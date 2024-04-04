The Houston Texans sent shockwaves through the NFL on Wednesday by making a trade for Stefon Diggs. To make the deal happen, the Texans sent a 2025 second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Diggs and two draft picks (a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder).

It was such a huge move by the Texans that it caused a major impact to their Super Bowl odds. Here's a look at how things changed after the deal for Diggs went down (via BetMGM).

Texans Super Bowl odds



Before the trade: 25-to-1 (+2500)

After the trade: 15-to-1 (+1500)

Basically, the Texans went from being a fringe Super Bowl contender to being a legit contender for the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.

With Diggs now on the team, the Texans now have a high-powered offense that looks like this:

QB: C.J. Stroud

RB: Joe Mixon

WR: Stefon Diggs

WR: Nico Collins

WR: Tank Dell

TE: Dalton Schultz

Houston's offense was good last year and it should be even better this year. Not only did the Texans add Diggs, but Stroud is going to have another season of experience under his belt after taking home the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023.

As for the Bills, their odds went down, but they still have better odds than the Texans.

Bills Super Bowl odds



Before the trade: 12-to-1 (+1200)

After the trade: 14-to-1 (+1400)

It's not a huge move, but it definitely seems to take into account the fact that the Bills receiving group is an unknown quantity right now. Although they added both Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins this offseason, the fact of the matter is that they currently only have ONE wide receiver (Khalil Shakir) on their entire roster who has ever caught a pass from Josh Allen.

The trade also had an impact on the MVP race and the crazy thing is that Stroud and Allen now have the EXACT same odds for MVP (via Caesar's Sportsbook).

Allen's odds

Before trade: 8-to-1 (+800)

8-to-1 (+800) After trade: 10-to-1 (+1000)

Stroud's odds

Before trade: 12-to-1 (+1200)

12-to-1 (+1200) After trade: 10-to-1 (+1000)

Although Allen lost Diggs, there's a very good chance the Bills will find a replacement for their former receiver in the draft and if that happens, Allen's odds could go up again.

Three of our six draft experts here at CBS Sports have the Bills taking a receiver with the 28th overall pick. If you're wondering who the Bills might take with that pick, you can check out their options here.