Kyler Fuller is coming home. The former All-Pro cornerback, a Baltimore native, has inked a one-year deal with the Ravens, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fuller, 30, spent his first six years with the Bears before spending last season with the Broncos. A Pro Bowler in 2018-19, Fuller has tallied 19 career interceptions and has broken up 86 passes during his first seven NFL seasons. He led the NFL in interceptions (7) and passes defensed (21) in 2018 as a member of the Bears.

The 2021 season was a challenging one for Fuller, who was temporarily benched while making a career-low 10 starts. Fuller, who was asked to play the nickel position for the first time in his career, eventually rebounded while earning his way back into the starting lineup. Fuller also played both right and left corner last season while helping the Broncos' defense finish third in the NFL in points allowed.

Fuller's arrival gives the Ravens more flexibility in the secondary. The move may allow Marlon Humphrey to move back inside, where he is more effective. Fuller also provides depth considering that Humphrey and fellow corner Marcus Peters are returning from significant injuries.

Along with Fuller, Humphrey, and Peters, the Ravens' secondary also includes safeties Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark and rookie Kyle Hamilton. Williams signed with Baltimore this offseason following a highly-successful five-year run with the Saints. Clark, a starter since 2019, set career highs in interceptions and passes defensed last season. Clark's presence will give Hamilton -- the first safety selected in this year's draft -- more time to get himself acclimated to the NFL.

Baltimore is looking to rebound after ending the 2021 season with six consecutive losses. Besieged by injury, the Ravens still managed to start the season with an 8-3 record.