After two-plus days of the NFL legal tampering period, the league officially rang in the new league year Wednesday afternoon. That means all the signings that we've seen roll in over the past few days can now become official. And it also didn't slow down the free agency period, which continues to engulf the league.

Wednesday's start to the new league year brought with it trades, the release of a couple notable pass catchers and a mystery team swooping in to sign the top wide receiver on the free agent market. With Day 3 of free agency beginning to slow down, let's take a look at some of the winners and losers around the league.

The Tennessee Titans made the rest of the NFL's jaw hit the floor after they swooped in and signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal. Throughout the legal tampering period, Tennessee had not been officially linked to the star receiver, but it managed to get him to head down to Nashville to further bolster an offense around second-year quarterback Will Levis, who is one of the key winners of this signing. The Kentucky product showed flashes in his nine starts last year, but the Titans' front office isn't simply hoping that he takes a second-year leap. Instead, they are putting together a strong collection of skill-position players with Ridley being the latest addition along with running back Tony Pollard, who they landed earlier in the tampering window. Now, Levis is surrounded by an offense that features Ridley, Pollard, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyjae Spears and Treylon Burks. That's how you set your young quarterback up for success.

Loser: Patriots and Jaguars

One of these teams was inevitably going to end up the loser in this Ridley sweepstakes, but it's downright shocking that both end up in this category. In the days leading up to the new league year, it appeared to be a two-horse race between Jacksonville and New England for Ridley's services, but each had the rug pulled out front under them after he inked a deal with Tennessee. For Jacksonville, they signed Gabe Davis earlier in free agency, so Ridley's departure isn't a death blow, but a blow nonetheless. For the Patriots, they desperately need a top-tier passing-catching weapon and were seemingly going all-in on trying to secure Ridley as that missing piece to their offense. Now, their options are dwindling.

It might seem a little odd to see a player who was just cut dubbed a winner, but I think that applies here with Hunter Renfrow. The 28-year-old receiver had been phased out of the Raiders offense over the last few years and was outright replaced by Jakobi Meyers last offseason. He played in just 35% of the snaps in 2023, so his departure from Las Vegas should be looked at as a positive development. Now, Renfrow is free to land with a team eager to give him a sizable role within their offense. When given the opportunity, Renfrow is a strong slot receiver who has a 100-catch season already on his résumé. He has shown the ability to get open in tight windows and could be a nice security blanket for some quarterback in the league.

Hollins agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills and appears primed to take over the Gabe Davis role within their offense, which shouldn't be slept on. That would mean Hollins is set to adopt a role that has averaged 87 targets over the last two seasons from one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL in Josh Allen. Hollins is a winner here not only for the target share, but, as we noted, he's getting a monumental upgrade at quarterback. Allen is far and away the best quarterback he's ever played with, which should result in a career year. Even with subpar QB play, Hollins has found a way to produce, including a 2022 season where he caught 57 balls for 690 yards with Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham throwing him the football. Aligned with Allen, Hollins should find his time in Orchard Park delightful.

The New York Jets had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season that allowed 64 sacks (tied for third most). That's a pretty uneasy situation if you're a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is also coming back from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. Well, the Jets are doing their part to solidify that offensive line, and took a positive step on Wednesday by pulling off a trade with the Ravens for right tackle Morgan Moses. The 33-year-old should bring stability along the right side of New York's line, thus keeping Rodgers upright and out of harm's way, which is the priority for the Jets in 2024. Who knows, if Rodgers forgoes possible off-the-field opportunities, maybe we could call the Jets offensive line the "Secret Service." Just spitballing.

The Los Angeles Chargers were in a cap conundrum and forced into a situation where they needed to cut bait with one of their talented players. That ultimately led to Williams being the odd man out in L.A. with the team clearing $20 million by releasing the deep threat receiver. He was set to receive a base salary of $17 million and a $3 million roster bonus in 2024, but now hits the free agent market. It'll be curious to see what Williams' market shapes into considering he's set to turn 30 in October and is a deep-threat receiver coming off a torn ACL in Week 3. Unless he lands in a situation like Kansas City or Cincinnati, Williams may also have a big downgrade at quarterback after departing from Justin Herbert.