|19
|Irv Smith, TE, Alabama
The Titans would likely be ecstatic if they snagged Burns and Irv Smith -- a crafty H-back type -- in the first two rounds.
|20
|Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Love this fit. Winovich has above-average bend, decent pass-rushing moves, and a high motor.
|21
|Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
More secondary reinforcement in Philadelphia. Love was insanely productive over the past two seasons at Notre Dame and tested well in Indianapolis.
|22
|Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
There's plenty of buzz about Ya-Sin because of his physical nature at the line of scrimmage and mirroring ability down the field.
|23
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Polite would really benefit from landing in a locker room with J.J. Watt. He needs to get stronger and more consistent at the NFL level, but his flashes are All-Pro caliber.
|24
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At this point, the Patriots would see awesome value in Lawrence, a monstrous nose tackle with pass-rushing ability.
|25
|Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp is a complete safety and wouldn't be pushed into a major role as a rookie in Philadelphia.
|26
|Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
An up-the-field pass-rushing specialist on the inside is precisely what the doctor ordered for Dallas.
|27
|Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
The hard-hitting Abram would be the ideal complement to the rangy Malik Hooker at safety.
|28
|Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
This would be an unsexy but shrewd pick for the Chargers, as Howard has big-time upside at tackle.
|29
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Another prospect-team combo I adore. Campbell is a freaky yards-after-the-catch wideout because of his elite explosiveness and long speed.
|30
|Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
Savage would pair nicely with gifted center fielder Marcus Williams in New Orleans.
|31
|Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Arkansas
Froholdt is currently being overlooked because he played on a bad Arkansas team in 2018. He's a talented athlete and has flashes of impressive upper body strength.
|32
|Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
Warring is a big, athletic tight end with blocking prowess. No, not Gronk. But a similar type of tight end who'd be useful right away with the Patriots.
