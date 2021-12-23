gettyimages-1235217727-3-1.jpg
The official 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are here, and the event will kick off in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET. It will be the first Pro Bowl in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festivities to look a bit different in 2021. While the event made its home in Orlando over the past few years, we are headed to Sin City this time around!

The NFL slowly leaked out a few players who have been voted to participate in the special game. Earlier this week, the league revealed the first five players who had been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This marks Brady's 15th Pro Bowl -- the most selections in NFL history. 

The Colts had the most Pro Bowlers with seven. Behind them were the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with six selections. A total of four rookies were selected as well. Just six NFL teams did not have a Pro Bowler: the New York Giants, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions

Here's a look at both rosters:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBJustin Herbert*Chargers
QBPatrick MahomesChiefs
QBLamar JacksonRavens
RBJonathan Taylor*Colts
RBNick ChubbBrowns
RBJoe MixonBengals
WRTyreek Hill*Chiefs
WRJa'Marr Chase*Bengals
WRStefon DiggsBills
WRKeenan AllenChargers
TEMark Andrews*Ravens
TETravis KelceChiefs
FBPatrick RicardRavens
TRashawn Slater*Chargers
TOrlando Brown*Chiefs
TDion DawkinsBills
GQuenton Nelson*Colts
GJoel Bitonio*Browns
GWyatt TellerBrowns
CCorey Linsley*Chargers
CRyan KellyColts
DEMyles Garrett*Browns
DEMaxx Crosby*Raiders
DETrey HendricksonBengals
DTDeForest Buckner*Colts
DTChris Jones*Chiefs
DTCameron HeywardSteelers
OLBT.J. Watt*Steelers
OLBJoey Bosa*Chargers
OLBMatt JudonPatriots
ILBDarius Leonard*Colts
ILBDenzel PerrymanRaiders
CBJ.C. Jackson*Patriots
CBXavien Howard*Dolphins
CBDenzel WardBrowns
CBKenny Moore IIColts
FSKevin Byard*Titans
SSDerwin James*Chargers
SSTyrann MathieuChiefs
LSLuke RhodesColts
PA.J. ColeRaiders
KJustin TuckerRavens
RSDevin DuvernayRavens
STMatthew SlaterPatriots

*Starter

NFC Pro Bowl roster

PositionPlayerTeam
QBAaron Rodgers*Packers
QBTom BradyBuccaneers
QBKyler MurrayCardinals
RBDalvin Cook*Vikings
RBJames ConnerCardinals
RBAlvin KamaraSaints
WRCooper Kupp*Rams
WRDavante Adams*Packers
WRJustin JeffersonVikings
WRDeebo Samuel49ers
TEGeorge Kittle*49ers
TEKyle PittsFalcons
FBKyle Juszczyk49ers
TTrent Williams*49ers
TTristan Wirfs*Buccaneers
TTyron SmithCowboys
GZack Martin*Cowboys
GBrandon Scherff*Washington
GAli MarpetBuccaneers
CJason Kelce*
Eagles
CRyan Jensen Buccaneers
DENick Bosa*
49ers
DEBrian Burns*Panthers
DECameron JordanSaints
DTAaron Donald*Rams
DTJonathan Allen*Washington
DTKenny ClarkPackers
OLBChandler Jones*Cardinals
OLBRobert Quinn*Bears
OLBShaquil BarrettBuccaneers
ILBMicah Parsons*Cowboys
ILBBobby WagnerSeahawks
CBTrevon Diggs*Cowboys
CBJalen Ramsey*Rams
CBDarius SlayEagles
CBMarshon LattimoreSaints
FSQuandre Diggs*Seahawks
SSBudda Baker*Cardinals
SSHarrison SmithVikings 
LSJosh HarrisFalcons
PBryan AngerCowboys
KMatt GayRams
RSJakeem GrantBears
STJ.T. GraySaints

*Starter