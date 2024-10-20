The Minnesota Vikings look to keep up their red-hot start as they host NFC North Division rival, the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-0) enter off a bye week following a 23-17 win over the Jets in London. The Lions (4-1) crushed the Cowboys on the road, 47-9 in Week 6. Detroit is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games on the road, while Minnesota is 5-1 in its past six games at home against the Lions.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 50.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 7 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Lions:

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Vikings -1.5

Vikings vs. Lions over/under: 50.5 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Vikings -119, Lions -101

Why the Lions can cover

The winner of three straight games, Detroit looks to be one of the top teams in the NFC once again despite the crushing loss of top defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, to a season-ending leg injury last week. Detroit was nearly perfect against Dallas. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52 yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta. During this winning streak, Goff is completing passes at an astounding 82% rate, throwing seven touchdowns to just one interception.

A key to the Lions' success is their strong rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery has scored a rushing touchdown in all five of the team's games, including two last week. Gibbs has scored four times and accounted for 452 yards of total offense. Both running backs have totaled at least 70 combined rushing-receiving yards in each contest. With a balanced attack, Detroit's offense will pose a serious challenge to the Vikings' defense. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Not much was expected from journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold when it was announced that he would be the Vikings' starter after rookie J.J. McCarthy was injured during the preseason. But Darnold has more than proven himself thus far and the Vikings are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFC. In five games, he has thrown for 1,111 yards and 11 scores against only four interceptions. Darnold's passer rating of 103.4 ranks seventh among all NFL starting quarterbacks.

The Vikings' offense is buoyed by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who continues to prove he's among the league's best. He has 26 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns, including a 97 yard score earlier this season. With tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee, questionable) potentially returning, Minnesota's passing attack with Jefferson and second year pro Jordan Addison will continue to be among the league's best.

How to make Lions vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Detroit vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

So who wins Detroit vs. Minnesota on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Lions vs. Vikings spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 192-132 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.