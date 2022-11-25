Allen started the game only 16 of 33 before going 8 of 9 on the final two possessions. The Bills were able to counter that slow start by running for 164 yards and averaging 5.7 yards per carry (Allen had 10 of the 29 carries). Tyler Bass missed an extra point that could have cost Buffalo with 2:40 left in the game, keeping the Lions down by only a field goal, but made up for it with the winning 45-yard kick. He also made a 47-yarder before halftime.

The Bills weren't perfect on this day, but Josh Allen made sure Buffalo wasn't losing to the upset-minded Lions. Allen was excellent in the fourth quarter, going 10 of 14 for 90 yards with a touchdown pass (112.2 rating) along with five carries for 37 yards. When the Bills needed Allen to step up, he made sure Stefon Diggs was involved in the offense (Diggs had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the final quarter), hitting him on the touchdown pass with 2:40 left and the 36-yard strike with 23 seconds to go.