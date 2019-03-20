Raiders sign controversial linebacker Vontaze Burfict despite ugly history with Antonio Brown
Burfict has found a new home in Oakland one day after getting cut by the Bengals
Despite his declining quality of play and controversial style of play that has led to countless suspension and fines, it took linebacker Vontaze Burfict only one day to find a new home after getting cut by the Bengals on Monday.
As first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing Burfict to a one-year contract in a move that reunites Burfict with Paul Guenther, the Raiders' defensive coordinator who worked closely with Burfict in Cincinnati as the Bengals' linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Rapoport reported that Burfict's deal can reach $5 million with incentives.
The Raiders have since confirmed the signing.
Burfict fills a need for the defensively-inept Raiders. After signing Lamarcus Joyner to fill a need in the secondary, the Raiders' biggest holes after the opening period of free agency were at pass rusher and linebacker. On Tuesday, they got a linebacker in Burfict who has been a very good player at his peak, but is also remarkably inconsistent due to his inability to stay on the field. Unlike some snakebitten players who suffer unlucky injuries that keep them off the field, Burfict's availability issues are entirely of his own making. He's been suspended numerous times for dirty play and for violating the league performance-enhancing drug policy.
Our Ryan Wilson provided a summary during this past season after Burfict found himself in yet another controversy:
By the way, "repeat offender" doesn't do justice to just how often Burfict has run afoul of the rules. The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on [Antonio] Brown during a 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. That played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. There was also the dirty hit against the Chiefs during the 2017 preseason, and accusations by the Steelers last season that he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during a game.
This is what his controversial history looks like in video form:
But again, Burfict has shown the ability to be a good player when he's available to play. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 after a 177-combined-tackle season. He's eclipsed the 100-tackle threshold three times in his seven-year career. And again, the Raiders had a need at linebacker. Given Guenther's history with Burfict and Jon Gruden's habit of signing veterans, Burfict landing in Oakland is not all surprising, even though it's fair to question how effective he still is at this stage in his career.
What's definitely awkward and potentially troublesome about the signing is is that it means Burfict will also be reunited with Antonio Brown in Oakland. The former Steelers receiver, who was traded to the Raiders just over a week ago, has a long history with the former Bengal.
In a playoff game a few years ago, Burfict went head hunting and concussed Brown. He later said Brown "faked" it.
This past season, he appeared to target Brown again.
With Gruden on the sidelines, and Brown and Burfict in the same locker room, would anyone be surprised if "Hard Knocks" decided to make the Raiders their next subject? As our John Breech noted, the Raiders are one of five teams the NFL can force to be on "Hard Knocks" in 2019. At this point, the Raiders appear to be the most interesting team on that list.
They were already interesting before they signed Burfict. His addition turns them into one of the most interesting teams in the league heading into the 2019 season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys sign Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
Cobb is coming off a successful eight-year run with the Packers
-
Lions sign Tommylee Lewis to contract
Lewis is entering his fourth year in the league
-
Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal
If Kraft accepts the offer, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution will be dro...
-
Report: Cardinals brass meet with Murray
As rumors swirl, the Cardinals will meet with the player many expect to go No. 1 overall
-
What to know about Daniel Jones
Is Daniel Jones a first-round pick or will he be pushed into the first round because demand...
-
Wilson: 'Great potential' in next deal
The Seahawks signal-caller wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history