NFL Week 12 picks, odds: Patriots hold off Cowboys, Packers edge 49ers, Eagles upset Seahawks

Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an AFC South rivalry featuring a Houston Texans team in desperate need of a rebound, and then the weekend slate delivers a bunch of important matchups, several of which could tell us whether certain contenders are for real.

Can the Cowboys knock off the Patriots? Are the Packers good enough to take down the 49ers in prime time? Do the Eagles have any chance of upsetting the Seahawks? We'll find out this weekend.

A week after yours truly finished 10-4 picking Week 11 straight-up, we've got more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Texans -3.5

Pretty much every AFC South game is a coin flip. This is no exception. The Colts should be able to attack Houston's secondary, but Deshaun Watson will be out to prove Week 11's flop was an anomaly. At home on a short week, he gets the slight edge.

Prediction: Texans 24, Colts 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Browns -10.5

If ever there were a time for Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. to ignite their on-field chemistry, it's this weekend. Cleveland looked dead in the water a few weeks ago, but this should be another golden opportunity for them to restore self-esteem.

Prediction: Browns 29, Dolphins 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4

The Broncos may force Josh Allen into a turnover or two, but they exhausted most of their underdog spirit in Week 11's heart-breaker in Minnesota. The Bills have the better head coach, an equally capable defense and a home-field advantage.

Prediction: Bills 20, Broncos 15

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5

The Bengals kept things closer than expected against the Raiders, and the Steelers are fresh off a dud against the Browns. But don't count on a Cincy upset here. Will it be feisty? Probably. Mike Tomlin's simply got the better team.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bears -6

The Bears aren't good. Thankfully for them, neither are the Giants. With or without Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago should have no problem moving the ball against New York's porous "D." Daniel Jones, meanwhile, will face too much heat.

Prediction: Bears 23, Giants 18

Oakland Raiders at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

This is definitely a letdown spot for the Raiders, who barely survived Cincinnati in Week 11 and will be up against an improving Jets team on the road. Are we really trusting Adam Gase to win three straight, though? Let's ride Josh Jacobs instead.

Prediction: Raiders 21, Jets 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Saints -9.5

Looks like banking on Kyle Allen was the wrong move. Things aren't going to get any easier for Carolina on the road, where their defense will be hard-pressed to prevent Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray for racking up 200 yards from scrimmage.

Prediction: Saints 29, Panthers 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5

A few weeks ago, we would've laughed off the idea these teams would both be 3-7, but here we are. And the Falcons' suffocating defense is inexplicably back. At home, they have to be the favorites considering Jameis Winston's penchant for turnovers.

Prediction: Falcons 26, Buccaneers 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Lions -3.5

No Matthew Stafford, no problem. Jeff Driskel hasn't been half-bad as Detroit's fill-in under center, and while it might be tempting to predict a Dwayne Haskins breakout at home, nothing else indicates Washington is anywhere near ready to compete.

Prediction: Lions 28, Redskins 21

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

The brain says pick the Seahawks. They've got an MVP candidate at QB, they can run the ball, and the Eagles are just flat-out mediocre. The gut, however, says Doug Pederson's bunch strikes when you least expect them to. Plus, Seattle's "D" is suspect.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Seahawks 24

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Ryan Tannehill has played pretty well since taking over for Marcus Mariota, and the Titans deserve to be favored after their upset of K.C. But this is the AFC South. Nothing goes according to plan. Give this one to the Jags, who ride a ball-control attack to victory.

Prediction: Jaguars 19, Titans 17

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Part of me really wants to go Dallas here. The Cowboys have a dynamic offense, and the Patriots' own offense has lots of issues. In prime time, however, after an ugly showing in Philly, Tom Brady and Co. will be motivated. That's bad news for the 'Boys.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Cowboys 24

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3

The Packers haven't had the prettiest road to 8-2, but you know what? The Niners have been tiptoeing the line in recent weeks, too. Their defense is scary, yes, but so is Aaron Rodgers. San Fran's own offense is also still banged up.

Prediction: Packers 26, 49ers 24

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -3

This is the ultimate opportunity for Sean McVay's squad to buy back confidence and national attention, and the Rams' run defense bodes well for the matchup. Still, it's hard not to vouch for Lamar Jackson over Jared Goff at this point.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Rams 23

Benjamin's record

Last week: 10-4

Season (straight up): 100-61-1

Season (against the spread): 78-83-1