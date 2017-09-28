'Thursday Night Football' tonight: Color Rush, streaming, TV, why Packers will win

Here's all you need to know: The Chicago Bears are 4-15 against the Green Bay Packers and the last time they swept the regular-season series in 2007, Mitchell Trubisky was 13 years old. There's no reason to think that suddenly changes, even if Chicago is coming off an impressive overtime win over Pittsburgh, many folks' favorites to challenge New England for AFC supremacy.

The Packers are coming off an overtime win over their own, outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals thanks in large part to a young defense that has been a pleasant surprise through the first three weeks. And Green Bay's offense hasn't yet hit its stride, which means that explosion could be coming any week now. The unit currently ranks 14th, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and Green Bay has scored as many points as it has allowed -- 67. The point different last season was 44. By contrast, the Bears have already been outscored by 22 points, a season after giving up 120 more points than they scored.

And while no one has long-term concerns about Aaron Rodgers , Jordy Nelson and company -- you can make a decent argument that the first two weeks of the regular season have become an extension of preseason since starters rarely see the field in those meaningless August games -- the same can't be said for Mike Glennon and a Bears offense that has redefined one-dimensionality. Yes, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen are two of the league's most exciting young running backs, but once defenses stop them (admittedly, the Pittsburgh Steelers had no answers last Sunday), what's Plan B? Because Glennon has completed twice as manny passes (20) to Cohen as he has to the next closest wideout, Kendall Wright .

This is not a recipe for winning football.

Bears coach John Fox knows this, but he also doesn't appear to be in any hurry to rush rookie first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky onto the field. Critics have panned the decision -- what do the Bears have to lose if they're already terrible? -- though Rodgers, who spent his first three NFL seasons sitting behind Brett Favre -- thinks there's some merit to learning by watching.

That could be good news for future Bears teams but Howard and Cohen aside, there's little reason to think the 2017 version will have a chance in Lambeau. Put another way: There's no stopping the Return of the Jump Pass.

.@packers @AaronRodgers12 bringing the jump pass back into vogue combined with the wrist snap. I wanna go outside and try 🏈#baldybreakdowns pic.twitter.com/9liTJFQIWu — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 27, 2017

Our prediction: Packers 28, Bears 10

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sept. 28, 8:25 p.m. ET



Sept. 28, 8:25 p.m. ET TV: NFL Network



NFL Network Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Packers ask fans to join them in 'display of unity'

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that the team would ask fans at Lambeau Field to join them linking arms during the national anthem as a show of unity. Here's the official statement released by the team.

"The NFL family is one of the most diverse communities in the world. Just look around! The eclectic group of players that you root for, the coaches you admire, the people you sit next to in the stands, those high-fiving on military bases, fans at the sports bar or during tailgate parties—we all come from different walks of life and have unique backgrounds and stories.

"The game of football brings people together. As NFL players, we are a living testimony that individuals from different backgrounds and with different life experiences can work together toward a common goal.

"This Thursday during the national anthem at Lambeau Field, Packers players, coaches and staff will join together with arms intertwined—connected like the threads on your favorite jersey. When we take this action, what you will see will be so much more than just a bunch of football players locking arms. The image you will see on September 28th will be one of unity. It will represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do—freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding, and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly. You will see the sons of police officers, kids who grew up in military families, people who have themselves experienced injustice and discrimination firsthand, and an array of others all linking together in a display of unity.

"Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place. We believe that in diversity there can be UNI-versity. Intertwined, we represent the many people who helped build this country, and we are joining together to show that we are ready to continue to build.

"Let's work together to build a society that is more fair and just.

"Join us this Thursday by locking arms with whoever you're with, stranger or loved one, wherever you are—intertwined and included—in this moment of unification."

- The Packers Players

It's Color Rush Thursday (again), y'all!

Every Thursday is Color Rush Thursday in the NFL. You're welcome.

The Packers will wear all white, which they debuted last season:

Just like last season, Color Rush will be a Thursday Night Football staple. In the meantime, here is every team's Color Rush uniform from 2016.

AFC Color Rush

NFC Color Rush

Thursday night TV schedule

Week 4: Bears at Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Bears at Packers, Sept. 28 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 5: New England Patriots at Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

at Buccaneers, Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 6: Eagles at Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Eagles at Panthers, Oct. 12 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

at Raiders, Oct. 19 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 8: Dolphins at Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN

Dolphins at Ravens, Oct. 26 at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS and NFLN Week 9: Bills at Jets, Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Bills at Jets, Nov. 2 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NFL Network Week 10: Seahawks at Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Seahawks at Cardinals, Nov. 9 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 11: Titans at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Titans at Steelers, Nov. 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 12: Giants at Redskins, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Giants at Redskins, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Week 13: Washington Redskins at Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

at Cowboys, Nov. 30 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 14: Saints at Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

Saints at Falcons, Dec. 7 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN Week 15: Broncos at Colts, Dec. 14 at 8:25 p.m. ET on NBC and NFLN

'TNF' comes to Amazon

After Twitter hosted several "Thursday Night Football" games during the 2016 for live streaming, it lost a bid for the NFL's 2017 streaming package to Amazon, which will stream 10 Thursday night games during the season -- starting with Thursday's Bears-Packers matchup! -- for Amazon Prime members. You can read more about Amazon's deal here.

Here are the games available for streaming from Amazon: