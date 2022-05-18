Days after his release from the Giants, Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has landed with the rival Eagles, signing a $10 million deal Wednesday to pair with Darius Slay in Philadelphia. He's also helped boost projections for the team's 2022 season. Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles' current Over/Under set at nine wins, but SportsLine's latest simulations are even more optimistic in the wake of Bradberry joining Philly's new-look lineup.
Since March 1, when SportsLine had the Eagles pegged as roughly a .500 team, the team has added a projected 1.5 wins and nearly doubled its chances of winning the NFC East and conference, while more than doubling its Super Bowl chances. Here's a look at their simulation totals at the start of the offseason up to now, with Bradberry and others in the fold:
|Wins
|Division title
|Playoffs
|NFC title
|Championship
March 1
8.5
22.5%
45.8%
|3.9%
|1.5%
Current forecast
10.0
41.9%
68.9%
|7.6%
|3.4%
Difference
+1.5
+19.4%
+23.1%
|+3.7%
|+1.9%
Bradberry, of course, is but one of several key influences to the Eagles' 2022 outlook. Here are some of the team's most notable additions, Bradberry included, since finishing 9-8 under first-year coach Nick Sirianni in 2021:
- WR A.J. Brown (trade with Titans)
- DE/LB Haason Reddick (free agency)
- DT Jordan Davis (draft)
- LB Kyzir White (free agency)
- LB Nakobe Dean (draft)
- CB James Bradberry (free agency)
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr is buying into the hype, projecting a 12-win finish for Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and Co. in 2022.