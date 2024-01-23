For a team that gave away draft picks like Halloween candy in recent years, the Los Angeles Rams have developed quite a young core. This season, Sean McVay's team saw the emergence of a handful of rookies, who are now getting their time in the sun following the 2023 campaign. The Rams led the NFL with four players being selected by the Pro Football Writers of America to be on their All-Rookie team. Wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive lineman Steve Avila, nose tackle Kobie Turner, and outside linebacker Byron Young were selected to the team, as voted on by the PFWA.

Of course, Nacua headlines this crop of Rams youngsters as the wideout put together one of the greatest rookie seasons that the position has ever seen. Nacua broke the NFL rookie record for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in a single season. That showing also saw him named to the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Avila played every snap for the Rams this season, Turner tied Aaron Donald for the franchise's rookie sack record (nine), and Young proved to be a valuable piece to the defense with eight sacks and 19 quarterback hits.

On top of the Rams players, the PFWA All-Rookie team is headlined by C.J. Stroud, who was named the outlet's Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Stroud is also expected to be named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII. Joining him on this list is his teammate Will Anderson Jr., who was named PFWA's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Here's a look at the full All-Rookie team as voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America:

In all, 17 clubs were represented of the 27 players named to the All-Rookie team.