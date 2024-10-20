The stage is set for a very entertaining quarterback matchup in NFL Week 7 as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-2) host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (5-1) on CBS and Paramount+. The Packers have been rolling over the last couple of weeks, but need a win to stay in a very competitive NFC North race. Meanwhile, the Texans sit comfortably atop the AFC South but have won two of their last three games by four or fewer points. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Every NFL on CBS game this season can be watched on Paramount+.

How to watch Texans vs. Packers

Packers vs. Texans date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Packers vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Packers vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Texans vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Packers vs. Texans, the model is backing Green Bay to cover the spread. Sunday's matchup could potentially be a very close game, but the Packers have a slight edge with home-field advantage. They also have a top-10 rush defense that has only allowed 110 average yards on the ground this season, which will challenge Joe Mixon as he tries to get the ball downfield for Houston.

The Texans' pass defense has been effective all season, but they will have their hands full on Sunday. Love has two or more touchdown passes in each of his starts this season and has a plethora of weapons downfield including Jayden Reed, who has 27 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns. Houston is also dealing with some injuries on defense, which gives Green Bay's offense another advantage.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.