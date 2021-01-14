|
Browns-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Despite their long and storied histories, with the Cleveland Browns having joined the NFL in 1950 and the Kansas City Chiefs with the AFL-NFL merger some 16 years later, the two franchises have rarely met - and never in the playoffs.
They are certainly familiar with each other headed into their divisional-round showdown Sunday, though.
Start with the coaches: The Browns' Kevin Stefanski, who missed their first playoff win since 2002 last week in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19, was a summer intern for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid during his days with Philadelphia. Stefanski later followed Reid disciple Brad Childress to Minnesota, learning many of the nuances of his system along the way.
Then consider the quarterbacks: The Browns' Baker Mayfield hosted the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during a visit to Texas Tech, before he transferred to Oklahoma. Later in their college careers, Mayfield and Mahomes waged an epic duel that shattered all kinds of records and ended with the Sooners claiming a 66-59 victory.
Finally, ponder the rest of the rosters: John Dorsey helped build both teams as general manager, only to watch them succeed from afar. Browns running back Kareem Hunt got his start in Kansas City before off-field issues led to his release. Just about everyone else has a former teammate, college or pro, standing on the other side.
''It's always fun to play friendly competition,'' Mayfield said, ''and play against people you are familiar with.''
''I've known him for a long time, since I was a senior in high school,'' Mahomes said of Mayfield, ''and to be able to play on this stage is special. He got the better of me in college. I'll try my best to get the better of him in the NFL.''
There is an end to the similarities, of course. The long-suffering Browns haven't won two playoff games in a season since 1950, long before the term ''Super Bowl'' was coined by Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Kansas City has won five straight AFC West titles and still has the tailwind of winning its first Lombardi Trophy in five decades.
''They definitely are a building team. Very good team. Very young team,'' Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. ''We cannot take this opponent likely. We have to play this game like any other game, come out and play hard and be the Chiefs.''
STAR-STUDDED SUPPORT
Mayfield and Mahomes are the first to praise their teammates for their marvelous seasons. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running backs Hunt and Nick Chubb take a lot of the pressure off Mayfield, while Mahomes has Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell at his disposal.
''Just talent all over the field offensively with the quarterback, who is special, and speed at all areas,'' Stefanski said. ''They are fast. They are very sound. In general, a huge challenge. We understand that.''
HAPPY HUNT-ING
Hunt's return to Kansas City will stir good and bad memories. He led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, only to have his career derailed by video of him punching and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway.
Hunt has resurrected his career, though, and Cleveland native Kelce could not be more proud of his former teammate: ''Kareem has done an unbelievable job of just going out there, playing football and keeping his head on straight,'' he said. ''I'm happy as hell for him.''
After Sunday's win in Pittsburgh, Hunt posted on Instagram that his return to Kansas City would be ''personal.''
''Kareem talked about this game all year like he knew it was going to happen,'' Chubb said. ''He's ready to go.''
COVID-19 CHAOS
The Browns are mostly back to normal after COVID-19 threatened to knock them out of the playoffs. Stefanski returned to the team Thursday, 10 days after he tested positive, and most of the players who also tested positive have returned.
''He never panicked,'' Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson said. ''He stayed the course, and we are here.''
Goodson was one of those that tested positive. He said his infection ''hit really, really hard,'' and it led to four wide receivers being ruled out against the Steelers because of close contact after they were around him in the pool recovery area.
REST VS RUST
Many of the Chiefs' starters, including Mahomes, Hill and Kelce, will step onto the field for the first time in 21 days. They locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in Week 16, and Reid chose to rest them in their regular-season finale rather than risk an injury. But nobody within the facility at 1 Arrowhead Drive seems too concerned about rust.
''Our guys practice fast. They do it day in and day out,'' Reid said, ''and that's an important quality to have, especially at this time of year and the way we've been scheduled here.''
GETTING OUT OF THE GATES
One emphasis for the Chiefs is to start fast this postseason, especially after they watched the Browns race to a 28-0 lead against the Steelers last weekend. They struggled to do that last year, and it took three double-digit comebacks - against the Texans, Titans and the 49ers in the Super Bowl - for the Chiefs to win the championship.
''Our coaches brought it up: `Let's not put ourselves in the same position we did last year,''' Hill said. ''We just have to come out and have the energy we've had all year. Get the ball to the playmakers and let Pat be special with the ball in his hand.''
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:15
|23:21
|1st Downs
|14
|20
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|221
|357
|Total Plays
|36
|50
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|97
|Rush Attempts
|11
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|148
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|37
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|260
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|14/24
|156
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|7
|53
|0
|23
|5
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|2
|9
|0
|6
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|4
|3
|66
|0
|25
|4
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|2
|53
|0
|27
|5
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Landry 80 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Landry
|7
|5
|11
|1
|7
|7
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 SS
|R. Harrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 OLB
|M. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 36 CB
|M. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|18.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|21/30
|255
|1
|0
|23
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Williams 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Williams
|9
|64
|0
|16
|7
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|3
|14
|1
|13
|23
|
T. Hill 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|9
|0
|4
|7
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
14
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|10
|7
|85
|1
|22
|14
|
T. Hill 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|5
|78
|0
|26
|7
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|4
|58
|0
|42
|5
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
D. Williams 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|3
|11
|0
|9
|7
|
L. Bell 26 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
10
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/4
|50
|1/2
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - CLE 15(4:28 - 3rd) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 20(5:12 - 3rd) C.Henne pass short middle to T.Kelce to CLE 15 for 5 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 20(5:16 - 3rd) C.Henne pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson (V.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(5:56 - 3rd) L.Bell right guard to CLE 20 for 4 yards (K.Joseph).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(6:39 - 3rd) Darr.Williams right end to CLE 24 for 16 yards (K.Joseph).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 48(7:11 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left end pushed ob at CLE 40 for 12 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLE 48(7:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes right end to KC 48 for no gain (M.Wilson). KC-P.Mahomes was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 47(8:28 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left guard to KC 48 for 1 yard (M.Wilson; S.Richardson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(9:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 47 for 8 yards (J.Phillips).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(9:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 39 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:29 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(9:34 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to J.Landry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 7(10:15 - 3rd) B.Mayfield up the middle to KC 4 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - KC 7(10:58 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to KC 7 for no gain (A.Hitchens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 16(11:34 - 3rd) K.Hunt right end to KC 7 for 9 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 34(12:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to KC 16 for 18 yards (B.Breeland).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(12:52 - 3rd) K.Hunt up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(13:25 - 3rd) N.Chubb right end pushed ob at KC 36 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(14:07 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to CLE 46 for 23 yards (M.Danna; L.Sneed).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - CLE 15(14:12 - 3rd) H.Butker 33 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 15(14:17 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce [M.Garrett].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 15(14:23 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to L.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(14:40 - 3rd) M.Hardman right end ran ob at CLE 15 for 4 yards (R.Harrison). CLE-M.Garrett was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KC 25(14:51 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short middle intended for J.Landry INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu at CLE 36. T.Mathieu pushed ob at CLE 19 for 17 yards (J.Bitonio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(14:57 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb (T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins (B.Breeland).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(0:05 - 2nd) H.Butker 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 26(0:14 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 10 for 16 yards (K.Johnson). Penalty on CLE-M.Garrett Defensive Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(0:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(0:30 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to CLE 26 for 22 yards (K.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 39(0:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 48 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 36(1:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to KC 39 for 3 yards (M.Stewart Jr.; T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(1:13 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill [R.Harrison].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 29(1:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams ran ob at KC 36 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(1:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 29 for 9 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 26(1:42 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins to KC 1 for 25 yards (D.Sorensen). FUMBLES (D.Sorensen) ball out of bounds in End Zone Touchback. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 49(1:48 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to R.Higgins pushed ob at KC 26 for 23 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:52 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (J.Thornhill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(1:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt. PENALTY on KC-D.Sorensen Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at CLE 46 - No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - CLE 20(2:04 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Njoku to CLE 46 for 26 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 46(2:10 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones [F.Clark]. PENALTY on CLE-D.Peoples-Jones Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at CLE 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 30(2:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 30 for no gain (B.Breeland; L.Sneed).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 32(2:54 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to D.Njoku (L.Sneed). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:02 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to H.Bryant.
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to CLE -2. D.Johnson pushed ob at CLE 25 for 27 yards (A.Hamilton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - KC 32(3:14 - 2nd) H.Butker 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - KC 27(3:58 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams to CLE 32 for -5 yards (A.Clayborn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 27(4:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(4:07 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 40(4:51 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to CLE 27 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 23 - KC 45(5:37 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to CLE 40 for 15 yards (J.Phillips; M.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - KC 39(6:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to CLE 39 for 11 yards (K.Johnson). PENALTY on KC-E.Fisher Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 18 - KC 50(6:11 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (S.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(6:20 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left end to CLE 36 for 6 yards (M.Smith). PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 40.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 49(7:00 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left guard to CLE 42 for 9 yards (R.Harrison).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(7:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 49 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(8:23 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 14 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 19(9:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 27 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(9:38 - 2nd) Darr.Williams left end to KC 19 for 4 yards (P.Gustin; T.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - CLE 38(9:44 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to KC 15 Center-C.Hughlett fair catch by M.Hardman.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLE 46(10:30 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to B.Mayfield to CLE 38 for -8 yards (F.Clark). Pass was batted by 98-T.Wharton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CLE 46(10:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CLE 46(10:40 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 27(11:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to KC 27 for 17 yards (D.Sorensen). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 44 - No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLE 33(11:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at KC 44 for 23 yards (C.Ward).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 36(12:34 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 33 for -3 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(13:13 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at CLE 36 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(13:48 - 2nd) N.Chubb right end to CLE 29 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 19 - KC 20(13:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 10(14:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to CLE 3 for 7 yards (T.Mitchell). PENALTY on KC-A.Reiter Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill left end to CLE 10 for 1 yard (K.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 22(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Pringle to CLE 11 for 11 yards (B.Goodson; T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 31(1:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman ran ob at CLE 22 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(1:55 - 1st) L.Bell up the middle to CLE 31 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Wilson).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(2:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to CLE 33 for 42 yards (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to L.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - CLE 28(2:46 - 1st) C.Parkey 46 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - CLE 31(3:25 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to KC 28 for 3 yards (B.Breeland).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - CLE 23(4:12 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at KC 31 for -8 yards (L.Sneed).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(4:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to J.Landry to KC 23 for -3 yards (L.Sneed).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 26(5:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield right end pushed ob at KC 20 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLE 26(6:21 - 1st) N.Chubb right end to KC 26 for no gain (M.Pennel; T.Wharton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 32(7:02 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to KC 26 for 6 yards (C.Ward T.Mathieu).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLE 43(7:42 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at KC 32 for 11 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 43(7:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to A.Hooper (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(7:57 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 30(8:49 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to D.Njoku to KC 43 for 27 yards (B.Breeland).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(9:11 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 30 for 5 yards (D.Nnadi). CLE-J.Wills was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(9:11 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 1(9:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(9:51 - 1st) Darr.Williams left guard to CLE 1 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 7(10:20 - 1st) T.Hill right end pushed ob at CLE 3 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 16(10:58 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at CLE 7 for 9 yards (B.Goodson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(11:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to CLE 16 for -1 yards (R.Harrison).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 20(11:54 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-S.Richardson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CLE 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(12:36 - 1st) Darr.Williams up the middle to CLE 20 for 6 yards (S.Richardson; M.Wilson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 48(13:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill pushed ob at CLE 26 for 26 yards (D.Ward).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(13:53 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 48 for 7 yards (S.Takitaki; B.Goodson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 29(14:28 - 1st) Darr.Williams left guard to KC 41 for 12 yards (B.Goodson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Hill left end pushed ob at KC 29 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.