The Arizona Cardinals are placing James Conner on injured reserve after the running back sustained a knee injury, according to NFL Media. The two-time Pro Bowl running back suffered the injury during the Arizona Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will now miss at least four weeks.

Arizona has upcoming road games against divisional foes Los Angeles and Seattle before returning home to face the Ravens in Week 8. With Conner now missing at least four weeks, the Cardinals recently claimed Tony Jones Jr. off waivers. Jones, whose NFL career includes time with the Saints and Seahawks, has rushed for 249 yards and two scores on 88 career regular season carries.

Conner's absence will be a significant blow to the Cardinals' offense. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.4 yards-per-carry this season and has 222 more rushing yards than the team's second leading rusher, which is quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Conner also leads Arizona with two rushing touchdowns.

With Connor out, look for undrafted rookie Emari Demercado to be a coveted waiver wire claim this week as he's likely to get the bulk of the workload. He was the only running back to get carries after Connor left the game. Demercado had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and one reception for 12 yards.

James Conner ARI • RB • #6 Att 68 Yds 364 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Conner is the latest starting running back to suffer a significant injury this season. The list includes Giants Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley, Browns perennial Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, the Chargers' Austin Ekeler and the Ravens' J.K. Dobbins.