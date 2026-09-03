The 2026 NFL season is officially here, and every fan base believes they have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy (except maybe the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals). It's all happiness and butterflies for football fans as we enter opening week, but have you ever stopped to wonder if all this optimism is unwarranted?

Let's get pessimistic and talk about one reason why every team in the AFC will disappoint its fan base in 2026. If your team fails to meet expectations this season -- whatever those are -- what will be the reason? From awful offensive lines to questionable quarterbacks, to shaky secondaries and pathetic pass rushes, there are reasons to be wary of every team in the NFL.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Offensive line

The Baltimore Ravens have three new starters on the interior of their offensive line: John Simpson at left guard, Ethan Pocic or Jovaughn Gwyn at center and first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane at right guard.

If this group can't stop pressure up the middle, Lamar Jackson is going to be scrambling for his life. Now, the two-time NFL MVP is pretty good at scrambling, but if he suffers any kind of injury, the Ravens are toast. Jackson missed four games with a hamstring injury in 2025, and while he eventually returned, the Ravens quarterback accounted for just 12 touchdowns compared to eight turnovers in the final nine games of the season. Anyone who watched the Ravens knew something was off, as Jackson's rushing yards per game dropped from 41.5 to 20.3. So, can this offensive line keep Jackson upright and healthy?

Cincinnati Bengals: Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is expected to be "better" in 2026 given the additions of players like Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook. But how much better? This unit ranked third-worst in scoring defense (28.9) and dead last in yards per play allowed (6.2) last year. The Bengals have now missed three straight postseasons after back-to-back AFC title game appearances, largely because of the defense (along with Joe Burrow's injuries).

Can Cincinnati generate any pass rush with Mafe, Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Cashius Howell? Will linebackers Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. perform better in Year 2? The secondary looks solid on paper, but this group gave up 7.0 YAC per reception last season -- the most by any team in the last 20 years! The Bengals will have to prove their issues on defense are fixed.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

Andrew Berry put together the best draft class in the NFL last season and appears to have another solid group coming in with Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. This Cleveland Browns defense is going to be effective, even without Myles Garrett. The problem is that they still don't have a quarterback!

Whether you were surprised by the decision or not, Deshaun Watson did not earn the job over Shedeur Sanders in the preseason. He's been statistically the worst starting quarterback in the NFL since that infamous trade back in 2022 and will surely be on a short leash this season. Sanders definitely energizes the fan base, but he was also statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the league since his NFL debut in Week 11 last year. Personally, I'd roll with Sanders. But the quarterback issue may set up another season-long nightmare for our friends up in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Secondary

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Mike Tomlin and replaced him with Mike McCarthy, I view this team exactly the same as I did last year: a fringe playoff team that is competitive but won't win the Super Bowl.

The Achilles' heel of this team could be the offensive line or the secondary. This Steelers pass defense ranked fourth-worst in the NFL last year. They did add Jamel Dean, who is a legitimate starter at corner, and safety Jaquan Brisker, who loves to mash the hit stick but has struggled in coverage and with concussions.

We also don't know if Joey Porter Jr. will be in the fold. He's finally been activated from the PUP list, but he hasn't been practicing with the team. Porter is seeking a lucrative long-term extension, which is why his name has been floated in recent trade rumors. Even if he suits up for the Steelers, it's hard to imagine he's in tip-top football shape right now, so how will that affect Pittsburgh's secondary to begin the season? Speaking of beginning the season, safety DeShon Elliott is also going to miss the first four games of the year after being placed on injured reserve.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Defensive growing pains

The Buffalo Bills are entering a new era with Joe Brady. Losing Sean McDermott means the defense will look different as well. Instead of a 4-3 base, Buffalo is moving to an attacking 3-4 with Jim Leonhard. The former NFL safety found success sending blitzers with the Denver Broncos, but that unit is one of the most talented in the NFL on paper. We can't really say that about Buffalo.

Not only have the Bills struggled to pressure the passer in recent years, but the run defense was also a nightmare in 2025. They allowed the third-most yards per rush (5.1) and fifth-most rushing yards per game (136.2) last season, and they allowed a whopping seven 40-yard rushes -- which, of course, ranked the most in the NFL. Will the schematic changes pay immediate dividends?

Miami Dolphins: Overall roster makeup

There are several areas where the Dolphins are lacking on paper. We'll see if Chop Robinson and Josh Uche can provide some juice off the edge and if rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez can play an important role in Year 1. The secondary is very much a work in progress, but first-round pick Chris Johnson will be expected to be an instant-impact playmaker.

Offensively, we don't know if Malik Willis is a legitimate starting quarterback, and he doesn't have the most talented wide receiving corps in the world. Malik Washington is the returning leading receiver, with rookies Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell expected to see plenty of reps, too. Get ready for 100 touches in the month of September, De'Von Achane.

Hopefully, Jon-Eric Sullivan can identify some key building blocks in 2026, but the fans understand this is a rebuild.

New England Patriots: Strength of schedule

Schedule, schedule, schedule. New England Patriots fans are sick of people bringing up their schedule, I know.

If you were unaware, the Pats played the easiest strength-of-schedule since the turn of the millennium last year, which helped them reach the Super Bowl. This season, they have the sixth-hardest strength of schedule overall, and the toughest Weeks 1-4 strength of schedule entering a season in the last 40 YEARS. Many have identified the Patriots as the prime regression candidate in the AFC, and it has a lot to do with their schedule.

New York Jets: Quarterback

I think the New York Jets are one of the most-improved teams in the NFL this year on paper. They spent two first-round picks on weaponry to bolster a group that already has Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, the offensive line is actually solid, and the defense has new starters on the interior (pass rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety). The X-factor for the Jets this year is quarterback.

New York made the decision to bring back Geno Smith after he led the league in sacks taken (55) and interceptions (17) in his one season with the Raiders. However, I would argue he's actually upgrading in New York. Still, at 35 years old, can Smith be a plus for this offense? All he needs to do is be an effective distributor from the pocket.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Regression to the mean

The Broncos are loaded. A top-three defense, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal and a new WR1 in Jaylen Waddle. However, some troubling trends stand out.

The Broncos went 14-3 last season, and 12 of those wins were comebacks. That broke the record of 11 comeback wins in a single season, set by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. We all know what happened to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. Denver went an incredible 11-2 in one-score games last season, which is not replicable, and registered the best sack differential in NFL history at +45. That won't happen again either.

Kansas City Chiefs: Pass rush

Magic Mahomes can overcome just about anything, and there's reason to be optimistic about the Chiefs' offense in general after the additions of Kenneth Walker III and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Where I think the Chiefs will fall short is pressuring the passer.

The Chiefs ranked in the bottom 10 in sacks last year with 35, and are expected to start George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte on the edge, with rookie R Mason Thomas sprinkled in. Karlaftis recorded six sacks last season, which tied for 50th in the NFL, and Gillotte recorded 1.5 sacks in his rookie year. Maybe the Chiefs hope Chris Jones and rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods can shoulder the load getting after the quarterback, but I predict fans will once again be underwhelmed by the K.C. pass rush.

Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders had probably the worst wide receiver room in the NFL last year with Tre Tucker and Jack Bech. To bolster the unit, Vegas added former Minnesota Vikings WR3 Jalen Nailor and drafted Malik Benson in the sixth round.

Tight end Brock Bowers is going to be the star of this passing attack, but Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza don't appear to have any big playmakers out wide.

Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive line

The Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 campaign was sunk by injuries on the offensive line, and it would be a shame if that happened again in 2026. It's possible.

Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are star tackles, but things will get worrisome if one goes down. Speaking of worrisome, the Chargers have three new starters on the interior. Jim Harbaugh still hasn't named a starter at left guard between Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III, new center Jake Slaughter is a rookie and right guard Cole Strange put up some lowlights in the preseason.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Quarterback

It's sink or swim time for C.J. Stroud. The ceiling for the Houston Texans this season is the Super Bowl, and the floor is a spot on the quarterback carousel.

Stroud is set up for success in 2026. He's entering his second year with offensive coordinator Nick Caley, and the offensive line should be improved. He's got a good wide receiving corps, an upgrade at running back with David Montgomery and the backing of arguably the best defense in the NFL. The stage is set.

Still, there's no doubt that Stroud has regressed since his historic rookie season in 2023. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to see his passing yards per game drop 50+ from Year 1 to Years 2-3 (min. 50 starts). The performance in last year's playoffs was embarrassing, as Stroud became the first player in NFL history to throw five interceptions and fumble five times in a single postseason. This year, we will find out whether Stroud is worth big money.

Indianapolis Colts: Wide receiver

Will Daniel Jones' wide receiving corps be good enough? The Indianapolis Colts gave Alec Pierce the largest contract for a wide receiver in free-agency history, and it's unknown if he can be a legitimate No. 1 wideout. Plus, he missed the entire offseason/preseason due to ankle surgery. The Colts went out and signed Keenan Allen to boost this group, but he's now 34-years-old and was just arrested on DWI charges. Behind them are Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Rushing attack

The Jacksonville Jaguars allowed Travis Etienne Jr. to walk in free agency after his third 1,000-yard rushing season. The Jags' rushing attack ranked No. 20 in the NFL last year. Do we really think Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. are an improvement over Etienne?

Tuten recorded 386 total yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, while Rodriguez has averaged 26.3 rushing yards per game over his three-year career. The Jaguars won't repeat as AFC South champs if they can't run the football.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback

Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans is a second-year signal-caller many people expect to make a jump with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but what if that's not the case?

The former No. 1 overall pick led one touchdown drive on six preseason possessions -- all against backups. It's true that no one should overreact to preseason football, but Ward wasn't very accurate as a passer either. We all know this player possesses a fun skill set that lets him extend plays and make some wild downfield throws, but can he run a system and make all the easy throws consistently?

The Titans likely aren't winning the Super Bowl this year, so expectations and "disappointment" are relative. But there's a reality where Robert Saleh fields a competitive defense and Ward's inaccuracies fail to jump-start one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in franchise history.