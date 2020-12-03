|
|
|CLE
|TEN
Browns-Titans Preview
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Cleveland Browns are about to get a sense of just how good they might be this season.
So are the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee poses the biggest test yet for the Browns (8-3) who have only one win over a team currently with a winning record. The rest of Cleveland's wins have come at the expense of the NFC East, twice against Cincinnati and a 3-0 mark against the Titans' weak divisional brethren in the AFC South.
''These are the things that we have been trying to build up to, and we are here now,'' Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. ''We are in the middle of it, so let's seize the moment.''
This is the Browns' best start since 1994 as they target their first playoff spot since 2002. They haven't started 9-3 since '94. They've won three straight - by a combined 10 points against struggling Philadelphia and Houston before they held off Jacksonville 27-25 last week.
The Titans are back on top of the AFC South after road wins over Baltimore and a 45-26 rout of Indianapolis, trying to win their first division title since 2008.
Avoiding a letdown will go a long way toward proving they're really among the AFC's best. They deflated the Browns in Cleveland 43-13 in the 2019 opener but had to earn a wild-card berth in the regular-season finale.
''Hopefully we're going out there with an attitude that we're going to be hunting every single week, regardless of what our record is,'' Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.
This game pits the NFL's top rushing offenses. The Browns average a league-best 161.4 yards per game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, while Derrick Henry has the Titans at No. 2 as he chases a second straight rushing title. He won last year's by 46 yards over Chubb.
''It's going to be a good matchup against those guys,'' Henry said.
D-HENBER
Henry has been at his best once the calendar flips to December. Since he was drafted in 2016, nobody has run for more yards or touchdowns in December than Henry, who has 1,511 yards averaging 5.38 yards per carry with 18 TDs.
He comes into his first December game this season having run for at least 100 yards in three straight matches, including 178 last week, giving him a league-best 1,257 yards.
''His consistency is very admirable,'' Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''His ability to play physical week in and week out, take hits and be seemingly unfazed by them. Definitely want to keep him rolling as we get deep into December.''
GARRETT RETURNS
Just in time to face the freight train that is Henry, Cleveland's defense gets back its biggest piece as star end Myles Garrett returns after missing two games with COVID-19. Coordinator Joe Woods joked that he might have broken virus protocols and hugged Garrett upon his return to practice.
''It was good to see his face out on the field,'' Woods said. ''He looks good.''
Garrett was leading the NFL in sacks before getting sick. While the Browns managed to win twice without him, they weren't the same and his return provides a huge confidence boost. Garrett's illness may prevent him from his normal workload Sunday, but the Browns will take whatever they can get.
BALL SECURITY
The Titans have the fewest turnovers in the NFL this season with five through 11 games. It's the best start in franchise history and also their fewest turnovers at this point of the season since at least 1960. Tannehill has been a big key with only four interceptions.
Vrabel joked they told Tannehill they'd bench him if he throws interceptions.
''I think he studies. I think he has good vision. I think he's decisive,'' Vrabel said of Tannehill. ''Sometimes interceptions occur when quarterbacks hold on to the football and second guess or are not really quite sure and they were a little late on it and guys have had time to recover or make a better break on the football.''
JACK'S BACK
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will feel right at home Sunday. Conklin spent four seasons with Tennessee, which drafted him in 2016, before he signed as a free agent with Cleveland in March.
Revenge isn't his motive this week as much as a reunion.
Conklin, who has stabilized the Browns' right side and boosted their running game, became eligible for free agency after the Titans didn't pick up his fifth-year contract option. He had been slowed by knee injuries over two seasons.
OLD WOUND
Before he played for Bill Belichick in New England and got to know him personally, Vrabel was no fan of the legendary coach. Vrabel grew up in Northeast Ohio rooting for the Browns and didn't like that Belichick got rid of his favorite player, Bernie Kosar.
Now it's a different situation with Vrabel coaching the Titans.
''I've always said that it's been an honor and a privilege to play and be able to coach in this league, going all the way back to the Kardiac Kids back in Cleveland,'' Vrabel said.
---
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
334 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|
37
FPTS
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
358 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
26
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:43
|22:18
|1st Downs
|26
|21
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|18
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|448
|399
|Total Plays
|65
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|61
|Rush Attempts
|31
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|340
|338
|Comp. - Att.
|26-34
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-86
|5-52
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|22
|83
|Punts - Returns
|3-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-83
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|338
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
37
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|25/33
|334
|4
|0
|37
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|18
|80
|1
|29
|16
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|11
|24
|0
|8
|4
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
37
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|4
|0
|3
|37
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|9
|6
|95
|1
|35
|15
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|2
|92
|1
|75
|15
|
J. Landry 80 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Landry
|10
|8
|62
|1
|13
|12
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
16
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|16
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|2
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
37
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|37
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Lamm 70 OT
6
FPTS
|K. Lamm
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SAF
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
11
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/2
|43
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|41.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|0.3
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
26
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|26/39
|358
|2
|1
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|15
|60
|0
|10
|4
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Davis
|11
|10
|168
|1
|43
|22
|
A. Brown 11 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|4
|87
|0
|40
|6
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
5
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|5
|5
|51
|0
|14
|5
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
8
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|8
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|4
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Brewer 62 OG
0
FPTS
|A. Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Humphries 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Humphries
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Skipper LB
|T. Skipper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Borders 39 CB
|B. Borders
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Compton 53 ILB
|W. Compton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Roberson 50 LB
|D. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
1
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|3
|46.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 13 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Batson
|4
|20.8
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(1:59 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to CLE 25 for 3 yards (M.Stewart Jr.).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 11 - TEN 46(2:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to CLE 28 for 18 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TEN 26(2:26 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CLE 26 for 10 yards (S.Redwine). PENALTY on TEN-D.Quessenberry Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at CLE 36 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEN 37(2:53 - 4th) J.McNichols up the middle to CLE 36 for 1 yard (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TEN 37(2:58 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to G.Swaim (T.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(3:20 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to CLE 37 for 8 yards (A.Sendejo B.Goodson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 44(3:47 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CLE 45 for 11 yards (B.Goodson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(4:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 44 for 6 yards (M.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 24(4:31 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 38 for 14 yards (S.Redwine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(4:48 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to TEN 24 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 14(5:08 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 20 for 6 yards (B.Goodson; M.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 9(5:37 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 14 for 5 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 9(5:43 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLE 44(5:50 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to TEN 9 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by K.Raymond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLE 44(6:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short middle to K.Hunt to CLE 44 for no gain (K.Vaccaro A.Hooker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 44(7:20 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 44 for no gain (T.Skipper D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 44(8:01 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 44 for no gain (J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 40(8:38 - 4th) N.Chubb left end pushed ob at CLE 44 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 38(9:22 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 40 for 2 yards (T.Skipper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(10:05 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 38 for 5 yards (J.Crawford). TEN-T.Tart was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 20(10:55 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 33 for 13 yards (K.Byard).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLE 12(11:41 - 4th) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 20 for 8 yards (D.Roberson R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLE 10(12:26 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 12 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(12:48 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to CLE 21 for 1 yard (M.Dickerson; R.Evans). PENALTY on CLE-A.Hooper Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 20 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 28(12:58 - 4th) B.Kern punts 42 yards to CLE 30 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 45 for 15 yards (T.Smith). PENALTY on CLE-R.Jackson Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at CLE 30. Penalty on CLE-E.Lee Offensive Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TEN 37(13:35 - 4th) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 28 for -9 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 37(13:40 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(14:02 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 37 for 7 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 33(14:09 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to TEN 30 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by K.Raymond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 33(14:15 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins (B.Borders).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEN 32(15:00 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 33 for 1 yard (T.Skipper J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(0:15 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 32 for 2 yards (T.Skipper).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(0:25 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass intended for A.Humphries INTERCEPTED by M.Stewart Jr. at CLE 9. M.Stewart Jr. to CLE 30 for 21 yards (B.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - TEN 22(0:34 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Batson. Tennessee challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Batson ran ob at CLE 17 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - TEN 33(1:03 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis to CLE 22 for 11 yards (M.Smith; M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TEN 33(1:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(1:39 - 3rd) C.Batson FUMBLES (Aborted) at CLE 33 and recovers at CLE 33. C.Batson to CLE 33 for no gain (J.Phillips; M.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - TEN 23(1:45 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [M.Garrett]. PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CLE 33 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEN 26(2:30 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at CLE 33 for -7 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEN 26(2:36 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(2:49 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to CLE 26 for 5 yards (M.Garrett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 40(3:36 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to CLE 31 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEN 40(3:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to M.Pruitt.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(4:17 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to CLE 40 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 48(4:40 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to CLE 49 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(5:13 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 48 for 9 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(5:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass intended for G.Swaim INTERCEPTED by A.Sendejo at TEN 49. A.Sendejo ran ob at TEN 27 for 22 yards. PENALTY on CLE-K.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 24 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 1. C.Batson to TEN 24 for 23 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CLE 25(5:33 - 3rd) C.Parkey 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLE 25(5:40 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 32(6:21 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to TEN 25 for 7 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(7:06 - 3rd) K.Hunt left end to TEN 32 for no gain (M.Butler).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(7:47 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle pushed ob at TEN 32 for 29 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLE 23(8:29 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper to CLE 39 for 16 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 33(8:32 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on CLE-B.Mayfield Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at CLE 33.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:08 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at CLE 33 for 8 yards (D.King).
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:08 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Tannehill rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 19(9:15 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to CLE 1 for 18 yards (T.Mitchell). FUMBLES (T.Mitchell) recovered by TEN-M.Pruitt at CLE 3. M.Pruitt for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(9:23 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right [K.Johnson].
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 41(10:01 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to CLE 19 for 22 yards (K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(10:30 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to CLE 41 for -1 yards (M.Wilson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 42(10:55 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis to CLE 40 for 18 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(11:18 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 42 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki S.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CLE 22(11:27 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to TEN 39 Center-C.Hughlett out of bounds.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLE 18(12:04 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 22 for 4 yards (D.Long J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLE 17(12:43 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles up the middle to CLE 18 for 1 yard (H.Landry III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLE 15(13:26 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 17 for 2 yards (M.Butler D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:52 - 3rd) N.Chubb left end to CLE 30 for 5 yards (H.Landry III). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:52 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Henry rushes left guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Penalty
|(13:52 - 3rd) (Pass formation) PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Encroachment 1 yard enforced at CLE 2 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(13:56 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to M.Pruitt for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(14:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis pushed ob at CLE 22 for 43 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 10 yards (A.Sendejo).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(0:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to CLE 29 for 19 yards (M.Smith). FUMBLES (M.Smith) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Johnson at CLE 21.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 38(0:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CLE 48 for 14 yards (M.Smith; B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(0:24 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Humphries to CLE 49 for 13 yards (M.Stewart Jr.) [S.Richardson]. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [S.Richardson].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 38 for 13 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:55 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right.
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:55 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 1(0:58 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(1:06 - 2nd) N.Chubb left end to TEN 1 for 1 yard (M.Butler; D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CLE 2(1:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 10(1:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 2 for 8 yards (B.Borders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(2:00 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 10 for 4 yards (K.Vaccaro; B.Borders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(2:29 - 2nd) N.Chubb up the middle to TEN 28 for 4 yards (D.King; D.Long). PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Unnecessary Roughness 14 yards enforced at TEN 28.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 45(3:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 32 for 13 yards (D.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(3:40 - 2nd) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 45 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(4:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to TEN 48 for 17 yards (M.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEN 24(4:31 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 42 yards to CLE 34 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 1 yard (K.Blasingame).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TEN 28(5:12 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 24 for -4 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 28(5:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(5:46 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to TEN 28 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 17(5:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(6:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to TEN 17 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(6:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 21 for 12 yards (W.Compton). Penalty on TEN-R.Evans Defensive Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 36(7:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to TEN 33 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 38(8:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to TEN 36 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(9:16 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to TEN 38 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 21(9:46 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to CLE 42 for 21 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on TEN-J.Simmons Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CLE 42.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 21(9:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(9:57 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to R.Higgins (B.Borders).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 10(10:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 21 for 11 yards (R.Evans; K.Byard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 10(11:24 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to CLE 10 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEN 26(11:35 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 54 yards to CLE 20 Center-M.Overton. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 34 for 14 yards (W.Compton; N.Dzubnar). PENALTY on CLE-E.Lee Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 26(11:39 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Humphries (M.Stewart Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(12:26 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for no gain (M.Wilson L.Ogunjobi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(13:04 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Batson to TEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(13:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. TEN-A.Brown was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+40 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 43(13:54 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Brown to CLE 17 for 40 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 38(14:20 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 43 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 26(14:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 38 for 12 yards (K.Johnson; A.Sendejo).
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Parkey kicks 58 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 7. C.Batson to TEN 26 for 19 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 1(15:00 - 2nd) K.Lamm reported in as eligible. B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Lamm for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CLE 2(0:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart Encroachment 1 yard enforced at TEN 2 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLE 8(0:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry to TEN 2 for 6 yards (B.Borders D.King).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(1:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to TEN 8 for -1 yards (J.Crawford).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLE 14(1:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at TEN 7 for 7 yards (D.King).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 13(2:36 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to TEN 14 for -1 yards (B.Borders).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 21(3:09 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to TEN 13 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(3:15 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 20 for -3 yards (S.Richardson). FUMBLES (S.Richardson) RECOVERED by CLE-K.Joseph at TEN 21.
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 9. C.Batson to TEN 23 for 14 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:19 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Penalty
|(3:19 - 1st) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CLE-K.Lamm False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 2(3:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CLE 1(4:03 - 1st) K.Hunt up the middle to TEN 2 for -1 yards (R.Evans K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 8(4:39 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 1 for 7 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 8(4:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry (H.Landry III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 12(5:28 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to TEN 8 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLE 30(5:54 - 1st) J.Landry pass short left to B.Mayfield ran ob at TEN 24 for 6 yards [R.Evans]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at TEN 24.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CLE 30(6:32 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to TEN 30 for no gain (D.Long; J.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(7:13 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to TEN 30 for 8 yards (D.Jones J.Simmons).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLE 36(7:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to N.Chubb to TEN 38 for 26 yards (D.Long).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(7:51 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-J.Tretter False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TEN 42(8:02 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to CLE 42 for no gain (S.Richardson). Tennessee challenged the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1 at 07:51.)
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEN 42(8:08 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brewer (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEN 44(8:54 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to CLE 42 for 2 yards (S.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(9:32 - 1st) D.Henry right end to CLE 44 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell; M.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 31(10:06 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to C.Davis pushed ob at TEN 49 for 18 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(10:39 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (B.Goodson).
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to TEN 1. C.Batson to TEN 28 for 27 yards (T.Davis S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 9(10:47 - 1st) C.Parkey 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 13(11:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to TEN 9 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CLE 8(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-R.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 8 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 13(12:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 8 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 13(12:28 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(13:12 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to TEN 13 for 14 yards (K.Vaccaro B.Borders).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 38(13:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at TEN 27 for 35 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(14:24 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 38 for 3 yards (J.Crawford H.Landry III).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to CLE 35 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LV
NYJ
24
28
4th 0:42 CBS
-
CIN
MIA
7
19
4th 9:59 CBS
-
DET
CHI
34
30
4th 0:16 FOX
-
NO
ATL
21
16
4th 1:30 FOX
-
JAC
MIN
24
24
4th 1:08 CBS
-
CLE
TEN
41
21
4th 1:56 CBS
-
IND
HOU
26
20
4th 1:28 CBS
-
LAR
ARI
0
0
1st 14:29 FOX
-
NYG
SEA
0
0
1st 14:25 FOX
-
NE
LAC
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
PHI
GB
0
049.5 O/U
-8
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DEN
KC
0
051 O/U
-13
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PIT
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 5:00pm FOX
-
BUF
SF
0
047 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
DAL
BAL
0
045 O/U
-9
Tue 8:05pm NFLN