Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has expressed his intent to play for the New York Jets, and while trade talks between the Jets and Packers is ongoing, a deal has yet to happen. Despite Rodgers being a Green Bay Packer as it stands now, Jets general manager Joe Douglas is confident the veteran QB is New York bound.

When asked by Boomer Esiason during a WFAN event in New York about Aaron Rodgers coming to the Jets, Douglas gave a confident answer: "He's gonna be here."

The audience of Jets fans in attendance loved that answer, erupting in applause.

Clearly New York is seeing things progress with a potential deal for Douglas to express such confidence on the situation.

New York already added one former Packers player, signing wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal. This week, it signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year deal.

The Jets have not given much away when it comes to details of the potential trade. "I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything," team president Mark Murphy said recently.

The Packers and Rodgers clearly want to move on from each other, with Murphy saying Rodgers could be their quarterback next season "unless things don't work out the way they want them."

Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has soured, and with quarterback Jordan Love waiting in the wings, both sides apparently feel it's best to go their separate ways.