The Kansas City Chiefs just got done winning their second straight Super Bowl, which should bring to mind the Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the big game at the end of the 2022 season. But does it? Just a year after contending with Patrick Mahomes and Co. for the NFL's ultimate prize, the Eagles somehow feel much further removed from their title bid.

Maybe it's because of the way their 2023 campaign -- once marked by a string of clutch shootouts with teams including the Chiefs -- ended with an apathetic whimper. Maybe it's because, for a week or so, head coach Nick Sirianni didn't even appear safe atop the staff. Either way, Philly has serious work to do if it wants to get back on the top stage.

First up will be free agency, where the Eagles could say goodbye to more than a dozen veterans with expiring contracts, as well as retirement candidates Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, two of the few remaining pillars from their 2017 Super Bowl LII victory. But the real groundwork for championship contention is arguably done through the draft, where icons like Kelce and Cox were once mined.

With that in mind, here's a look at the Eagles' projected 2024 draft picks, as well as an ideal draft plan:

Eagles' 2024 draft picks

Note: Full draft order courtesy of Tankathon.

Round Overall Pick 1 22 2 50 (from Saints) 2 53 3 97 5 159 (from Buccaneers) 5 169 5 170 5 177 6 188 (from Falcons)

Latest first-round mock draft picks

Expert Selection School Ryan Wilson WR Keon Coleman Florida State Chris Trapasso CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama Josh Edwards OLB Chop Robinson Penn State Tom Fornelli CB Quinyon Mitchell

Toledo

Perfect Eagles draft plan

1. Secure a defensive back by the end of Day 2

The Eagles will almost certainly address cornerback and/or safety with a veteran addition considering they're still eyeing a Lombardi run. But there is perhaps no area on their roster with a more glaring need for blue-chip prospects. Starting cover men Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both over 30 and aged quickly during the 2023 season, while oft-injured slot regular Avonte Maddox is another potential salary-cap casualty. The only healthy safety leaving the playoffs, meanwhile, was Kevin Byard, 30, who didn't necessarily justify his pricy contract after arriving midseason via trade.

The Eagles have a pair of former fourth-round picks in Kelee Ringo (2023) and Zech McPhearson (2021) who should vie for more snaps at corner, but they could use more of a premium investment, even if one or both of Slay and Bradberry stick. With three picks in the first two rounds, there's ample opportunity for general manager Howie Roseman to make that happen. Traditionally, Roseman has waited until Day 3 to draft either CB or S, but when he has swung bigger, he's tended to do so at corner -- most recently using a second-rounder on Sidney Jones in 2017. Regardless, the secondary needs reinforcements.

2. Prioritize the trenches (again)

The Eagles' bread and butter is filling and refilling the lines on both sides of the ball. This year should be no exception, especially with two of the club's most important players -- Kelce and Haason Reddick -- facing uncertain futures. Kelce has teased but not confirmed retirement, while Reddick is a trade candidate while reportedly seeking a pay raise.

On paper, Philly is prepared for the former's exit, with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens already in place as interior men, but with star right tackle Lane Johnson approaching his age-34 season and touting an extensive injury history, another early-round OL investment would be justified. You can simply never care too much about protecting your quarterback.

As for Reddick, the Eagles do have Josh Sweat on the other side, but after the latter's quiet finish to the season, the rotation already looks ready for replenishing. Pending free agent Brandon Graham will be 36, after all, and 2023 first-rounder Nolan Smith is still a relative unknown. With top dollar already committed to Sweat and/or Reddick, the draft could be the best avenue for Roseman to beef up the pass rush, not to mention get new coordinator Vic Fangio a more natural fit for his 3-4 scheme.

3. Target upside at pass catcher and linebacker

The Eagles already boast one of the best young receiving duos in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert when healthy has been one of the NFL's most productive tight ends. But they sorely lacked -- or at least refused to involve -- a No. 4 target for Jalen Hurts throughout 2023. Goedert's injury history suggests they should be in the market for any kind of difference-making juice at either wideout or tight end, though it's also possible they'd prefer to get more of a proven veteran at those spots.

Linebacker, meanwhile, has been one of the team's most consistently underwhelming groups under Roseman's watch. The GM has connected on a few of his free agent swings -- most notably Nigel Bradham in 2017 and undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards in 2019 -- but too often left the Eagles overmatched in the middle of their defense. Multiple darts should be thrown here, including in free agency, but it's imperative Philly doesn't leave the draft without injecting more youth, more speed, more anything at the position.