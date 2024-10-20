The Kansas City Chiefs kept their record perfect Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers to move to 6-0. Patrick Mahomes and Co. scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to extend their lead in this Super Bowl rematch, and that's when things got testy between the two squads late.

With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams was ejected after striking Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook in the head. Cook gave Williams a shove while the lineman was down on the ground, and then Williams got up and delivered a huge blow to Cook that the officials spotted.

Check out what happened here:

This wasn't the cleanest matchup, as Mahomes and Brock Purdy combined for zero passing touchdowns and five interceptions. But Andy Reid's team found a way to pull out yet another victory. Mahomes is now a perfect 5-0 vs. the 49ers, including two Super Bowl wins.