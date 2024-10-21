Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books after another action-packed weekend. But the latest round of regular-season drama concludes Monday night with not one but two different prime-time showdowns, as Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Arizona Cardinals.

Why are there two "Monday Night Football" games? How can you tune in to one or both matchups? Here's all the information you need:

Where to watch

Game Date Time TV Stream Ravens at Buccaneers Oct. 20 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN, ABC fubo (try for free) Chargers at Cardinals Oct. 20 9 p.m. ET N/A ESPN+

Why are there two 'MNF' games?

The NFL finalized its current media rights agreement in 2021, and as part of the deal, ESPN and ABC received additional game broadcasts, including an expansion of multi-game "Monday Night Football" airings.

The NFL has deployed "MNF" doubleheaders for years, usually to include games on both the West and East Coasts, but only recently has ESPN broadcast more of an overlapping schedule. That included early- and late-season matchups on the 2023 schedule, including when two games kicked off at the same time last December.

'MNF' game predictions

Find our experts' against-the-spread picks for both Ravens-Buccaneers and Chargers-Cardinals right here.