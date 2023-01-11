For the first time, the NFL Players Association has released its own All-Pro team recognizing the best players from the regular season.

Players across the league were asked to vote for the best player at their position as well as the positions that they line up against. Unlike the Pro Bowl, where players' votes counts for only one-third of the total votes, the NFLPA's All-Pro Team was determined only by players currently on NFL rosters.

Here's a look at the NFLPA's inaugural All-Pro team, which was released on Wednesday. The 49ers and Chiefs each led the way with four players selected.

Offense



QB: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

RB: Josh Jacobs (Raiders)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

WR: Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Davante Adams (Raiders)

TE: Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

LT: Trent Williams (49ers)

LG: Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles)

RG: Zack Martin (Cowboys)

RT: Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Defense

EDGE: Nick Bosa (49ers), Myles Garrett (Browns)

IDL: Chris Jones (Chiefs), Aaron Donald (Rams)

NT: Dexter Lawrence (Giants)

Off-Ball LB: Fred Warner (49ers), Roquan Smith (Ravens)

CB: Patrick Surtain II (Broncos), Darius Slay (Eagles)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers

SS: Derwin James Jr. (Chargers)

Special Teams

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons)

PR: KaVontae Turpin (Cowboys)

Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Commanders), Justin Hardee (Jets)

K: Jason Myers (Seahawks)

P: Tommy Townsend (Chiefs)

LS: Morgan Cox (Titans)