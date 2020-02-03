Super Bowl 2020: Confetti printed with fans' tweets falls onto the field in Miami after Chiefs victory

The Kansas City Chiefs just won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. As Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes celebrates his first win on the biggest stage in football, confetti covered the field and the players in red, white and yellow. This year the confetti was not just little Lombardi Trophies in team colors however, it featured fan's tweets as well.

Leading up to the 54th Super Bowl, Twitter Sports informed fans that while they might not be able to make the trip to Miami, their words can. The league planned to have tweets that used the hashtag "#NFLTwitter" scattered throughout the classic confetti.

Social media has become a huge part of all sports, especially championship games, and now tweets are getting a spotlight in on the field as well.

Can't make it to the big game? Now your Tweets can!



Tweet your prediction or a show of support using #NFLTwitter and they may become confetti at Super Bowl LIVpic.twitter.com/7Qd4Akcr5l — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) January 29, 2020

Fans who were in attendance at the game posted photos after the clock read 0:00 and the Chiefs were officially Super Bowl champs.

From the initial tweets being posted back to Twitter, which reads a bit like Twitter-inception, it appears the league filtered the messages by team.

The #SuperBowLIV Chiefs victory confetti has tweets from happy fans on it! pic.twitter.com/IxLcL7grgS — Elanna Rubenstein (@RubensteinESPN) February 3, 2020

Not just any tweet made it out to the field or the stands. The tweets being caught by fans or being part of player's field snow angels are all positive messages.

Those accounts might just be getting a few more followers with these tweets getting that Super Bowl spotlight.