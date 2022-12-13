1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

The Jets kept Stefon Diggs in check Saturday, holding him to 37 yards on three receptions. None of those receptions were credited to Gardner, however. According to TruMedia, his lone reception allowed on targets was a comeback route to Gabe Davis for six yards. It was the fifth time this season he has given up single digit yards or fewer. He has not allowed more than 51 receiving yards in a game.

2 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson has now broken a Jets rookie receiving yards record, previously held by Keyshawn Johnson, with 868. The Ohio State product has been able to accomplish it despite catching passes from three separate quarterbacks. He does a great job of creating opportunities for himself and the Jets have been rewarding him.

3 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave has also not had the most stable quarterback situation in 2022. Despite the circumstances, he has recorded 60 receptions for 887 yards and three touchdowns. On the year, 68.3% of his receptions have gone for either a first down or a touchdown, according to TruMedia.

4 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

Statistically, London does not stack up favorably to Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson, but he has been limited by the play-calling and quarterback play. He continues to do a good job of creating separation and there is no question he is going to be a productive player in Atlanta for several years. Atlanta was on a bye this week.

5 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE

Hutchinson has 7 sacks on the year. Traditionally, Defensive Rookie of the Year goes to an edge rusher with 10+ sacks and Hutchinson is on that pace. Sauce Gardner is the runaway winner but Hutchinson has put together a nice resume.

6 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen's six interceptions is tied for the league lead. He has not been as consistent or as much of a lockdown as Sauce Gardner, but you can't take those turnover worthy plays away from him. He has given Seattle additional opportunities to score.

7 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs CB

McDuffie did get turned around on one play that resulted in a touchdown and he was flagged for defensive pass interference for the second time this season. However, his three completions allowed went for just 23 yards, according to TruMedia.

8 Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF

Hamilton has primarily been a rotational piece of that Baltimore defense this season. However, he stepped into an expanded role Sunday and played well, allowing one reception for seven yards, according to TruMedia.

9 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB

Pierce has the highest tackle avoidance rate (35.9%) this year, according to TruMedia, among players with at least 100 rushes. His .99 yards before contact is the seventh-lowest in the league. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, which means he is fighting for most of his yardage.

10 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C

Linderbaum has grown better and better in his role with each passing week despite instability in the roles behind him. He did allow Chris Wormley on his hip one play but, overall, he has done a much better job of not giving up that angle.

11 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

The Bears were one of six teams on a bye this week. They return next week against the Eagles.

12 Charles Cross Seattle Seahawks OT

Cross still has some forward lean that occasionally allowed Brian Burns to exploit and pressure the quarterback but, when the rookie plays with a stable base, he has been a brick wall for opponents.

13 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Cross was playing alright early and Lucas was performing very well. The opposite is true during the second half of the season so that is why they travel together on this list.

14 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

Kohou was picked on early and often against the Chargers this weekend. According to TruMedia, he gave up 11 completions for 83 yards and one touchdown. He gave up a 21 yard reception in which he played underneath a route working deep instead of covering Austin Ekeler in the flat.

15 Jack Jones New England Patriots CB