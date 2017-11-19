Saints overcome 15-point deficit in final three minutes to stun Redskins in OT

The Saints rode into Sunday on a seven-game winning streak. That streak should've ended at the hands of the Redskins.

For 55-plus minutes, the Redskins outplayed the Saints. And they lost. Somehow, the Saints found a way to score the final 18 points of the game to steal a 34-31 overtime win, stretch their winning run to eight games, and improve to 8-2 on the year.

To be clear: With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Saints trailed by 15 points. And they won.

The comeback started with this touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Josh Hill.

After an extra point, the Saints needed a stop and eight points. They got the stop. And then they got the eight points.

The Saints entered Sunday's game with a 7-2 record in large part because of the dominant ground game. And the Saints' ground game has been dominant in large part because of rookie Alvin Kamara, who stole Adrian Peterson's role early in the season and has provided the Saints with additional firepower behind Mark Ingram.

Kamara and Ingram rescued the Saints against the Redskins. Trailing by eight points, the Saints mounted a tying drive. All eight points belonged to Kamara.

First, he caught an 18-yard touchdown from Drew Brees. But that description alone undersells the catch. Kamara first made contact with the ball around the 14-yard line. After a lengthy bobble, he didn't secure it until he was at the 6-yard line. The bobble worked in his favor as it seemingly threw off the defenders that surrounded him. Four Redskins defensive players were in Kamara's vicinity. None of them could bring him down.

WE.

DID.

THAT.@a_kamara6 with the touchdown and the two-point conversion to tie things up with 1:05 to play! #SaintsGameday | #WASvsNO pic.twitter.com/Dzae3lVa40 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2017

Kamara celebrated by taking a seat in the stands. But he was needed again. On the Saints' ensuing two-point try, they ran a pitch play to Kamara. He scored again.

The Saints' resurgent defense got another stop to force overtime.

They forced a punt to begin overtime. Their day ended there. The Saints didn't need another stop.

On their first offensive possession of overtime, the Saints let Ingram run wild. Ingram picked up 51 yards on two carries to get the Saints into field goal range, where kicker Wil Lutz capped the comeback with a game-winning field goal. Now 8-2, the Saints maintained their lead over the 7-3 Panthers in the NFC South.

The other side of this is that the Redskins' season is likely over at 4-6. Give them credit for fighting every week and being competitive, but it just hasn't been enough. To make matters worse, running back Chris Thompson lost his season to a fractured fibula. On Sunday, the Redskins flatlined.

The Saints' stock, on the other hand, is still soaring.