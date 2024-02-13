The Super Bowl is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs are not only NFL champions but an official dynasty, having captured three of the league's last five Lombardi Trophies. Already, however, plenty of teams have turned the page to the 2024 offseason, where they'll begin their own quest to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Both the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, their Super Bowl LVIII opponent, will soon join the rest of the league in preparing for the months ahead. With that in mind, here's an early forecast of what's next for some of the top-10 unrestricted free agents between both contenders, including perennial All-Pro Chris Jones, who helped K.C. hoist its latest trophy:

Chiefs UFAs

If the Chiefs had lost Super Bowl LVIII, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter may have been identified as a chief culprit, struggling to keep up with the 49ers' pass rush out of the gate. Remember, K.C.'s original plan at left tackle in 2023 was reportedly to shift Jawaan Taylor from the right side. They probably won't rush to get a new deal done.

Projection: Signs one-year, $4 million deal with Green Bay Packers

The five-time Pro Bowler was once again instrumental to a Chiefs title run in 2023, capping a year that began with a holdout through Week 1. His renegotiated contract, averaging payouts of $20M per year, will void in March, and he'll surely be seeking another raise, fresh off the third double-digit sack season of his career. While other clubs would pay a fortune to have his disruptive presence in the trenches, K.C. values him too much to let him flirt with another exit.

Projection: Signs three-year, $90 million extension with Chiefs

The former fifth-round pick had a career year as a full-timer off the edge, hitting 6.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits, and Charles Omenihu's late-year injury probably raises his importance in the building. But with Chris Jones commanding top dollar and George Karlaftis also in place at defensive end, Danna is poised to have a richer opportunity elsewhere.

Projection: Signs two-year, $19.5 million deal with Detroit Lions

A regular in the Chiefs' linebacker corps for four years, Gay has now been a part of two title-winning defenses in K.C., even though his numbers have never been gaudy. He'll probably be among the most affordable of their homegrown free agents on this side of the ball, but even then, re-signing Drue Tranquill or leaning on Nick Bolton is probably more likely.

Projection: Signs two-year, $13 million deal with Dallas Cowboys

Perhaps no Chief earned themselves a bigger raise this year than Sneed, whose physical perimeter work (career-high 14 pass deflections) had teammate Justin Reid deeming him K.C.'s most underrated, All-Pro-caliber defender. The Chiefs would surely love to have him back, but with Trent McDuffie also emerging at corner, they may prefer to let Sneed test the market, just as they did with Charvarius Ward before him. Plenty of other clubs will extend lucrative interest.

Projection: Signs three-year, $48 million deal with Las Vegas Raiders

49ers UFAs

The former New York Jets first-rounder hardly played as Brock Purdy's backup in 2023, but by nature of his position, he's a relatively big name to watch in the QB market, where teams are always eyeing high-upside flyers. Darnold may be best suited standing pat, but Kyle Shanahan probably trusts his own ability to cultivate other young signal-callers, and the clock is also ticking on the former USC standout's path to another starting gig.

Projection: Signs one-year, $5 million deal with New Orleans Saints

The 49ers enjoyed one of Young's best performances in the Super Bowl, and on paper, the ex-Washington Commanders star makes sense as a long-term fit alongside Nick Bosa, his former Ohio State teammate. But they'd also get a solid compensatory draft pick if he walks, and his overall half-season performance after the trade deadline probably won't justify the money he'll command on an extension. Other clubs, meanwhile, figure to be more desperate for pass-rush help.

Projection: Signs four-year, $62 million deal with Atlanta Falcons

The former Dallas Cowboys standout has now played for three different teams in the last three years, struggling to generate much pressure when afforded opportunities in San Francisco following an in-season trade. He's likely to explore low-risk, high-upside deals elsewhere as the 49ers seek to get younger in the trenches.

Projection: Signs one-year, $1.5 million deal with Chicago Bears

The former No. 14 overall pick has played just 11 games the last three seasons, struggling to stay healthy or make an impact as part of San Francisco's vaunted defensive front. But someone will be willing to take a gamble on the physical traits that prompted his hyped arrival. One candidate could be former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans in Houston.

Projection: Signs one-year, $1.5 million deal with Houston Texans

The 12-year veteran was a surprise difference-maker for San Francisco a year ago, snagging five picks, and his veteran savviness helped anchor the back end for the 49ers once again this season. He struggled in the Super Bowl, however, and will be 34 before the start of the 2024 campaign. He also hinted at hanging up the cleats before.

Projection: Retires