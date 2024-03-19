The first wave of NFL free agency didn't disappoint, as several big names went off the board in one of the busiest starts in recent memory. Some of the biggest moves include Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Saquon Barkley joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Brian Burns getting traded to the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney heading to the Green Bay Packers and Derrick Henry becoming a Baltimore Raven.

A week after the legal tampering period, a number of Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents remain without a deal. Which ones will come off the board next?

Even at 33, Gilmore had 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, and two interceptions for the Cowboys last season. He only allowed four passing touchdowns and allowed a 60.3 passer rating when targeted. Gilmore also helped mentor 2023 interceptions leader DaRon Bland as the 2022 fifth-round pick became a First-Team All-Pro while filling in for the injured Trevon Diggs.

Will be interesting to see where Gilmore lands, given his age and that he can still play.

The veteran pass rusher finished second on the Ravens with 9.5 sacks, which tied his career high. The Ravens are reportedly interested in bringing him back, but Clowney played at a discounted rate last season so the two sides need to bridge that gap.

Blackmon started right away for the Colts after being picked in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, he started 15 games and had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The massive offensive tackle had a roller coaster of a first four NFL seasons after the Jets took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's looking to get his career back on track elsewhere.

Beckham spent one season in Baltimore after missing the entire 2022 season due to an ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams. He had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns last season.

A former No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati, Boyd posted consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019 but his production has gradually fallen with the arrivals of Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

In 2021, Boyd caught 67 passes for 828 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season while helping the Bengals win the AFC. Over the past two seasons, he caught a combined 125 passes for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nelson was Prisco's No. 70 free agent and the veteran corner is coming off a 2023 season where he helped the Texans win the AFC South. He started in 16 of his 17 regular season games played, broke up 12 passes and tied a career-high with four interceptions. When targeted in coverage, Nelson allowed just 61.4% of those passes to be completed and surrendered a 73.3 passer rating.

Jackson, Pete Prisco's No. 76 free agent, and the 28-year-old cornerback produced a 68.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage in 2023, ranked 14th among 39 players with at least 80 passes thrown their way. Jackson totaled one interception while allowing two passing touchdowns and 753 passing yards last season. Pro Football Focus assigned him a coverage grade of 45.9 in 2023, tied for 149th in the NFL in 2023.

The 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year remains on the market for teams in search of an experienced backup quarterback. Tannehill, who turns 36 years old on July 27, saw 2023 second-round pick Will Levis take his job last season after he threw four touchdowns to seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 64.8% in 10 games played, eight of which were starts. Having an experienced backup quarterback greatly helped the Cleveland Browns last season with Joe Flacco helping lead the team to the playoffs after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Perhaps Tannehill could play a similar role in the right situation. He is Prisco's 79th-ranked free agent this offseason.

10. Connor Williams (OL)

The 26-year-old is a former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and signed on with the Miami Dolphins back in 2022. The center's market could be a bit skewed as he is recovering for a season-ending ACL tear that he suffered in Week 14 of this season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recent called his injury "pretty significant" and added that he doesn't expect Williams to sign anytime soon as he focuses on his recovery.