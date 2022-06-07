jameis-winston.jpg
USATSI

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and bettors are beginning to mull their options on not only Week 1 bets, but futures bets as well. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, there are Over/Under win totals for all 32 teams, odds for which team will win each division and then statistical futures bets.

One interesting futures bet is who will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2022? Last year, a 44-year-old Tom Brady led the NFL with 5,316 yards in the league's first 17-game regular season. The year before, Deshaun Watson earned the passing crown with 4,823 yards. In 2019, Jameis Winston topped all passers with 5,109 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. While it wasn't a "good" campaign for him, Winston has seemingly landed on his feet with the New Orleans Saints, and bettors are again eyeing him to lead the league in passing.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Winston has been bettors' most popular bet to lead the league in passing in 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick leads in total number of tickets at 18 percent, and total dollars wagered at 27 percent. He's received so many bets, his original price of +7500 has been driven down to +4000. Those +4000 odds are tied with Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders.

A couple big bets have been placed on Winston to rack up the most passing yards. A Virginia bettor placed $2,000 on Winston at +5000 for potential winnings of $100,000, and a Nevada bettor placed $1,000 on Winston at +8000 for potential winnings of $80,000. 

Winston played in just seven games last season due to a torn ACL, but he threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Winston didn't play the full seventh game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was injured, so if we take that contest out of the equation, Winston averaged just 185.6 passing yards per game. That figure would have ranked 31st in the league last season. While that specific statistic may give bettors pause, Winston saw his wide receiving corps completely revamped this offseason with the additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, plus the return of Michael Thomas. While Sean Payton stepped down this offseason, Pete Carmichael is still serving as offensive coordinator.

Here are Caesars' top 33 candidates to lead the league in passing yards in 2022. Winston is not the only quarterback with interesting odds on this list. 

NameOdds

Tom Brady

+700

Patrick Mahomes

+850

Justin Herbert

+900

Matthew Stafford

+900

Dak Prescott

+1000

Joe Burrow

+1000

Derek Carr

+1200

Josh Allen

+1200

Russell Wilson

+1500

Kirk Cousins

+1500

Aaron Rodgers

+1800

Kyler Murray

+2000

Matt Ryan

+2000

Deshaun Watson

+2000

Mac Jones

+2500

Trevor Lawrence

+3000

Jimmy Garoppolo

+3000

Ryan Tannehill

+3000

Tua Tagovailoa

+4000

Jameis Winston

+4000

Carson Wentz

+4000

Jared Goff

+5000

Jalen Hurts

+5000

Lamar Jackson

+7500

Daniel Jones

+8000

Trey Lance

+9000

Baker Mayfield

+10000

Zach Wilson

+10000

Taylor Heinicke

+10000

Sam Darnold

+10000

Teddy Bridgewater

+10000

Davis Mills

+12500

Justin Fields

+12500