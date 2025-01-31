It's Super Bowl time once again, and as has been the case for four of the past five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are competing to keep the title of NFL champions and deliver the first threepeat in Super Bowl history. They'll once again be up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost two years ago on a field goal with only eight seconds left in regulation, and a similar late field goal last year sent the Super Bowl to overtime for just the second time ever, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers.

The Super Bowl is the biggest event each year for sportsbooks, as all will offer hundreds of ways to get action on what happens on the field on Sunday. Player yardage and touchdown props can be found for every NFL game, but the Super Bowl offers the opportunity for the sportsbooks to offer so much more, such as the first player to record a reception on each team, the total number of players to have a pass attempt and whether the Chiefs will go over or under 354.5 offensive yards.

Bettors will also hone in on action that happens before the opening kickoff, including the coin toss and the length of the national anthem, or what happens during the halftime show and the color of the Gatorade splashed on the winning coach. And for the hardcore fans looking to tie together Super Bowl bets with action across the rest of the sports world, some books will offer cross-sport props where you can pit elements of the game against other events happening during Super Bowl weekend, like whether Travis Kelce will have more receptions or a certain NBA player will record more assists in his game.

We're covering all those angles and more in our Super Bowl props guide. Here, we'll tell you what's available at four of the big national sportsbooks and offer some insight from the CBS Research team as well as picks from SportsLine's model, AI and experts, including Larry Hartstein, who is 151-113 (+1333) on his last 264 NFL player prop picks and has already entered multiple Super Bowl prop picks.

Be sure to check back regularly as we continue to update this post with prop lines as they become available as well as new SportsLine props content up until kickoff. All odds are as of Jan. 31 and are consensus unless otherwise noted.

SportsLine Props Guide Game Odds

Consensus spread: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 49.5

The opening line for most books was Chiefs -1.5, but there were some Eagles +2 lines available on Monday morning. That appears the most likely way the line could move from here, as FanDuel is offering a more expensive Chiefs -1.5 at -115. The Chiefs closed as short underdogs in each of the last two Super Bowl before winning each outright, both in close games, and it's interesting that the market feels this time around the Chiefs are the stronger side of the matchup.

The total has remained a 49.5 for a majority of books, but some have dipped down to 49, which could be an indication of how pro bettors think the game will go. The total seems more likely to rise as public money comes in on the Over, but if there remains enough pro money backing the Under at 49.5 or 50 throughout the week, it won't get any higher than that.

The Chiefs are 8-10-1 ATS this season and the Under is 11-8 in their games. The Eagles are 13-7 ATS this season and the Under is 1-9 in their games. The Chiefs' highest closing total in a game this season is 49.5 (AFC Championship vs. BUF). The Eagles' highest closing total in a game this season is 50 (Week 13 at BAL). Super Bowl LVII between these teams went over by 21.5 points.

You can find the current odds above or on SportsLine's NFL odds page.

Trends to know before making your pick:

If the spread stays at -1.5 or lower, it will be the seventh time the Super Bowl spread has been less than two points, with the favorites covering in four of the previous six such Super Bowls.

Favorites are 0-4 ATS and 1-3 SU in the last four Super Bowls, while underdogs are 10-7 SU in the last 17 Super Bowls.

The winning team has covered the spread in all 24 games where the spread was no more than four points, with the 2021 Bengals (+4.5) the only underdog of six points or less to cover and not win outright.

Last year was the first time the total pushed in Super Bowl history, and the Over and Under each covered 28 times prior (there was no total for Super Bowl I).

This is the second time ever that both conference championship games went over their total by 10+ points each (2006: IND/CHI scored 46 total points in the Super Bowl, hitting the Under by two points).

The Chiefs are 7-0 ATS and SU when the spread is less than three points in the playoffs with Mahomes.

The Chiefs are 3-1 ATS and SU in Super Bowls in the Mahomes era.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 24-15-1 ATS and 33-7 SU in his career off a bye week.

The Eagles are 2-0 ATS in Super Bowls as the underdog and 3-0 SU as an underdog this season.

SportsLine Props Guide Player Props

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.7 YDs 2903 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 8.04 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Hurts to attempt 24.4 passes, so it is leaning Under on that prop versus the consensus line below. You can find the model's full passing and rushing projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Pass yards 211.5 193.5 168.3 Pass completions 18.5 16.5 16 Pass attempts 27.5 24.1 23 Pass touchdowns 1.5 (-200 U) 1.2 1 Pass interceptions 0.5 (-160 U) 0.33 0 Rush yards 39.5 42 40.7 Rush attempts 9.5 (-125 O) 10 7.7 Longest completion 33.5 8/15 O 0/3 O Longest rush 12.5 8/15 O 2/3 O Anytime TD -115 10/15 Y 2/3 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 4-star rating on Hurts' passing yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Hurts' recent performance against his prop lines.

Jalen Hurts prop trends:

13 of last 15 games with fewer than 18.5 pass completions

Eight straight games without a completion longer than 31 yards

Only one interception in last 12 games

Larry Hartstein identified one Hurts prop with value early, locking in his play on the Eagles quarterback's pass attempts as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Mahomes to complete 22.2 passes, so it is leaning Under on that prop versus the consensus line below. You can find the model's full passing and rushing projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Pass yards 251.5 245.5 211 Pass completions 24.5 24.5 17 Pass attempts 36.5 36.3 25.5 Pass touchdowns 1.5 (-175 O) 1.63 1 Pass interceptions 0.5 (-128 U) 0.69 0 Rush yards 29.5 19.2 28.5 Rush attempts 5.5 (-140 O) 3.6 9 Longest completion 34.5 9/16 O 1/2 O Longest rush 12.5 6/16 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +350 2/16 Y 1/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3.5-star rating on Mahomes' rushing yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Mahomes' recent performance against his prop lines.

Patrick Mahomes prop trends:

10 of 18 games with a longest completion over 34.5 yards this season

Seven of 18 games with a longest rush over 12.5 yards this season

Only one interception during nine-game playoff win streak

Five interceptions in four career Super Bowl appearances

29 rushing yards or more in all four Super Bowl appearances

Larry Hartstein identified one Mahomes prop with value early, locking in his play on the Chiefs quarterback's longest rush as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 345 Yds 2005 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Barkley to record 2.4 receptions, so it is leaning Over on that prop versus the consensus line below. You can find the model's full rushing and receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Rush yards 113.5 125.3 147.3 Rush attempts 22.5 21.6 22 Receiving yards 13.5 17.4 11.7 Receptions 1.5 (-190 O) 2.06 2.33 Rush + receiving yards 130.5 142.7 159 Longest rush 24.5 8/16 O 2/3 O Longest reception 9.5 8/16 O 1/3 O Anytime TD -200 8/16 Y 2/3 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 4-star rating on Barkley's receptions prop, identifying a trend that has hit in five of six relevant matchups. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Barkley's recent performance against his prop lines.

Saquon Barkley prop trends:

No player has rushed for 114 yards or more in a Super Bowl since 2002

Barkley has 118 rush yards or more in five straight games (including playoffs)

Chiefs have allowed a 26-yard rush in only two of last 20 playoff games (including one in AFC Championship this year)

Jason La Canfora locked in one Barkley prop with value early, taking one side of the Eagles star's total carries prop as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who has hit four straight NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Kareem Hunt KC • RB • #29 Att 200 Yds 728 TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Hunt to record 14.1 rush attempts, so it is leaning Over on that prop versus the consensus line below. You can find the model's full rushing and receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Rush yards 45.5 56 54 Rush attempts 11.5 15.4 12.5 Receiving yards 6.5 13.5 4 Receptions 1.5 (-180 U) 1.77 1 Rush + receiving yards 54.5 69.5 58 Longest rush 11.5 6/13 O 2/2 O Longest reception 5.5 7/13 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +135 6/13 Y 2/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 4-star rating on Hunt's rush attempts prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Hunt's recent performance against his prop lines.

Kareem Hunt prop trends:

Has scored a touchdown in four straight games

Has a longest rush of Over 11.5 in four of last five games

Has no more than one reception in five of last six games

SportsLine experts locked in dozens of picks on the Super Bowl in the first few days following the matchup being set, most on player props ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to tight ends and even defensive players. Larry Hartstein has locked in multiple picks, and you can find those from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Isiah Pacheco KC • RB • #10 Att 83 Yds 310 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Pacheco to record 9.0 rush attempts, so it is leaning Over on that prop versus the consensus line below. You can find the model's full rushing and receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Rush yards 21.5 44.3 15 Rush attempts 5.5 (-145 O) 11.9 5 Receiving yards 4.5 11.3 6 Receptions 1.5 (-240 U) 1.71 1 Rush + receiving yards 29.5 55.6 21 Longest rush 8.5 4/7 O 1/2 O Longest reception 4.5 5/7 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +270 1/7 Y 0/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 4.5-star rating on Pacheco's receptions prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Pacheco's recent performance against his prop lines.

Isiah Pacheco prop trends:

No touchdowns in eight straight games

Has failed to increase rush attempts and yards in five straight games from previous appearance

Has a rush of at least eight yards in seven of nine games

SportsLine experts locked in dozens of picks on the Super Bowl in the first few days following the matchup being set, most on player props ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to tight ends and even defensive players. Larry Hartstein has locked in multiple picks, and you can find those from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Dallas Goedert PHI • TE • #88 TAR 52 REC 42 REC YDs 496 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Goedert to score 0.32 touchdowns, so it sees value in playing +300 on his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 51.5 49.6 62.7 Receptions 4.5 (-140 O) 4.2 5 Longest reception 19.5 3/10 O 3/3 O Anytime TD +300 2/10 Y 1/3 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3.5-star rating on Goedert's receptions prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Goedert's recent performance against his prop lines.

Dallas Goedert prop trends:

Has 4+ receptions in nine straight playoff games, the seventh-longest streak in NFL history

Five straight games of four receptions or fewer prior to recording seven receptions in NFC Championship

Has caught a 20-yard pass in all three playoff games after doing so in just three of 10 regular-season games

Jeff Hochman locked in one Goedert prop with value early, taking one side of the Eagles tight end's receiving yards prop as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who has hit 12 of his last 17 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 133 REC 97 REC YDs 823 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Kelce to record 0.42 touchdowns, so it would lean against the Chiefs tight end in the anytime TD market. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 63.5 51.4 68 Receptions 6.5 (-150 U) 6.1 4.5 Longest reception 20.5 7/16 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +125 3/16 Y 1/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3-star rating on Kelce's receiving yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Kelce's recent performance against his prop lines.

Travis Kelce prop trends:

19 TDs scored in last 19 playoff games

14 straight games with 70 receiving yards prior to AFC Championship (19 yards on two receptions)

At least six receptions in all four Super Bowl appearances

Jason La Canfora locked in one Kelce prop with value early, taking one of the Chiefs tight end's props as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who has hit four straight NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 97 REC 67 REC YDs 1079 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Brown to record 0.58 touchdowns, so it sees value playing his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 70.5 83 40 Receptions 4.5 (-168 O) 5.15 3 Longest reception 24.5 8/13 O 1/3 O Anytime TD +175 7/13 Y 1/3 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3-star rating on Brown's receiving yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Brown's recent performance against his prop lines.

A.J. Brown prop trends:

Brown had seven of his nine games with a 25+ yard reception before December

Brown has hit five receptions, 89 yards and scored a TD in the same game seven times this season

SportsLine experts locked in dozens of picks on the Super Bowl in the first few days following the matchup being set, most on player props ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to tight ends and even defensive players. Larry Hartstein has locked in multiple picks, and you can find those from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 89 REC 68 REC YDs 833 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Smith to score 0.55 touchdowns, so it sees value playing his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 50.5 64.1 40.3 Receptions 4.5 5.23 4 Longest reception 20.5 9/13 O 1/3 O Anytime TD +230 7/13 Y 0/3 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3.5-star rating on Smith's receiving yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Smith's recent performance against his prop lines.

DeVonta Smith prop trends:

Eight straight games with at least four receptions, with exactly four receptions in all three playoff games

Recorded a reception of at least 19 yards in 12 of 16 games

R.J. White identified one Smith prop with value early, locking in his play on the Eagles receiver's longest reception as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who is +1148 on his last 47 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Xavier Worthy KC • WR • #1 TAR 98 REC 59 REC YDs 638 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Worthy to score 0.54 touchdowns, so it sees value playing his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Rush yards 6.5 6.1 4 Receiving yards 55.5 37.5 65 Receptions 5.5 (-145 U) 3.47 5.5 Rush + receiving yards 64.5 43.6 69 Longest reception 21.5 3/17 O 1/2 O Anytime TD +150 8/17 Y 1/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3-star rating on Worthy's receiving yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Worthy's recent performance against his prop lines.

Xavier Worthy prop trends:

At least five receptions in seven straight meaningful games after not getting to five receptions in any of first 11

Recorded a 20-yard catch in two of first 15 games before getting at least a 21-yard reception in last three meaningful games

Scored a touchdown in four of last five meaningful games

Larry Hartstein identified one Worthy prop with value early, locking in his play on the Chiefs quarterback's longest rush as part of the dozens of picks available from SportsLine experts in the first week of betting on the Super Bowl. Get that pick from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

Marquise Brown KC • WR • #5 TAR 15 REC 9 REC YDs 91 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Brown to score 0.21 touchdowns, so it doesn't see value playing his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 40.5 45.5 17.5 Receptions 3.5 (-135 O) 4.5 1.5 Longest reception 18.5 1/2 O 0/2 O Anytime TD +265 0/2 Y 0/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 3.5-star rating on Brown's receiving yards prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Brown's recent performance against his prop lines.

Marquise Brown prop trends:

Reached 45 yards in both regular-season games but has just 35 yards total in postseason

Longest receptions have been for 20, 17, 15 and 14 yards

SportsLine experts locked in dozens of picks on the Super Bowl in the first few days following the matchup being set, most on player props ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to tight ends and even defensive players. Larry Hartstein has locked in multiple picks, and you can find those from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

DeAndre Hopkins KC • WR • #8 TAR 80 REC 56 REC YDs 610 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Hopkins to score 0.19 touchdowns, so it sees value playing his anytime touchdown prop. You can find the model's full receiving projections and prop leans over at SportsLine.

Prop Consensus Avg (reg) Avg (post) Receiving yards 13.5 38.1 5.5 Receptions 1.5 (-137 U) 3.5 0.5 Longest reception 9.5 9/10 O 1/2 O Anytime TD 500 3/10 Y 0/2 Y

SportsLine AI projects every player stat total as well and rates those projections against current prop lines, and it has a 4-star rating on Hopkins' receptions prop. Find out which side it likes and all its Super Bowl player prop picks over at SportsLine along with more data on Hopkins' recent performance against his prop lines.

DeAndre Hopkins prop trends:

Caught a 10-yard pass in first nine games with Chiefs but only once in last three games

Had three targets in all 10 regular-season games with Chiefs but has only seen three targets total in playoffs



SportsLine experts locked in dozens of picks on the Super Bowl in the first few days following the matchup being set, most on player props ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to tight ends and even defensive players. Larry Hartstein has locked in multiple picks, and you can find those from the expert who is +1333 on his last 264 NFL player prop picks along with every other Super Bowl 59 expert pick at SportsLine.

More receiving props

Kicker props

Prop FG Made XP Made Jake Elliott 1.5 (-138 U) 2.5 (-125 O) Harrison Butker 1.5 (-135 O) 2.5 (-125 U)

SportsLine Props Guide Scoring Props

Touchdown scorers

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is projecting Saquon Barkley to score 0.93 touchdowns, and you can find the model's full anytime TD projections and best longshot values over at SportsLine.

First touchdown scorer trends

The first TD of the past four Super Bowls have been scored by four different positions (2023 Christian McCaffrey, 2022 Jalen Hurts, 2021 Odell Beckham Jr, 2020 Rob Gronkowski)

Patrick Mahomes (2019) and Jalen Hurts (2022), who have each scored the first TD in a Super Bowl, account for two of the four first TDs by a QB in Super Bowl history

Eagles have scored first TD in 15 of 20 games, with Saquon Barkley (6) and Jalen Hurts (3) the only players to cash more than once

Chiefs have scored first TD in 11 of 19 games, with Kareem Hunt (5) the only player to cash more than once

Kareem Hunt can become the third player in NFL history to cash three first TD bets in a single postseason (1997 Terrell Davis, 2018 Sony Michel)

A running back hasn't scored the first TD since Super Bowl LIII

Team totals (odds provided by BetMGM)

Props Eagles Chiefs Team total 24.5 (-125 U) 25.5 (-115 U) 1H team total 10.5 (-125 O) 13.5 (-125 U) 1Q team total 3.5 (-120 U) 3.5 (-118 O) 2Q team total 6.5 (-165 O) 7.5 (-165 U) 3Q team total 3.5 (-120 U) 3.5 (-118 O) 4Q team total 6.5 (-165 O) 6.5 (-165 O)

More key scoring props

Will points be scored in first 5 minutes: Yes +125 | No -160 (BetMGM)

Will points be scored in first 6 minutes: Yes +115 | No -145 (Caesars)

Jersey number of first TD scorer: Over 15.5 (-125) | Under 15.5 (-105) (Caesars)

Team to score first: Chiefs -118 | Eagles -108

First touchdown: Chiefs -110 | Eagles -110 | Neither +15000 (Caesars)

First touchdown pass: Chiefs -165 | Eagles +135 (Caesars)

Team to score last: Chiefs -118 | Eagles -108

Team to score more TDs: Chiefs -125 | Eagles +105 (Caesars)

Chiefs players to score a TD: Over 2.5 (-145) | Under 2.5 (+110) (DraftKings)

Eagles players to score a TD: Over 2.5 (-110) | Under 2.5 (-110) (DraftKings)

Chiefs to score in all four quarters: Yes +145

Eagles to score in all four quarters: Yes +180

1+ TD scored in all four quarters: Yes +120 (FanDuel)

Both teams to score 20 or more: Yes -140 | No +110

Either team to score 30 or more: Yes +100 | No -130 (DraftKings)

Both teams to score 3 or more in first quarter: Yes +110 | No -140 (BetMGM)

Either team to record three unanswered scores: Yes -160 | No +125

Total touchdowns: Over 5.5 (-120) | Under 5.5 (-110)

Total touchdown yardage: Over 82.5 (-115) | Under 82.5 (-115) (DraftKings)

Longest touchdown: Over 37.5 (-115) | Under 37.5 (-115)

Shortest touchdown: Over 1.5 (+135) | Under 1.5 (-175)

Total field goal yardage: Over 116.5 (-115) | Under 116.5 (-115) (DraftKings)

Longest made field goal: Over 47.5 (-105) | Under 47.5 (-125) (Caesars)

Shortest made field goal: Over 27.5 (+100) | Under 27.5 (-130) (Caesars)

Both teams make a 33+ yard field goal: Yes +115 | No -150 (DraftKings)

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG: Yes -225 | No +165 (DraftKings)

Attempted two-point conversion: Yes +110 | No -145 (DraftKings)

Successful two-point conversion: Yes +250 | No -330

Offensive lineman scores a touchdown: Yes +1600

Defensive player to record a pick-six: Yes +600 (FanDuel)

Safety scored: Yes +1200 | No -2500

Punt-return touchdown: Yes +1300 | No -4000 (DraftKings)

Special-teams or defensive touchdown: Yes +300 | No -450 (DraftKings)

Player to record octopus (TD and 2-point conversion on same drive): Yes +1350 | No -4200

Scoring prop trends:

Will team that scores last win game? Yes has hit in 11 straight and 18 of past 19 Super Bowls

Will there be a score in final 3.5 minutes of fourth quarter? Yes has hit in nine straight and 16 of past 17 Super Bowls

Will the shortest TD be Under 1.5 yards? There has been a 1-yard TD in four of last five and seven of last nine Super Bowls

Will there be a defensive or special teams TD? No has hit in seven of past eight Super Bowls but only 54% all time

Will there be a punt-return TD? There has never been a punt-return TD in the Super Bowl

Will there be a kickoff-return TD? There have been 10 kickoff-return TDs in the Super Bowl, the last in 2013

SportsLine Props Guide Game Props

Team H2H props (odds via Caesars)

Prop Eagles Chiefs First 20+ yard gain -125 -105 First sack by defense -110 -120 First INT thrown +100 -130 First turnover committed -105 -125 First punt -115 -115 Most touchdowns +105 -125 Most made field goals +120 -150 Most trips into opponent red zone -115 -115 Most rush yards -300 +240 Most offensive plays -125 -105 Most net yards -115 -115 Most first downs -120 -110 Most third-down conversions -105 -125 Most punts -115 -115 Longest play from scrimmage -145 +115 Longest touchdown -135 +105 Longest touchdown drive -115 -115 Longest made field goal +100 -130 Longest punt -110 -120 Longest punt return +100 -130 Longest kickoff return +140 -170





Totals (odds via DraftKings)

Prop Over Under Players with pass attempt 2.5 (+200) 2.5 (-270) Players with reception 13.5 (+120) 13.5 (-160) KC players with reception 8.5 (+140) 8.5 (-175) PHI players with reception 5.5 (+100) 5.5 (-130) KC rush yards 109.5 (-115) 109.5 (-115) PHI rush yards 161.5 (-115) 161.5 (-115) KC rush attempts 25.5 (-115) 25.5 (-115) PHI rush attempts 32.5 (-125) 32.5 (+100) Players with rush attempt 7.5 (-150) 7.5 (+115) KC players with rush attempt 4.5 (-125) 4.5 (+105) PHI players with rush attempt 3.5 (+125) 3.5 (-165) KC offensive yards 354.5 (-115) 354.5 (-115) PHI offensive yards 364.5 (-115) 364.5 (-115) First downs 40.5 (-150) 40.5 (-110) KC first downs 19.5 (-145) 19.5 (+120) PHI first downs 20.5 (-130) 20.5 (+110) Third-down conversions 10.5 (-150) 10.5 (+115) KC third-down conversions 5.5 (-130) 5.5 (+110) PHI third-down conversions 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (-130) Fourth-down conversions 2.5 (+120) 2.5 (-150) KC fourth-down conversions 0.5 (-165) 0.5 (+130) PHI fourth-down conversions 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-170) Punts 6.5 (-110) 6.5 (-110) Gross punt yardage 331.5 (-110) 331.5 (-120) KC gross punt yardage 165.5 (-115) 165.5 (-115) PHI gross punt yardage 165.5 (-115) 165.5 (-115) Sacks 4.5 (-150) 4.5 (+120) Turnovers 2.5 (+145) 2.5 (-195) Largest lead of game 13.5 (-115) 13.5 (-115)

More game props

Game tied after 0-0: Yes -145 | No -115 (Caesars)

Any drive to start at 5-yard line or less: Yes +120 | No -150 (Caesars)

Both teams to record a sack: Yes -600 | No +400 (DraftKings)

Interception occurs in end zone: Yes +700 (Caesars)

Kickoff goes out of bounds: Yes +900 (Caesars)

Any quarterback to catch a pass: Yes +1600 (DraftKings)

Any kick hits upright or crossbar: Yes +550 | No -800 (Caesars)

Successful onside kick: Yes +2200

Last play of game is QB rush: Yes -210 | No +170 (Caesars)

Overtime: Yes +1100 | No -3000

Final score is Scorigami (unique in NFL history): Yes +2000 (Caesars)

Any player to have 25+ rush attempts: Yes +175 | No -220 (Caesars)

Any player to have 100+ rush yards: Yes -190 | No +160 (Caesars)

Any player to have 150+ receiving yards: Yes +500 (DraftKings)

Any player to have 200+ receiving yards: Yes +1800 (DraftKings)

Game leaders (odds via FanDuel)

Passing yards: Patrick Mahomes -260 | Jalen Hurts +190

Rushing yards: Saquon Barkley -490 | Kareem Hunt +700 | Jalen Hurts +1200 | Patrick Mahomes +2700 | Isiah Pacheco +3900 | Xavier Worthy +15000

Receiving yards: A.J. Brown +200 | Travis Kelce +390 | Xavier Worthy +430 | Dallas Goedert +500 | DeVonta Smith +550 | Marquise Brown +1000 | All other players +6000 or higher

Rushing + receiving yards: Saquon Barkley -190 | A.J. Brown +700 | Xavier Worthy +1000 | Kareem Hunt +1400 | Travis Kelce +1600 | DeVonta Smith +1900 | Dallas Goedert +2100 | Marquise Brown +4200 | Jalen Hurts +4200 | Isiah Pacheco +8000

SportsLine Props Guide Super Bowl MVP

R.J. White has posted his best value plays for Super Bowl LIX, bypassing Mahomes to give his best bet an, one of which would cash at 500-1 odds if it hits! Make sure you check out his plays at SportsLine before locking in your Super Bowl MVP bets.

Super Bowl MVP odds (via FanDuel)

Super Bowl MVP trends:

Patrick Mahomes could become first player ever to win three Super Bowl MVPs in a row and second player ever (Tom Brady) with at least four Super Bowl MVPs in his career



Saquon Barkley has the shortest odds by non-QB to win Super Bowl MVP since odds are available in 2003. He is the only non-QB in that span to be among the two shortest odds to win Super Bowl MVP.

13 of the last 18 Super Bowl MVPs have been won by the winning team's quarterback



Most Super Bowl MVPs by position: Quarterback 33, Wide Receiver 8, Running Back 7, Linebacker 4, Defensive Back 3, Defensive Line 3, Returner 1

Last defensive player to win MVP: Von Miller (Broncos) in Super Bowl 50

Last running back to win MVP: Terrell Davis (Broncos) in Super Bowl 32

Super Bowl MVP with longest odds to win in last 20 years (aside from Malcolm Smith, who was off the board) was +2500 (Julian Edelman and Von Miller)

SportsLine Props Guide Entertainment Props

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by various sportsbooks, R.J. White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and a must-see play on Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. Check out all the entertainment props you need to know heading into the Super Bowl over at SportsLine.

Coin toss (odds via DraftKings)

Result: Heads (+100) | Tails (+100)

Winner: Chiefs (+100) | Eagles (+100)

Coin toss prop trends:

The coin toss has been tails in 30 of the 58 (52%) Super Bowls

Chiefs have won the coin toss in each of their last three Super Bowl appearances

Chiefs have won coin toss and the game in each of the last two seasons (prior to that, the last team to win the coin toss AND win the game was the 2013 Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII)

National anthem by Jon Batiste

Length in seconds: Over 120.5 (-142) | Under 120.5 (+114)

Will Batiste perform with a piano: Yes -400 | No +300

National anthem prop trends:

The average rendition of the National Anthem is 115.4 seconds since 2000

Only two of last seven renditions have gone over two minutes

Halftime show by Kendrick Lamar

Number of songs played: Over 10.5 (+100) | Under 10.5 (-120)

First song: Humble +160 | Not Like Us +380 | King Kunta +430 | Squabble Up +430 | All others +500 or higher

Last song: Not Like Us -160 | All the Stars +210 | Savior +470 | King Kunta +490 | All others +500 or higher

Will Drake release a song on Super Bowl Sunday: Yes +370 | No -600

Color of first Gatorade poured on winning coach (odds via FanDuel)

Color Odds Purple +210 Yellow/Lime or Green +220 Orange +500 Blue +600 Red/Pink +700 Water/Clear +1000

Gatorade prop trends: