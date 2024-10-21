The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) as part of a two-game Monday Night Football slate to conclude the Week 7 NFL schedule. After dropping the first two games of the season, the Ravens have won four straight. Last Sunday, Baltimore defeated the Washington Commanders, 30-23. The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant victory, beating the New Orleans Saints, 51-27, in Week 6.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Buccaneers odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Baltimore is a -189 money-line favorite (risk $189 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +156 underdog.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed at sportsbooks or on sports betting apps is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Ravens vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 7 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bucs vs. Ravens:

Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Ravens over/under: 50 points

Buccaneers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -189, Tampa Bay +156

BAL: Ravens have hit the 2H money line in 10 of their last 13 games

TB: Buccaneers have scored last in six of their past seven games

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are ranked first in total offense (453.7) and rushing offense (205.3), while ranking eighth in pass offense (248.3). In addition, they are fourth in the NFL in scoring offense (29.5).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson to the engine for this unit. Jackson has pinpoint accuracy and is among the best running quarterbacks in the league. The two-time MVP is seventh in passing yards (1,529), tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (10) and is sixth in QBR (69.4). He also has 403 rushing yards. In the backfield, running back Derrick Henry is a force. The Alabama product ranks first in the NFL in carries (119), rushing yards (704) and rushing touchdowns (8).

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Through six games, Tampa Bay is ninth in the league in total offense (367.2), 11th in passing offense (230.2) and tied for second in points per game (29.7). Quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing some of the best ball of his career. He is ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards (1,489), but first in passing touchdowns (15). Mayfield has thrown for at least 300 yards and two passing touchdowns twice thus far.

Receiver Chris Godwin has been Mayfield's go-to target. The Penn State product is an electric playmaker who has been a force after the catch. Godwin is first in the NFL in receptions (43) and receiving touchdowns (5) and third in receiving yards (511). In his last game, the 28-year-old had 11 catches for 125 yards and two scores.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 49 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value.

