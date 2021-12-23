The official 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are here, and the event will kick off in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. It will be the first Pro Bowl in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to look a bit different in 2021. While the event made its home in Orlando over the past few years, we are headed to Sin City this time around!
The NFL slowly leaked out a few players who have been voted to participate in the special game. Earlier this week, the league revealed the first five players who had been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This marks Brady's 15th Pro Bowl -- the most selections in NFL history.
The Colts had the most Pro Bowlers with seven. Behind them were the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with six selections. A total of four rookies were selected as well. Just six NFL teams did not have a Pro Bowler: the New York Giants, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.
Here's a look at both rosters:
AFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Justin Herbert*
|Chargers
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor*
|Colts
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|WR
|Tyreek Hill*
|Chiefs
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase*
|Bengals
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|TE
|Mark Andrews*
|Ravens
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|Ravens
|T
|Rashawn Slater*
|Chargers
|T
|Orlando Brown*
|Chiefs
|T
|Dion Dawkins
|Bills
|G
|Quenton Nelson*
|Colts
|G
|Joel Bitonio*
|Browns
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Browns
|C
|Corey Linsley*
|Chargers
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|DE
|Myles Garrett*
|Browns
|DE
|Maxx Crosby*
|Raiders
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|DT
|DeForest Buckner*
|Colts
|DT
|Chris Jones*
|Chiefs
|DT
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|OLB
|T.J. Watt*
|Steelers
|OLB
|Joey Bosa*
|Chargers
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Patriots
|ILB
|Darius Leonard*
|Colts
|ILB
|Denzel Perryman
|Raiders
|CB
|J.C. Jackson*
|Patriots
|CB
|Xavien Howard*
|Dolphins
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|FS
|Kevin Byard*
|Titans
|SS
|Derwin James*
|Chargers
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Chiefs
|LS
|Luke Rhodes
|Colts
|P
|A.J. Cole
|Raiders
|K
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|RS
|Devin Duvernay
|Ravens
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
*Starter
NFC Pro Bowl roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers*
|Packers
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|RB
|Dalvin Cook*
|Vikings
|RB
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|WR
|Cooper Kupp*
|Rams
|WR
|Davante Adams*
|Packers
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|TE
|George Kittle*
|49ers
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|49ers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|49ers
|T
|Tristan Wirfs*
|Buccaneers
|T
|Tyron Smith
|Cowboys
|G
|Zack Martin*
|Cowboys
|G
|Brandon Scherff*
|Washington
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Buccaneers
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Eagles
|C
|Ryan Jensen
|Buccaneers
|DE
|Nick Bosa*
|49ers
|DE
|Brian Burns*
|Panthers
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|DT
|Aaron Donald*
|Rams
|DT
|Jonathan Allen*
|Washington
|DT
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|OLB
|Chandler Jones*
|Cardinals
|OLB
|Robert Quinn*
|Bears
|OLB
|Shaquil Barrett
|Buccaneers
|ILB
|Micah Parsons*
|Cowboys
|ILB
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks
|CB
|Trevon Diggs*
|Cowboys
|CB
|Jalen Ramsey*
|Rams
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|FS
|Quandre Diggs*
|Seahawks
|SS
|Budda Baker*
|Cardinals
|SS
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|LS
|Josh Harris
|Falcons
|P
|Bryan Anger
|Cowboys
|K
|Matt Gay
|Rams
|RS
|Jakeem Grant
|Bears
|ST
|J.T. Gray
|Saints
*Starter