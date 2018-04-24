Raiders sign former Eagles, Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley after recent arrest

Eight days after being arrested and subsequently released by the Eagles, cornerback Daryl Worley landed with another NFL team. On Monday, the Raiders announced that they signed Worley to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Worley, a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, appeared in 31 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons before getting traded to Philadelphia this offseason in a deal that saw receiver Torrey Smith go to Carolina. He was expected to bolster the Eagles' secondary. Instead, he got arrested before he could even take the field.

On the morning of April 15, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that "Worley was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway." According to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Worley was tasered by Philadelphia police after he got combative with them near the Eagles team facility. Later that day, the Eagles cut him.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Worley faces the following six charges:

DUI Firearms not to be carried without a license Carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia Possession of an instrument of crime Resisting arrest Disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting



A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 1.

Still, it took him only just over a week to find a new home in the NFL. If you're keeping track, Worley is the fifth cornerback of note that the Raiders have added in free agency, with most of their additions being under-the-radar type of signings.

#Raiders have added 5 CBs of note in free agency: Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley, Leon Hall, Shareece Wright, Senquez Golson. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 23, 2018

In Worley's brief career, he's notched three interceptions, 19 passes defended, two sacks, and 111 tackles. At 23, he still holds plenty of promise as a football player.

Off-field concerns aside, Worley has flashed talent in bursts at boundary cornerback.



Worley allowed fewer than 1.18 yards per coverage snap while facing 75+ targets in 2016 & 2017. No #Raiders CB bested such figures in each of the past two seasons.https://t.co/szgTBnOrLc https://t.co/kPd49Hnq5e — Austin Gayle (@AustinGayle_PFF) April 23, 2018

Last season, the Raiders' defense ranked 29th in DVOA and 30th against the pass, per Football Outsiders. All signs indicate the Raiders will use the draft to address many of their weaknesses on that side of the ball after free agency came and went without the Raiders making any substantial defensive signings.