The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters have officially been announced, and there is plenty to digest. Tom Brady recorded a record-breaking 15th selection, the Indianapolis Colts led all teams with seven selections, and four rookies earned selections in Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, Rashawn Slater and Kyle Pitts.

According to the NFL, roster selections are determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Stars. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. ET, and will be televised on ESPN. Plenty of players feel as though they have been snubbed from a Sin City vacation. Let's take a look at a few who certainly have arguments to be made.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • 9 CMP% 67.6 YDs 4142 TD 35 INT 10 YD/Att 8.33 View Profile

Brady and Aaron Rodgers were going to make the Pro Bowl, but the voters opted to go with Kyler Murray over Stafford. It makes sense. Before Murray's injury, he was probably the MVP favorite. But now, he's lost three out of his last four starts and just got outperformed by Stafford head-to-head a couple weeks ago. By the way, if we are ignoring time missed, then put Derrick Henry in the Pro Bowl, too.

Stafford is now third in the NFL in passing yards (4,142), second in passing touchdowns (35) and has the second-highest passer rating of starting quarterbacks behind Rodgers (108.2). Murray is a rising star, but Stafford's late run could steal the division away from the Arizona Cardinals, and he could be better set up for a deep postseason run. Both are deserved, but there's just one spot available. It makes for an interesting debate among fans in the NFC West. Vince Young still has more Pro Bowl appearances than Stafford.

Cordarrelle Patterson ATL • RB • 84 TAR 64 REC 48 REC YDs 524 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Running back, wide receiver, special teams, safety, I don't care. Patterson deserved to be in the Pro Bowl this year. The Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears -- even New England Patriots -- have all tried to unlock the dynamic weapon that is Cordarrelle Patterson. First-year head coach Arthur Smith was able to do it. In 13 games played, Patterson has recorded 1,089 yards from scrimmage -- which is by far a career-high -- along with a career-high 10 touchdowns. Those who stuck their necks out for him in fantasy football leagues were rewarded handsomely, as Patterson gets work both on the ground and through the air. Bottom line, find a spot for him in the Pro Bowl.

Diontae Johnson PIT • WR • 18 TAR 135 REC 86 REC YDs 1028 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

No disrespect to five-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen, but I thought Johnson could have received the nod here. If you look at the top 10 in receiving yards this year, Johnson and Chris Godwin (another snub) are the only ones who were not named to the Pro Bowl. Johnson has improved in each of his three seasons and should finish with career numbers all across the board. Statistically, he's done more than Allen on less touches this season.

C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are starting two offensive linemen they drafted just a few months ago and Humphrey is one of them. According to a league press release delivered earlier this week, Humphrey led all centers with 128,608 votes and he has the top PFF grade among all centers with a 90.4. Sure, Pro Bowls may be down the line for Humphrey, but the argument could be made he deserved one in his first NFL season.

LB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

You have to feel bad for Smith at this point. This is the second year in which you can argue he was snubbed. Even the Bears had to fire off an "appreciation post" on Twitter after Smith's name was left off the list yet again. Micah Parsons and Bobby Wagner are both worthy selections, but maybe fit in Parsons as a pass-rusher this time around! Smith is having another big season, as he's recorded a career-high 140 combined tackles (ranks fourth among all players) and nine tackles for loss (ranks fifth among linebackers). He's also very solid in coverage and you can't turn on a Bears game without seeing him in the middle of the action making plays.

CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Terrell isn't a household name, but he may become one soon. According to PFF's Mike Renner, the second-year pro out of Clemson has allowed just one catch and fewer than 10 yards in four straight games now. He's PFF's No. 1 rated cornerback this year and is just a Pro Bowl alternate? I guess it's because the Falcons aren't a good team so not everyone is aware of him. That will change soon. He hasn't allowed over 35 yards this season!

The Broncos were one of six teams that did not have a Pro Bowler this season. Simmons probably should have been a Pro Bowler. The 28-year-old made the Pro Bowl last year and is having arguably a better season in 2021. In 14 games played, he's tied his career-high with five interceptions and recorded a career-high two sacks as well. Simmons is someone who makes plays at every level of the field, and head coach Vic Fangio even said Wednesday that he thought Simmons "for sure" would be selected.