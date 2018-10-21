Jacksonville vs. Houston live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans football game

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)

Current records: Jacksonville 3-3-1; Houston 3-3-1

What to Know

On Sunday Jacksonville will take on Houston at 1:00 p.m. Jacksonville are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Jacksonville found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-40 punch to the gut against Dallas last Sunday. Jacksonville got a solid performance out of Blake Bortles, who passed for 149 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Houston had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 20-13 victory over Buffalo.

Jacksonville took the contest and then some with a 45-7 win over Houston the last time the two teams met. Will Jacksonville repeat their success, or does Houston have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field, Florida
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $28.54

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Texans.

This season, Jacksonville are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 1-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 4.5 point favorite.

Series History

Houston have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.

  • 2017 - Jacksonville Jaguars 45 vs. Houston Texans 7
  • 2017 - Houston Texans 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 29
  • 2016 - Houston Texans 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 20
  • 2016 - Jacksonville Jaguars 21 vs. Houston Texans 24
  • 2015 - Houston Texans 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 6
  • 2015 - Jacksonville Jaguars 20 vs. Houston Texans 31
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories