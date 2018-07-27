NFL Training Camps: Eagles' Wentz continues to make strides as he eases into practice

PHILADELPHIA – There are no off days for Carson Wentz. At least not yet.

Wentz participated in the Eagles' second straight training camp practice Friday, continuing his return from season-ending knee surgery and continuing to make strides toward a Week 1 return. The Eagles are easing into camp, as is the norm, and aren't hitting yet or, frankly, doing all that much intense team activity. But that's fine for Wentz right now.

For the second straight day Wentz ran the second team offense – though with a handful of players on the PUP list he ended up working with mostly backup linemen but a fair number of pass catchers who could feature prominently in the Eagles' offense this year. He took part in 11-on-11 drills on Thursday and took normal work again Friday, albeit in a format that didn't offer much beyond seven-on-sevens. He continued to be accurate with his passes – most short and intermediate stuff given the limitations of the practice script – and was able to move and cut naturally. Wentz said he is more at ease with this particular model of brace on his left knee than others he has experimented with in the past, though he conceded that adjustment is ongoing.

"Carson is unbelievable," third-string quarterback Nick Sudfeld, a rising prospect in this organization, said. "They guy has been so determined and relentless in his recovery."

The Eagles remain quietly enthused about all of the strides Wentz has made, though the coaches and front office are resisting getting locked into any firm return date yet. Bottom line is if he continues on the trajectory he has been on since the spring, he will be starting games for the Eagles in September and quite possibly by Week 1. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles continued to get the starting reps at the start of camp, though everyone here knows that could be changing soon and Foles' lack of ego and unselfishness make that potentially awkward situation more comfortable.

"That's who he is – as humble as can be," Sudfeld said of Foles. "Nick's just an amazing guy the way he has handled this."

Observations