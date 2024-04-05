The Chicago Bears' 2024 offseason has been interesting to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.

Chicago has already used more than half of its picks in this year's draft. It dealt the 40th overall pick to the Commanders in exchange for pass rusher Montez Sweat prior to last year's trade deadline. This offseason, the Bears sent the 110th overall pick to Los Angeles in exchange for wideout Keenan Allen. They traded their fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks for offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Dan Feeney, and receiver N'Keal Harry. Chicago was able to re-coup its fourth-round pick following a trade with the Eagles during last year's draft.

These moves have left the Bears with only four picks in this year's draft, but the picks are, as Larry David would say, "Pretty, pretty, pretty good." The Bears have two top-10 picks, a relatively high third-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

When looking over their roster, quarterback, receiver, edge rusher and offensive tackle are the Bears' four biggest needs. Look for Chicago to focus on addressing these needs with its four picks. Bears fans also shouldn't be surprised when Ryan Poles makes a trade or two (or three) during the draft in order to get more picks.

So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.

Team needs: QB, WR, EDGE, OT

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 1 (from Panthers)

Round 1: Pick 9

Round 3: Pick 75

Round 4: Pick 122 (from Eagles)

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

Bears seven-round mock draft