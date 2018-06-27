Body of family friend found at home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to police

Police are investigating after a body was found at the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins USATSI

The dead male body found at Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' home on Tuesday has been identified as Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins, police told NorthJersey.com. Rene was 25.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ was the first to report that a dead body had been found at Jenkins' home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, but the identify of the body was not made public at the time of the initial report.

A cause of death has not been announced, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier on Tuesday that "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation" while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that police have opened a homicide investigation.

Citing property records, the Associated Press reported that Jenkins has lived at the house for the past two years. According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Rene had been living in the house recently. A neighbor told NorthJersey.com that members of Jenkins' family live in the house.

Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler told NorthJersey.com that they do not know if Jenkins was there at the house. But according to Russini, Jenkins has been in Florida since Giants minicamp wrapped up earlier this month.

I’ve also learned Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home...he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018 Also worth nothing Janoris Jenkins wants to get back to NJ, he’s been advised by attorneys to stay in Florida per sources. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

A Giants spokesperson said that they "are aware of and monitoring the situation," according to multiple outlets.

Jenkins, a second-round pick out of North Alabama in 2012 after originally signing with Florida, has been with the Giants since 2016, when the team signed him to a five-year, $62.5 million contract after his successful four-year run with the Rams. In his six-year career, he's tallied 16 interceptions, seven defensive touchdowns, 299 solo tackles, and one Pro Bowl selection (2016). This past season, as the Giants dealt with countless internal issues throughout much of the locker room, Jenkins earned a suspension after violating team rules.

Jenkins, 29, is under contract through the 2020 season. He carries a cap hit of $13 million in 2018, which ranks sixth among all cornerbacks, according to Spotrac.