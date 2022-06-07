The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and bettors are beginning to mull their options on not only Week 1 bets, but futures bets as well. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, there are Over/Under win totals for all 32 teams, odds for which team will win each division and then statistical futures bets.

One interesting futures bet is who will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2022? Last year, a 44-year-old Tom Brady led the NFL with 5,316 yards in the league's first 17-game regular season. The year before, Deshaun Watson earned the passing crown with 4,823 yards. In 2019, Jameis Winston topped all passers with 5,109 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. While it wasn't a "good" campaign for him, Winston has seemingly landed on his feet with the New Orleans Saints, and bettors are again eyeing him to lead the league in passing.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Winston has been bettors' most popular bet to lead the league in passing in 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick leads in total number of tickets at 18 percent, and total dollars wagered at 27 percent. He's received so many bets, his original price of +7500 has been driven down to +4000. Those +4000 odds are tied with Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.

A couple big bets have been placed on Winston to rack up the most passing yards. A Virginia bettor placed $2,000 on Winston at +5000 for potential winnings of $100,000, and a Nevada bettor placed $1,000 on Winston at +8000 for potential winnings of $80,000.

Winston played in just seven games last season due to a torn ACL, but he threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Winston didn't play the full seventh game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was injured, so if we take that contest out of the equation, Winston averaged just 185.6 passing yards per game. That figure would have ranked 31st in the league last season. While that specific statistic may give bettors pause, Winston saw his wide receiving corps completely revamped this offseason with the additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, plus the return of Michael Thomas. While Sean Payton stepped down this offseason, Pete Carmichael is still serving as offensive coordinator.

Here are Caesars' top 33 candidates to lead the league in passing yards in 2022. Winston is not the only quarterback with interesting odds on this list.