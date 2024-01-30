The NFC Playoffs wrapped up with the San Francisco 49ers standing alone as conference champions. They were able to rally from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Lions to advance to Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl LVIII where they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the conference wrapped up, let's take a look back at the collection of talent that duked it out over the last few weeks and unveil the All-NFC playoff team for this postseason.

Offense

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 67.3 YDs 4575 TD 30 INT 12 YD/Att 7.56 View Profile

While the Lions had their Cinderella story dashed in the NFC Championship, it wasn't because of Goff. The veteran quarterback put together a strong playoff run that was spoiled in the conference championship because of ill-timed drops from his receivers and poor decision-making on the part of Dan Campbell. For his part, Goff threw for more yards than any other quarterback in the playoffs (837), averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, had four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

A no-brainer selection here. McCaffrey is the straw that stirs the drink of this 49ers offense. That was the case in the regular season when he totaled over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns, and it remained so in the playoffs. This postseason, McCaffrey has 260 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in two games. That includes a 132-yard performance in the NFC Championship to thrust the Niners to the Super Bowl.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 163 REC 119 REC YDs 1515 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

St. Brown finishes his playoff run leading all receivers with 274 yards on 22 catches. His 123 yards after the catch also ranked second out of the entire playoff pool and first in the NFC, only looking up to Kansas City's Rashee Rice. St. Brown came up clutch in the divisional round win over Tampa Bay, scoring a back-breaking red zone touchdown in the fourth quarter to help Detroit edge out the win.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

It wasn't a long playoff appearance for Nacua, but the rookie wideout certainly made it count. Despite the Rams being one-and-done in a Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Lions, Nacua exploded for 181 yards in the playoffs matchup, setting a new rookie record in a playoff game.

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 96 REC 59 REC YDs 674 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Doubs was fantastic for the Packers throughout their playoff run. His 234 receiving yards this postseason ranked third among all players and only trailed Amon-Ra St. Brown and Travis Kelce, who had an extra game to work with. Doubs also caught 10 of his 12 targets.

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 120 REC 86 REC YDs 889 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

LaPorta was hyper-efficient this postseason, catching 21 of his 27 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown before the Lions exited in the NFC Championship. LaPorta's 107 receptions are the most all time by a rookie tight end (regular season and postseason), while his 1,065 total yards rank second.

Shouldn't come as a surprise to see Williams land inside this team at left tackle. Through two playoff games, the star tackle allowed just two pressures, but zero in the NFC Championship.

Banks has yet to allow a sack this postseason as part of a sturdy left side of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. While he's surrendered seven pressures, he's only been beaten once, per TruMedia.

Despite going up against some of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, Frank Ragnow maintained his standing as one of the best centers in the league. While dealing with a number of injuries, Ragnow didn't give up a single sack through three playoff games and just five total pressures.

Through three playoff games and 119 pass-blocking snaps, Glasgow gave up just one sack and seven pressures. That lone sack came in the divisional round but was largely clean in the NFC Championship loss to a stout 49ers front seven.

The Lions had strong contributions from the offensive line throughout the postseason, headlined by Penei Sewell. The former first-round pick didn't give up a sack these playoffs and just five pressures through three games and 118 pass-blocking snaps.

Defense

Hutchinson led the entire playoffs with three sacks and was a menace as a pass rusher for Detroit. He totaled 20 pressures, while also breaking up two passes.

Bosa was right behind Hutchinson with two sacks throughout these playoffs, which tied him for third among all postseason players. He also had 15 pressures, which is particularly impressive when noting that he played one fewer game than Hutchinson and others with the Niners getting the first-round bye.

Clark's seven tackles were the most of any defensive tackle in the NFC. The Packers star registered five pressures through two playoff games and a half sack.

Kancey put together a playoff run where he finished with six tackles, 11 pressures, and 1.5 sacks. Those sacks totals were the most of any defensive tackle in the NFC and he also broke up a pass during Tampa Bay's postseason jaunt to the divisional round.

Anzalone finished alongside Roquan Smith for the second-most tackles in the entire playoff pool but had more than any other player in the conference. He also had two tackles for a loss and five pressures.

Routinely considered to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Warner is a key reason why the 49ers are playing for a Lombardi Trophy. Through two playoff games, the veteran linebacker has 20 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a pass breakup.

On top of his 15 tackles through two playoff games, Greenlaw has been a ballhawk for the 49ers in coverage. He has two interceptions in these playoffs, which is the most among any defender in either conference.

Alexander allowed four catches through two playoff games and 79 plays in coverage. None of those receptions went for 20-plus yards and the Packers corner was able to record a key interception off of Dak Prescott in the first quarter of the wild-card round, which helped spring Green Bay's upset.

Dean had more pass breakups (four) than any defensive back in the NFC playoffs to go along with 15 tackles. In 73 coverage snaps over two games, the Bucs corner allowed opposing quarterback to register a 66.7 passer rating against him.

Another member of Detroit's stellar rookie class joins this list. Branch filled up the stat sheet these playoffs with 30 tackles (most among safeties in either conference) to go along with a sack and three tackles for a loss. In coverage, he broke up a pass and just a 6.3 yards-per-completion average against. Of the seven catches he allowed through three playoff games, zero went for 20-plus yards.

Similar to Branch, Melifonwu was able to get into the backfield and sack the quarterback. He notched two sacks through three playoff games (most among safeties) and 16 total tackles. Opposing quarterbacks had a 56.3 passer rating when targeting Melifonwu in coverage.

Special teams

It wasn't a pretty postseason for kickers in the NFC, except for Badgley. He netted all three of his field goals, including a 54-yarder. He also connected on all 11 of Detroit's extra points.

No punter had more attempts (10) in the NFC than Fox and it was extremely solid throughout the postseason. He had a net average of 45.4 yards and seven of his 10 punts these playoffs were inside the 20.

Despite the Cowboys being one-and-done in the playoffs, Turpin still led the entire playoff pool with 127 kickoff return yards. His long was a 47-yard return in that wild-card loss to Green Bay, but was solid on all five of his attempts, giving him a 25.4-yard return average.