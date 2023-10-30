Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season provided plenty of on-field entertainment, from Will Levis throwing a bomb for his first career touchdown (he wound up throwing FOUR) to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings cruising past the rival Packers. The latest round of regular-season action is also bringing with it another wave of medical concerns.

Here's a roundup of big names to suffer injuries on Sunday:

QBs

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

Mr. Durable over the course of his long career, Cousins suffered what has since been confirmed as a torn right Achilles. The veteran suffered the non-contact Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' rout of Green Bay. He was seen limping on the sidelines before receiving medical attention and being quickly ruled out. He was then carted to the locker room, replaced by fifth-round rookie backup Jaren Hall. Cousins underwent an MRI on Monday morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics, which revealed the tear. The details surrounding his looming surgery are expected to to be determined this week.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.8 YDs 1908 TD 7 INT 6 YD/Att 7.45 View Profile

Struggling to keep the Rams competitive against the Cowboys, Stafford began favoring his right thumb in the second quarter, then left for veteran backup Brett Rypien in the second half. Stafford has been diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, according to Sean McVay, who says the QB is day-to-day ahead of their Week 9 game against the Packers. The Rams have a bye in Week 10.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 60.9 YDs 1257 TD 5 INT 4 YD/Att 6.83 View Profile

The second-year starter absorbed the full weight of a Jaguars defensive lineman just before halftime and was later ruled out with a rib injury. Pickett, who battled a knee injury earlier this year, was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, the ex-Bears starter. Mike Tomlin offered no update on Pickett following the game. The Steelers face the Titans on Thursday night.

Tyrod Taylor NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 66.3 YDs 571 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 7.14 View Profile

Starting a third game in place of regular QB1 Daniel Jones, who's been battling a neck injury, Taylor left in the second quarter with a rib issue after taking a hard hit on the way to the ground. He was later ruled out and replaced by undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. The Giants announced that Taylor remained at the hospital overnight for observation. Taylor was discharged Monday and is considered week-to-week, per ESPN. On a positive note, Jones was cleared for contact and is slated to return in Week 9.

WRs

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 50 REC 32 REC YDs 383 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Atlanta subbed out QB Desmond Ridder for backup Taylor Heinicke against the Titans. The Falcons also saw London exit with a groin injury, leaving the NFC South contender shorthanded in a big day for Tennessee rookie QB Will Levis.

DeVante Parker NE • WR • #1 TAR 23 REC 14 REC YDs 144 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The Patriots lost the veteran wideout to a hard head shot from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott, and the ex-Miami pass catcher was soon ruled out for the remainder of the day. He had logged a single catch for 14 yards before exiting.

Kendrick Bourne NE • WR • #84 TAR 51 REC 34 REC YDs 370 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The veteran possession target secured three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Patriots' divisional matchup with the Dolphins due to a knee injury and quickly ruled out afterward. Unfortunately, the news got worse Monday as Bourne suffered a torn ACL, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday. His absence will likely mean more work for rookie Demario Douglas.

TEs

Darren Waller NYG • TE • #12 TAR 49 REC 35 REC YDs 380 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The former Raiders star entered the weekend questionable due to a hamstring issue, and he appeared to aggravate the injury early against the Jets, with New York quickly ruling him out for the rest of Week 8. Hamstring problems have troubled him for years.

OL

The veteran center suffered a knee injury early in the Jets' matchup with the Giants, and he wasn't the last to leave up front.

Forced to slide over from center to guard after McGovern's injury, Schweitzer left soon afterward with a calf injury of his own, prompting practice-squad promotion Xavier Newman to take over as Zach Wilson's emergency center against the G-Men.

DL

Long one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, Jarrett's season ended on Sunday when he suffered a torn ACL during the Falcons' loss to the Tennessee Titans. Atlanta did beef up its defensive line in free agency this offseason, but will sorely miss Jarrett's presence up front.

DBs

The Steelers' star safety suffered a hamstring injury early against the Jaguars, pulling up gimpy while trailing wideout Christian Kirk in coverage. He was initially ruled doubtful to return, then ruled out, with Damontae Kazee elevated to the lineup. Already, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday that Fitzpatrick will be out for Pittsburgh's Week 9 matchup with the Titans on Thursday.