The Chicago Bears' 2024 offseason has been interesting to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.
Chicago has already used more than half of its picks in this year's draft. It dealt the 40th overall pick to the Commanders in exchange for pass rusher Montez Sweat prior to last year's trade deadline. This offseason, the Bears sent the 110th overall pick to Los Angeles in exchange for wideout Keenan Allen. They traded their fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks for offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Dan Feeney, and receiver N'Keal Harry. Chicago was able to re-coup its fourth-round pick following a trade with the Eagles during last year's draft.
These moves have left the Bears with only four picks in this year's draft, but the picks are, as Larry David would say, "Pretty, pretty, pretty good." The Bears have two top-10 picks, a relatively high third-round pick and a fourth-round pick.
When looking over their roster, quarterback, receiver, edge rusher and offensive tackle are the Bears' four biggest needs. Look for Chicago to focus on addressing these needs with its four picks. Bears fans also shouldn't be surprised when Ryan Poles makes a trade or two (or three) during the draft in order to get more picks.
So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.
Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OT
2024 NFL Draft picks
Bears seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
No surprise here. The Bears replace Fields with the top-rated QB prospect in the draft. Caleb Williams' glittering college career included 93 touchdowns against just 14 picks. He'll look to take full advantage of a re-stocked Bears' offense.
Round 1, Pick 9
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Along with getting the top QB, the Bears also get the draft's second-ranked offensive tackle. The son of two-time Pro Bowl left tackle John Alt, Joe Alt played tight end in high school before transitioning to his dad's old position. He ultimately developed into one of college football's top offensive linemen during his time at South Bend, Indiana.
Round 3, Pick 75
Gabriel Murphy EDGE
UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Gabriel Murphy spent three seasons at North Texas before finishing his college career at UCLA. He had a standout senior year that included 8 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Murphy is a complete player when it comes to his ability to rush quarterbacks and corral ballcarriers.
Round 4, Pick 122
North Carolina • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The 6-foot-3 Devontez Walker finished his college career at North Carolina after playing two seasons at Kent State. He caught 11 touchdowns during his final year with the Golden Flashes and caught seven touchdowns during his lone season with the Tar Heels. He made several jaw-dropping plays during North Carolina's win over Duke.