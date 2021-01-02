The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 10-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Falcons are 4-11 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Buccaneers have clinched a playoff berth. They beat the Falcons in Week 15, 31-27.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over-under: 50.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta +260; Tampa Bay -320

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay embarrassed the Detroit Lions 47-7 in Week 16. The Buccaneers built a 34-0 halftime lead at Detroit.Tampa Bay gained 410 yards in the first half and totaled 588 yards against the Lions.The Bucs are the No. 5 seed in the NFC entering Week 17. They can remain the No. 5 seed with a win over Atlanta or a Los Angeles Rams loss. The Buccaneers would play the winner of the NFC East in the first round if they maintain their current seeding. Tampa Bay is headed to the postseason for the first time in 13 years.

Tom Brady passed for 348 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 158.3 rating in Week 16, his third career game with a 158.3 rating, the highest attainable mark. He has a franchise-record 36 TD passes in 2020. Rob Gronkowski had two TDs last week, his 17th career game with two TDs. Mike Evans had 10 catches for 181 yards and two TDs in Week 16 and has a franchise record 13 receiving TDs this season. He needs 40 yards to become the first player in NFL history with 1,000 yards in each of his first seven seasons.

Evans is aiming for his sixth game in a row at home vs. Atlanta with five-plus receptions and a TD catch. Devin White and Shaquil Barrett (COVID-19 lost) will not play on Sunday. Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) is out and Carlton Davis (groin) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, Atlanta fell in a 17-14 heartbreaker to Kansas City in Week 16. Younghoe Koo missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds remaining. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Falcons. Atlanta has lost seven one-possession games this season. Calvin Ridley had 130 yards and has eight games with 100 receiving yards in 2020, the most in the NFL. He had 10 receptions for 163 yards and a TD in the Week 15 meeting with the Buccaneers.

Matt Ryan passed for 300 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 121.1 rating last week, his 69th-career game with 300 yards, the fifth most in NFL history. He is fourth in the NFL with 4,316 passing yards, his 10th-career 4,000-yard season. Ryan passed for 356 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 110.6 rating in the Week 15 meeting. He has 300-plus passing yards in three of his past four games at Tampa Bay. Julio Jones (hamstring), Alex Mack (concussion) and Darqueze Dennard (quad) have been ruled out for Week 17.

