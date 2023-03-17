The Philadelphia Eagles finally have Marcus Mariota on their roster -- as a backup quarterback. Mariota signed a one year deal with the Eagles for $5 million that can reach up to $8 million, per ESPN.

Mariota will be the No. 2 quarterback in Philadelphia, backing up Jalen Hurts. Still just 29 years old, Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 13 starts for the Atlanta Falcons last season. He was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder in December and was released by the Atlanta Falcons in February, allowing him to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

One of the biggest "what ifs" in Philadelphia sports over the last decade, Mariota was the coveted prize of then-head coach Chip Kelly's short reign as overseeing the player personnel department. The Eagles reportedly had a package of two first-round picks, a third-round pick, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Boykin, and Mychal Kendricks to land Mariota in the 2015 Draft -- but wasn't enough to move up into the top two to complete a trade. Mariota went No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

In Philadelphia, Mariota will be reunited with Eagles' tight ends coach Jason Michael, who was his offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans during his rookie season in 2015 and quarterbacks coach in 2016 and 2017. Mariota played five seasons in Tennessee. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 15,656 yards with 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions (89.3 passer rating) in eight NFL seasons overall.

The Eagles will look to fix one aspect of Mariota's game in 2023. He completed just 48.5% of his passes for 1,306 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on throws that traveled 10-plus air yards last season. His 69.3 passer rating was fourth worst in the NFL in that category last season.

Philadelphia lost Gardner Minshew to free agency earlier Thursday when he signed with the Colts. In the late hours of the night on Thursday, they were able to land Mariota and improved at backup quarterback in the process.