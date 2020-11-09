The Dallas Cowboys came scathingly close on Sunday to shocking the world and upsetting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, thanks in large part to the play of fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert overcoming protection issues with great escapability and timely throws. It was veteran center Joe Looney manning the middle of the patchwork offensive line in Week 9, and it'll be Looney doing it again for the foreseeable future once the Week 10 bye concludes. That's because rookie center Tyler Biadasz suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups on Sunday, and while he was ruled questionable before kickoff, he didn't take a single snap in the game.

On Monday morning, team exec Stephen Jones told 105.3 FM the Fan that Biadasz felt a "pop" in his hamstring, and the injury will cost him at least 2-3 weeks. It's yet another blow to an offensive line that's lost starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'El Collins for the season along with promising swing tackle Brandon Knight for several games with a knee injury, creating a dynamic of protection issues weekly for quarterbacks to overcome.

While the injury to Biadasz does make him a candidate for injured reserve, where he'd be sidelined a minimum of three weeks, the fact the team is entering a bye week will factor in heavily here. With no game this coming weekend, no roster decision has to be made on Biadasz, and he'll get an extra week of rest to recover. The more obvious concern is the description of a "pop", which could indicate a more serious injury on a part of the body known to stretch recovery time for NFL players -- see Chidobe Awuzie for reference (absent since Week 2 with a hamstring injury).

Biadasz logged 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the last four games, 99 percent in Week 4 and 63 percent in Week 3, and hasn't missed any time thus far in 2020.

His injury halts what's become one of the few positive storylines for the Cowboys in an otherwise dismal 2020 season, the rookie fourth-round pick stepping in for an injured Looney in Week 4 and beyond. Biadasz has had his first-year struggles from time to time -- made more challenging by the absence of perennial All-Pro Zack Martin for a game and a patchwork o-line from the moment he stepped onto the field -- but has played so well that Looney couldn't reclaim his role as starter when he returned from injured reserve in Week 8.

A former Rimington Award winner and unanimous All-American at Wisconsin, Biadasz studied and molded his game after another legendary Badger in now-retired center Travis Frederick, and it shows. The goal now is to work himself back to full health to finish out a very impressive rookie debut and build toward what's shaping up to be a promising career as the heir to his idol.