When the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off April 25, more than 250 different college prospects will start to hear their names called as they join the pros. But hundreds of others -- namely current NFL players, coaches and executives -- will also be impacted. Some of them will face additional competition for their jobs. Some will welcome the reinforcements in their quest to finally reach NFL glory. All of them, in some way or another, will see their respective teams change ahead of the new season.

Here are 10 notable names who figure to be affected most by what happens on draft weekend:

Buffalo spent big to build around Allen earlier in his career. Now they've shed multiple starters in the name of much-needed financial relief, putting added pressure on the forthcoming rookie class. With both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis now playing elsewhere, Allen sorely needs more pass-catching help, which could prompt a trade up in Round 1.

Broncos coach Sean Payton

Denver is quite clearly all in on Payton and his teardown, but now comes the hard part for the longtime New Orleans Saints coach: finding a true answer under center. Set to pick No. 12 overall in the first round, a trade up may be necessary to secure a top signal-caller. Otherwise Jarrett Stidham is on track to open 2024 under center.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished 2023 relatively strong and has the public backing of Arizona brass. But aside from needing to answer his own durability questions, Murray badly needs more playmakers -- something that was true even before No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown left. Two Day 1 picks should help the cause.

Herbert may be one of the most physically gifted young passers in the game, and he may finally have a proven leader by his side in new coach Jim Harbaugh. But what are the Chargers going to do to offset the major losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in free agency? He could use a firmer offensive foundation.

Commanders GM Adam Peters

New coach Dan Quinn will be affected just as much by what Washington does near the top of the draft, entering with the No. 2 overall pick and a clear need for long-term quarterback juice. But Peters was brought in from the San Francisco 49ers to right the ship from a personnel standpoint. So much rides on his first selection.

New York has repeatedly endorsed Jones as an ongoing candidate to start at quarterback, even coming off an ACL tear and a roller-coaster five-year run in town. Team brass has also made no secret about potentially drafting a successor. Can/will they pull the trigger on a top prospect? If so, Jones may not get a real shot at redemption.

Jets GM Joe Douglas

Douglas is in a peculiar situation, entering Year 6 atop the front office with little choice but to double-down on his big gamble: that an aging Aaron Rodgers will deliver the ultimate prize. On one hand, he's got to give Rodgers all the help he can for 2024. On the other, he's got to be mindful of what lies beyond, especially with the quarterback coming off a serious injury.

Like DeMeco Ryans with the Houston Texans, Mayo is a well-regarded teacher going into his first gig as a head man. But Ryans' debut was greatly aided by a perfect swing at quarterback, which netted him MVP-caliber rookie C.J. Stroud. Will Mayo be so fortunate in New England, where even an electrifying new passer may not have a ready-made supporting cast?

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce

Can you sense a pattern with the teams desperate for quarterback help? Pierce won over the Raiders' locker room as a 2023 interim, parlaying the momentum into a full-time job this offseason. But Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell register as placeholders under center, and they may need to trade up to get a bona fide replacement.

No matter who's under center in Minnesota, Jefferson is one of the NFL's deadliest playmakers. But the star wideout remains in talks with the Vikings over a long-term deal, and he might prefer some clarity on what's happening post-Kirk Cousins. Will he be catching passes from Sam Darnold? Or will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pull off a blockbuster deal to secure a younger alternative?