NFL Week 1 preseason scores, updates: Daniel Jones flawless in debut, Josh Rosen flashes potential

If last week's Hall of Fame Game was the appetizer, then Thursday night's slate of games is the main course. On Thursday night, the preseason kicks into action with 11 games. Two more games will be played on Friday night followed by another three on Saturday night to wrap up the first week of the preseason. Finally, after months of filler -- the combine, free agency, the draft, minicamp, and so on -- football is back.

The preseason might not be a time to worry about wins and losses -- remember, the 2017 Browns went 4-0 in the preseason before going 0-16 in the regular season -- but it is the time to evaluate unproven and untested players, for highly drafted rookies to make their NFL debuts, and for the more experienced players to battle for roster spots and jockey for position on the depth chart.

Below, you'll find the complete schedule for Week 1 of the preseason. Four games will be broadcast on national television (NFL Network). Check your local listings for local games. The rest of the games will be available for streaming on fuboTV (try for free) or NFL Game Pass (out of market). Farther down below, we'll be updating this article with analysis as the action unfolds.

Scores and schedule

Thursday

Jets at Giants on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Colts at Bills (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Ravens (GameTracker)

Titans at Eagles (GameTracker)

Falcons at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Patriots at Lions (GameTracker)

Redskins at Browns (GameTracker)

Texans at Packers (GameTracker)

Panthers at Bears (GameTracker)

Broncos at Seahawks (GameTracker)

Chargers at Cardinals on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Friday

Buccaneers at Steelers, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Vikings at Saints, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Rams at Raiders, 8 p.m. ET

Bengals at Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET

Cowboys at 49ers, 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Daniel Jones' perfect start

After spending his NFL offseason getting booed before he was even given a chance to take a meaningful snap, Giants sixth-overall pick Daniel Jones wasted no time shoving it to the fans who had already written him off.

On his first series in relief of Eli Manning, Jones led an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive. On that drive, Jones went a perfect 5 of 5 for 67 yards, a touchdown, and a 158.3 passer rating. All throughout the series, he showed off his tremendous ball placement, including on his touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler in the back of the end zone.

Let's check in on Eli Manning.

Quick check on Eli as Daniel Jones leads the Giants down the field pic.twitter.com/RrsqwTPGIx — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) August 8, 2019

And that was before Jones got the Giants into the end zone.

The Giants-Jets game was suspended soon after Jones' touchdown drive due to the weather. The delay lasted about one hour and the teams were able to resume play just before 8:40 p.m. However, when the game resumed, Jones was replaced by Alex Tanney.

Call it a brief, but perfect preseason debut for Jones, who is supposed to sit behind Manning when the regular season begins. With a couple more preseason outings like Thursday night, Jones could pressure the Giants into at least considering starting him over Manning. There's obviously still a long ways to go. And nobody should overreact one way or the other to one preseason series. But Thursday night went about as well as it could've for Jones.

Rosen flashes potential

The Dolphins are not an intriguing team, especially pertaining to the upcoming season. They do, however, have arguably the most intriguing quarterback competition of the summer as journeyman (and Harvard man, of course) Ryan Fitzpatrick tries to fend off 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen.

For much of the summer, Fitzpatrick appeared to be leading Rosen in the competition, but Rosen made strides in recent practices. Like all quarterback competitions, the battle will be won and lost in the preseason, which is what made Thursday night so important for both quarterbacks.

It was Fitzpatrick who drew the start. He wound up quarterbacking the Dolphins on two series. It didn't go particularly well. He went 2 of 5 for 20 yards and a 52.1 passer rating.

Josh Rosen time. His debut as a Dolphin. Ryan Fitzpatrick got two drives - one decent, one bad. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 9, 2019

Rosen stepped in after the Dolphins managed to score three points with Fitzpatrick under center. Immediately, it became clear that it was going to be difficult to evaluate Rosen given the circumstances. And by the circumstances, I mean the lack of protection that the Dolphins' offensive line provided. Rosen was under siege, taking multiple hard hits. It looked remarkably reminiscent to the situation he left behind in Arizona.

But Rosen endured:

Rosen did well to help the Dolphins reach the end zone on his first series, but he followed up that touchdown drive with a horrendous interception. Either he didn't spot the linebacker lurking or he thought he could squeeze the pass into his target before the linebacker arrived. Either way, it was no good.

But every so often, Rosen provided a reminder as to why the Cardinals traded up to take him 10th overall a year ago. He's talented. And he's capable of making special throws.

Rosen led the Dolphins on an impressive two-minute drill to end the first half, taking the Dolphins from their own 25-yard line to the Falcons' 5-yard line with an eight-play, 70-yard drive. It ended with a field goal just before halftime. Again, the signs of the talent that made him a first-round pick a year ago are alive and well. He's not a lost cause.

He started the third quarter and immediately marched the Dolphins downfield for another touchdown. Rosen didn't score the touchdown, but it was his impressive 27-yard pass to Preston Williams into a tight window that set up the Dolphins at the 1-yard line -- also credit Williams for a heck of a grab over the defender.

Like Rosen, Williams flashed plenty of potential. Don't be surprised if he makes the roster and finds a way to make an impact during the season. From a pure-talent perspective, he was regarded as an NFL-caliber receiver, but likely due to off-the-field issues, he went undrafted. He looked like the best skill-position player out there on the field.

The Dolphins kept Rosen in the game for another series. Again, Rosen impressed. With consecutive nice throws, he took the Dolphins back into Falcons territory at the end of the third quarter, but after the break, an Allen Hurns fumble ended the series.

Rosen finished 13 of 20 for 191 yards, averaging an impressive 9.6 yards per attempt. His passer rating was lacking (75.2) largely because he threw that interception without adding any touchdowns to his stat line, but it's important to remember he led three scoring drives -- and it likely would've been four if not for that Hurns fumble.

It's early, but on Thursday night, Rosen took a big step toward winning the Dolphins' starting job.

Bumpy debut for Dwayne Haskins

Speaking of quarterback competitions, the only other intriguing battle is in Washington, where a trio of quarterbacks are competing for the Redskins' starting job. With Colt McCoy sidelined on Thursday, both Case Keenum and first-round rookie Dwayne Haskins were given the chance to take an advantage in the race.

Let's focus on Haskins, because he's the biggest unknown in the competition (by this point in their careers, we know what McCoy and Keenum are), because he features the most upside on the roster, and because he's the only one who has a chance to turn into the team's long-term solution at the position. It should come as no surprise to hear that Haskins -- who, unlike Jones, got an extended look under center -- submitted a choppy performance full of both towering highs and disappointing lows. In other words, he looked like a rookie.

He ended up going 8 of 14 for 117 yards, which means he averaged 8.4 yards per attempt. That's the good.

But he was also picked off twice and as a result, generated a 44.9 passer rating. That's the bad.

Given his competition is Keenum and McCoy, Haskins should still have a chance to win the starting job. But even if he doesn't, there's no need for anyone to panic. He's a rookie and he's going to make the kind of mistakes he made on Thursday night. What's important is that he uses the preseason to correct those mistakes so that when he does step in as the starter -- and that will undoubtedly happen at some point this year -- he's adequately prepared.

Thursday night was just the first stage of a lengthy process. And while there was a lot of bad, there was also a lot of good to takeaway from his debut.

Darnold, Gase make strong first impression

In our first glimpse of Jets second-year quarterback Sam Darnold playing under new coach Adam Gase, Darnold came out firing, leading the Jets on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown pass.

On that series, Darnold went 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. It was Darnold's only drive of the game, but he made the most out of his limited opportunity to make a strong impression -- as did Gase with his play-calling.

The Jets marched 75 yards on 7 plays to score an opening drive TD.



Notably: all seven plays came from the shotgun, several without a huddle, playing with tempo. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 8, 2019 Darnold starts 4-for-5 with 68 yards and this TD to Jamison Crowder! #NYJvsNYG



That said, it's worth noting that Darnold's first pass of the series should've been picked off, but the near-interception was dropped. Darnold looked sharp on the rest of the series, especially on his third down conversion to tight end Chris Herndon when Darnold did well to step up and avoid the rush and threw a nicely weighted ball to his tight end.

Herndon is facing a four-game suspension to begin the regular season, but once he returns, he should become a dangerous weapon in the Jets' passing attack. He's coming off a 39-catch, 502-yard, four-touchdown rookie campaign. Both Darnold and Herndon appear to be poised to take a major step forward in their second seasons.

Mayfield looks sharp



So much for using the preseason to shake off the rust. The Browns' offense immediately picked up where it left off under Freddie Kitchens, appearing to already be in midseason form out the gate on Thursday. With Baker Mayfield under center on the opening series, the Browns journeyed 89 yards on seven plays, with Mayfield going 5 of 6 for 77 yards, a touchdown, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

His touchdown was tremendous. Give the Browns' offensive line credit for creating a perfect pocket. And give Mayfield credit for a throw that barely made its way to Rashard Higgins in between two defenders -- one over the top and another underneath.

Baker Mayfield off to a dangerous start. 5-for-6 with 77 yards and a TD on his first preseason drive.pic.twitter.com/uOFbFmQhEN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 8, 2019

Mayfield's evening ended after that series, which makes sense. The Browns don't need to expose Mayfield and risk any unnecessary hits. And by the look of it, Mayfield is already ready for the season to start.

So this is why the Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry

With Rob Gronkowski gone and multiple Patriots receivers dealing with injuries, the Patriots need first-round rookie receiver N'Keal Harry to become an impact-now player. So far, so good.

In his preseason debut, Harry demonstrated why the Patriots drafted him and more importantly, how he could play a sizable role in replacing Gronkowski. Take a look at the catch below, because it's the perfect example of why Harry doesn't need to gain separation to be considered open. It's the kind of skill set that should be useful in tight windows, like in the red zone, where Gronk thrived as Tom Brady's primary target.

Harry caught both of his targets for 36 yards. His other reception was also impressive.

Patriots first-rounder N'Keal Harry's first preseason reception, on a comeback route that gains 11. pic.twitter.com/FlUeF2sOin — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 9, 2019

He left the game with an injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious.

N'Keal Harry is on the sideline with his teammates, so encouraging that he didn't go to the locker room. He smiled and clapped when fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown pass. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 9, 2019 N’Keal Harry is out of the medical tent. As soon as he exited the tent, immediately went over and spoke to Brady on the sideline. He currently doesn’t have a helmet near him. #Patriots — Megan O'Brien (@MeganOBsports) August 9, 2019

Brady, who isn't playing on Thursday, should love what he saw from Harry. He lost his favorite target to retirement this offseason, but Harry has the skill set to help Brady forget about Gronk's absence. It's only one preseason game, but Harry is already everything the Patriots wanted him to be.

Mack Wilson's stellar week continues

Wilson, the former standout linebacker at Alabama who fell to the fifth round after being considered a fringe first-round pick leading up to the draft, recored two picks in his preseason debut Thursday night against the Redskins. His first pick was a interception for a score against Haskins.

Wilson has been on fire since experiencing a breakthrough during Day 8 of the Browns' 2019 training camp. That day, he recorded his first of three camp interceptions, picking off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert and running it in for a score.

Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens, when asked about Wilson's recent string of strong practices, said Tuesday that the young defender has reached the third stage of rookie development.

"One of them is in the spring when they are first initiated," Kitchens said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "The second is when the minicamps and OTAs start and the speed picks up a little bit. The third, they start swimming again when the pads go on. Things start going a little faster.

"It's a process for those guys. That's why you have training camp is to get some of those things worked out. I've been very pleased with Mack in the last three days. We need to keep stringing days together."

Why did Wilson fall in the draft? Despite his successful run at Alabama, many detractors questioned Wilson's ability to play through contact, his ability to make tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage, and his struggles when it comes to shedding blocks. There were also questions about Wilson's football IQ as well as his overall maturity, both on and off the field.

It appears that Wilson is answering those questions on a daily basis while making the Browns' selection of him look better and better. For Wilson, he said that the opportunity to play alongside fellow professional football players is bringing out the best in him. After watching his standout NFL debut Thursday night, it's hard to argue with him.

-- via Bryan DeArdo

Montgomery earns praise from Forte

The Bears will likely rely on a committee of running backs this season, but rookie David Montgomery has the potential to emerge as Tarik Cohen's primary sidekick. Why the Bears, who entered the draft with limited ammunition, felt the need to trade up for Montgomery in the third round was on display on Thursday night.

He finished with 46 yards and a touchdown on six touches.

It was enough to draw praise from former Bears running back Matt Forte, who ranks second in franchise history with 8,602 rushing yards.

I really like the vision, balance and elusiveness of young @MontgomerDavid — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) August 9, 2019 Can’t coach vision. You can have all the measurables but it’s more important to set up blocks and create plays at RB ! And that’s what it seems like @MontgomerDavid can do. I like it. #Bears100#bears#nfl — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) August 9, 2019

With Cohen and Mike Davis on the roster, it might be difficult for Montgomery to emerge as a viable Fantasy option. But as he demonstrated on Thursday, he should play an important role in Matt Nagy's creative offense.